ສຫລ ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ

ອົງການ Catholic Relief Services ຫຼື CRS ແລະກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໄດ້ເຊັນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ສຳລັບໂຄງການໃໝ່ “ການສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ທາງດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ (Applied Nutrition Research Capacity Building-ANRCB)” ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນສະໜັບສະໜູນໂດຍອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ (The U.S. Agency for International Development ຫຼື USAID) ໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການ LASER PULSE ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເພີດູ ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໃນວັນທີ 27 ພຶດສະພາ 2021 ຜ່ານມາ. ໂຄງການ ANRCB ແມ່ນໂຄງການໃໝ່ຫຼ້າສຸດ ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງການລິເລີ່ມທາງດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ລາວ ອາເມຣິກາ (Lao American Nutrition Initiative-LANI) ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນວິຊາການທາງດ້ານໂພຊະນາການໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຊ່ຽວຊານໃນການດຳເນີນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະ ນຳໃຊ້ຜົນຂອງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ທາງດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ ການຂາດສານອາຫານ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.

ບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ໄດ້ເຊັນໂດຍ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງອົງການ CRS ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ທ່ານໂຈຊົວ ພູລ ແລະທ່ານຮັກສາການຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ດຣ. ຈັນຖະໜອມ ມະນີທິບ. ທ່ານ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຈາກສະຖານ ທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈ ຕໍ່ການສືບຕໍ່ວຽກງານຂອງກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ອົງການ CRS. ໃນປີນີ້ ສະຫະລັດແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ກຳລັງສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ ແຫ່ງການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດແລະ ສປປ ລາວ. ໂຄງການນີ້ ໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໃນການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ດີຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ ແລະ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງຂຶ້ນ.”

ໂຄງການທີ່ຫາກໍ່ເລີ່ມໃໝ່ນີ້ ຈະມີຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານທີ່ມີຄວາມຊຳນິຊຳນານໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າທາງດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເພີດູ ແລະ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອິນເດຍນາ ເພື່ອສະໜັບ ສະໜູນກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ກໍ່ຄືສູນໂພຊະນາການ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລວິທະຍາສາດສຸຂະພາບ ແລະສະຖາບັນສາທາລະ ນະສຸກ ແລະການແພດເຂດຮ້ອນເພື່ອໃຫ້ບໍລິການ ໃນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາທາງດ້ານໂພຊະນາການໂດຍສຸມໃສ່ ການສ້າງຂີດຄວາມສາມາດ ຂອງບຸກຄະລາກອນ. ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຈະຊ່ວຍປັບປຸງຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ທາງດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ແລະ ຄຸນະພາບຂອງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າພ້ອມທັງເພີ່ມທະວີການປະສານງານ ແລະການຮ່ວມມືໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ທາງດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ພາຍໃນບັນດາກະຊວງຂອງລັດຖະບານ ອົງການທີ່ບໍ່ສັງກັດລັດຖະບານ ສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາ ແລະ ພາກເອກະຊົນ. ໂຄງການ ANRCB ແມ່ນສ້າງຂຶ້ນບົນພື້ນຖານການລົງທຶນໃນ ຂະແໜງໂພຊະນາການກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດຊຶ່ງລວມທັງການ ອອກແບບແລະກໍ່ສ້າງຕຶກອາຄານຫຼັງໃໝ່ ຂອງສູນໂພຊະນາການ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ບ້ານຊຽງດາ ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ພ້ອມທັງມີການດຳເນີນແຜນງານທາງດ້ານການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບຂອງແມ່ແລະເດັກ ໂພຊະນາການ ແລະການສະໜອງອາຫານ ທ່ຽງໃນໂຮງຮຽນ.

ອົງການ CRS ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນວ່າ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໂດຍການຮ່ວມມືີທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະການເປີດກວ້າງໃນການຊອກຫາວິທີການໃໝ່ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດກຳນົດບັນຫາໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນແລະຊອກຫາວິທີການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໃຫ້ທັນເວລາ ເພື່ອຂ້າມຜ່ານບັນຫາການຂາດສານອາຫານໃນ ສປປ ລາວ. ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ວຽກງານໂພຊະນາການແມ່ນມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງຫຼາຍຂະແໜງການ ມີການພົວພັນຫຼາຍຂະແໜງການໃນຂົງເຂດ ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ກະສິກຳ ນໍ້າ ແລະສຸຂະອະນາໄມ ແລະການສຶກສາ ໂຄງການນີ້ຈະມີສ່ວນ ຮ່ວມຈາກບັນດາກະຊວງຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໂດຍຜ່ານກອງເລຂາຄະນະກຳ ມະການແຫ່ງຊາດ ດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ສູນໂພຊະນາການ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — On May 27, 2021, CRS and the Ministry of Health signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a new project “Applied Nutrition Research Capacity Building (ANRCB)” funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) through the LASER PULSE program led by Purdue University. ANRCB is the newest project under the Lao American Nutrition Initiative (LANI) to support nutrition professionals to conduct and utilize research to address malnutrition in the Lao PDR. The Lao PDR continues to improve nutrition and wellbeing nation-wide, and this new project funded by the United States will support these efforts to identify and address new ways to improve the lives of Lao people.

The MOU was signed by the Country Representative of CRS in Lao PDR, Mr. Joshua Poole and Acting Director General of the Ministry of Health Cabinet, Dr. Chanthanom Manithip. Representatives at the U.S. Embassy in Laos expressed appreciation for the continued work of the MoH and CRS. This year the United States and Lao PDR are celebrating the 5th anniversary of the U.S.- Laos Comprehensive Partnership. This project reaffirms the United States’ commitment under the Partnership to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Laos, thereby supporting Lao PDR to becoming a stronger and more prosperous nation.

The newly launched project will engage with nutrition research experts from Purdue University and Indiana University (two leading U.S. universities) to support the Ministry of Health’s Center of Nutrition, the University of Health Sciences, and the Lao Tropical and Public Health Institute to conduct nutrition research, with a focus on capacity building. The project will also improve nutrition understanding and research quality as well as strengthen coordination and collaboration on nutrition research among government ministries, INGOs, academic institutions, and the private sector. The ANRCB project builds on previous investments in the nutrition sector by the U.S. Government, including the design and building of the new Center of Nutrition complex located in Ban Xiengda in Vientiane, as well as programs for maternal and child health, nutrition, and school feeding.

CRS has confidence that under the leadership of the Lao Ministry of Health, with strong cooperation and openness to exploring new ways to form this partnership, there will soon be better paths to identify problems and find timely solutions to address malnutrition in Lao PDR. Since nutrition is multi-sectoral, crossing the boundaries of health, agriculture, water and sanitation, and education, this project will engage across government ministries through the Nutrition Secretariat housed at the Center of Nutrition.