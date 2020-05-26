ສະຫະລັດ ມອບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕື່ມ ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບໂຄວິດ-19

ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ມອບອຸປະ ກອນການແພດ ເພີ່ມອີກຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ ຈາກ ສະຫະລັເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະຍາດລະບາດໂຄວິດ-19. ທ່ານທູດ ເຮມອນ ໄດ້ມອບອຸປະກອນຈຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານ ດຣ ພູທອນ ເມືອງປາກ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນພິທີມອບຮັບເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 26 ພຶດສະພາ. ອຸປະກອນການແພດ ທີ່ໄດ້ມອບຮັບ ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ລວມມີ ນໍ້າຢາລ້ຽງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ສຳລັບເກັບຕົວຢ່າງ ສົ່ງຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ ຫຼື viral transport mediums (VTMs) ຈຳນວນໜື່ງເຊິ່ງສະໜອງໃຫ້ໂດຍອົງການ Spirit of America ເຊິ່ງເປັນອົງການການກຸສົນອາເມຣິກາ ເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງອາກາດພິເສດສຳລັບຫ້ອງທົດລອງຫຼື specialized laboratory air filters ແລະ ເຄື່ອງອົບຂ້າເຊື້ອ ຈຳນວນໜື່ງເຊິ່ງສະໜອງໃຫ້ໂດຍ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມຄູ່ທາງດ້ານໄພພິບັດຫຼື Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) ແລະອຸປະກອນທົດລອງສຳລັບກວດຫາຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອເຊິ່ງລວມມີ ເຄື່ອງ RT-PCR ເຊິ່ງສະໜອງໂດຍ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ. ທ່ານທູດເຮມອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພູມໃຈຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຮັດວຽກຄຽງບ່າຄຽງໄຫຼ່ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ ພະຍາດ COVID-19. ພິທີມອບຮັບໃນມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນການຊ່ວຍຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຈາກ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສປປ ລາວ ສືບຕໍ່ຮັບມື ກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19ນີ້. ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພວກເຮົາເປັນປະເທດທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະດຳເນີນ ຕໍ່ໄປເລື້ອຍໆ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຕອບສະໜອງຕາມຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງລັດຖະບານລາວ ໃນການຮ່ວມກັນຮັບມືກັບພະ ຍາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ອຸປະກອນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະນຳເຂົ້າໄປຮັບໃຊ້ ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການກວດຫາຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍາລັງສືບແລະ ຕິດຕາມຫາຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ນໍ້າຢາລ້ຽງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສຳລັບເກັບຕົວຢ່າງ ສົ່ງຫ້ອງວິເຄາະໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໂດຍ ອົງການ Spirit of America ເຊິ່ງເປັນອົງການທາງການກຸສົນເອກະຊົນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານສາກົນໃນຊ່ວງວິກິດ. ເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງອາກາດແບບພິເສດສຳລັບຫ້ອງທົດລອງຫຼື specialized laboratory air filters ແລະເຄື່ອງອົບຂ້າເຊື້ອຈຳນວນໜື່ງເຊິ່ງສະໜອງໃຫ້ໂດຍລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຜ່ານອົງການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມຄູ່ທາງດ້ານໄພພິບັດຫຼື DTRA ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີໃນການຝືກອົບຮົມເພື່ອກະກຽມແລະຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດລະບາດຕ່າງໆໃນ ສປປ ລາວ. ອຸປະກອນທົດລອງສຳລັບກວດຫາຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີ ເຄື່ອງ RT-PCR ເຊິ່ງສະໜອງໂດຍ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ.

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດໃນການຮ່ວມມື ສືບເນື່ອງລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນການຝືກອົບຮົມ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂັ້ນສູງກາງ ແລະທ້ອງຖິ່ນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2006 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ໃນການຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດ COVID-19 ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນປະເທດສະ ຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາຫຼື USAID ໄດ້ມອບອຸປະກອນປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງໃຫ້ແກ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະ ສຸກ ແລະອົງການ USCDC ໄດ້ຈັດຝຶກອົບຮົມເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບພະ ຍາດ COVID-19 ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຕໍ່ມາອົງການ USAID ກໍໄດ້ໃຫ້ທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າເພີ່ມເກືອບ 2 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ອົງການ ຢູນີເຊັບ ແລະ ອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເດັກ ເພື່ອນຳໄປໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການຮັບມືກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ COVID-19 ແລະ ອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາກໍໄດ້ປະ ກາດເພີ່ມທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຈໍານວນ 3 ລ້ານ 1 ແສນ 7 ໝື່ນໂດລາ ສໍາລັບເງິນທຶນສະໜັບສະໜູນຮ່ວງໃໝ່ ໂດຍຜ່ານສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USCDC.

ໃນທົ່ວ ສປປ ລາວ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບລັດຖະບານແລະປະຊາຊົນ ລາວ ໃນຫຼາຍຂະແໜງການເຊິ່ງລວມທັງວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນນັ້ນລວມມີ ການປັບປຸງວຽກງານຂະແໜງໂພຊະນາການ ແມ່ ແລະເດັກ ແລະ ການປ້ອງກັນການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດລະບາດຕ່າງໆ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — U.S. Ambassador Dr. Peter M. Haymond delivered additional supplies from the United States to help the Lao PDR fight against the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19. Ambassador Haymond delivered the additional supplies to Dr Phouthone Meuangpak Vice Minister of Health, at a handover ceremony in Vientiane on May 26. This new shipment of medical and laboratory supplies included viral transport mediums (VTMs) provided by the U.S. philanthropic organization Spirit of America, specialized laboratory air filters and autoclaves provided by the United States government through the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and a separate delivery of laboratory testing equipment including an RT-PCR machine that was provided by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) using funds donated by the United States.

“I am so proud to represent the United States as we stand together with the Lao PDR in the fight against COVID-19,” said Ambassador Haymond. “Today’s delivery of supplies is just the latest support from the United States as Laos continues its efforts against COVID. In February we were the first country to offer assistance, and we will continue to provide help going forward. We are helping answer the Lao Government’s call for assistance in our joint fight against this terrible disease.”

Together, these supplies will help government laboratories in Lao PDR maintain and further expand large-scale testing for COVID-19, as they investigate cases and trace the contacts of infected persons.The VTMs were supplied by the U.S. philanthropic organization Spirit of America, a private charity dedicated to assisting international partners in times of need. The specialized laboratory filters and autoclaves were delivered by DTRA, a U.S. Government organization that has supported Lao health security for many years by training, equipping, and supporting Lao efforts to prepare for and respond to infectious diseases in Lao PDR. The RT-PCR Machine and related laboratory equipment and supplies were provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) using funds donated by the United States.

This support for the Lao health sector is the latest in a continuous partnership between the United States and health officials from the Lao Government, to support training for thousands of Lao health workers at the national and sub-national levels since 2006. In response to COVID-19, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided personal protective equipment and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC) provided training to the Ministry of Health as part of the United States’ initial support to the Lao PDR in early February. This was followed in March by the announcement of almost $2 million in new USAID funding support for WHO, UNICEF, and Save the Children within the Lao PDR to expand public health programs that fight the spread of COVID-19, and the announcement last week of an additional US$3.17 million in new funding support provided through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC).

Throughout the Lao PDR, the United States works in close partnership with the government and citizens on a range of programs to improve health outcomes in the country. These include long-term efforts to improve nutrition, strengthen maternal and child health, and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.