ສຫລ ຂະຫຍາຍການຮັບມື ຕໍ່ພະຍາດໝາກສຸກລີງ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ອົງການ WHO ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ພວມ​ພັກຟື້ນ​ຈາກອາການໄຂ້ຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກຳ​ລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບໄພຄຸກຄາມ ທາງດ້ານສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກອັນໃໝ່ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ຫົວໜ້າອົງການອະ ນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO ໄດ້ປະກາດໃຫ້ພະຍາດໝາກສຸກລີງ ຫຼື monkeypox ເປັນພະຍາດສຸກເສີນທາງດ້ານການແພດ ທີ່ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັ​ນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ ນາໆຊາດ. ສະຫະລັດພ້ອມແລ້ວບໍ ທີ່ຈະຮັບ​ມືກັບການລະບາດຂອງ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ຊະ​ນິດໃໝ່? ອານິຕາ ພາວ (Anita Powell), ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກ ທໍານຽບຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພ້ອມ ຫຼື ບໍ່ກໍ​ຕາມ ພ​ະ​ຍາດ​ໝາກ​ສຸກ​ລີງ​ຫຼື monkeypox ກໍເຂົ້າມາຮອດແລ້ວ.

ໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້, ຫົວໜ້າອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໄດ້ມີການປະກາດ ກ່ຽວກັບເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ, ໂດຍມີແຫຼ່ງກໍາເນີດມາຈາກອາຟຣິກາກາງ ແລະກໍໄດ້​ລະ​ບາດຕິດໃສ່ 16 ພັນຄົນໃນ 75 ປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນພາວະສຸກເສີນທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກທີ່ໜ້າກັງວົນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ. Monkeypox ມາເຖິງສະຫະ ລັດໃນຊ່ວງກາງເດືອນພຶດສະພາ, ແລະປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ກໍມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອແລ້ວ 3 ພັນກໍລະນີ.

ການປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໃນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19, ໃນປີ 2014 ແມ່ນປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດອີໂບລາ ທີ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ, ແລະໄວຣັສຊິກາ ທີ່ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ອາເມຣິກາລາຕິນ ໃນຊ່ວງປີ 2016.

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານກ່ຽວກັບການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດແມ່ນພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວທີ່ຈະຮັບມື.

ທ່ານໝໍອາຊິສ ຈາ (Ashish Jha), ຜູ້ປະສານງານຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານໂຄວິດ-19 ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນງານເພື່ອເພີ້ມການເຂົ້າເຖິງການກວດ, ຢາວັກຊີນ, ການຮັກສາ ແລະເພື່ອໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຂົ້າໃຈກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງ, ຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້, ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານຢູ່ ເພື່ອຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ.”

ອາການຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ມີລັກສະນະຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບໄຂ້ຫວັດໃຫຍ່ ບວກກັບຜື່ນທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືຕຸ່ມສິວ ຫຼື ຕຸ່ມໂພງ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານໝໍກ່າວວ່າ ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ໂຣກລະບາດທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ມັນແຕກຕ່າງຈາກພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19, monkeypox ແຜ່ລະບາດຜ່ານການສໍາພັດທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະມີການພັດທະນາກ່ຽວກັບຢາວັກຊີນ​ໃນດ້ານນີ້ແລ້ວ.

ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນມີຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າເຖິງຢາວັກຊີນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 6 ລ້ານ 9 ແສນໂດສ ພາຍໃນກາງປີ 2023, ແລະກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກກໍາລັງສະເໜີຫຼັກສູດການຮັກສາຟຣີຈໍານວນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນຫຼັກສູດ.

ທ່ານໝໍ ຈາ ກ່າວວ່າ ຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານກໍາລັງ​ຊອກຫາ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​ເລັ່ງ​ລັດ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມືລະດັບໂລກໃຫ້ໄວຂຶ້ນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າເພິ່ນເອງຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆໃນການຕອບຄໍາຖາມຂອງ VOA, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໝໍອາຊິສ ຈາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຍັງຄົງເປັນພັນທະມິດທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ກັບຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ ໃນການສ້າງຄວາມສາມາດໃນຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄວາມສາມາດໃນການທົດສອບ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາ ກໍາລັງເວົ້າຢູ່ນະທີ່ນີ້ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ມັນມີຄວາມ ຈໍາເປັນທີ່ສຸດທີ່ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆທັງຫຼາຍກໍຕ້ອງມີສິ່ງນັ້ນເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ. ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນງານນີ້ຢູ່. ເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆປະເທດເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ. ແລະສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຍັງຄົງສື່ສານ ກັບເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານ ຢູ່ທາງຢູໂຣບຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ແລະເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານໃນປະເທດອື່ນໆຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ການປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກນີ້ ຈະກະຕຸ້ນຕໍ່ການຮັບມືຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ທ່ານໝໍທັງຫຼາຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ສໍາຄັນເລີຍວ່າການລະບາດໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ຈະເປັນແບບໃດ, ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນກໍຄືວ່າ ລະບົບທາງການແພດຈະຍຸຕິພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ແນວ ໃດ ເຊິ່ງມີຕົ້ນກໍາເນີດມາຈາກ​ສັດ​ປະ​ເພດ​ກະ​ຮອກ ບໍ່ແມ່ນລີງ.

ບັນດາທ່ານໝໍໄດ້ແນະນໍາໃຫ້ມີກາ​ນ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມ​ເພື່ອສັກຢາວັກຊີນແບບຮີບຮ້ອນ ແລະຈິງຈັງ. ຈົນເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຈໍານວນກໍລະນີທີ່ຫຼວງຫຼາຍຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະຢູໂຣບ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ໝູ່ພວກຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ມີເພດສໍາພັນກັນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາເພີ້ມຕື່ມຕໍ່ຄວາມທ້າທາຍເພື່ອຢຸດການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສນີ້.

ທ່ານໝໍອາເມສ ອະເດລຈາ (Amesh Adalja), ຈາກສູນກາງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບແຫ່ງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮອບປ໌ກິນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າສະຫະລັດຫາກຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ monkeypox ຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຫາທາງຄວບຄຸມ ຈາກຕົ້ນເຫດຂອງມັນ. ແລະນັ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງມີການສັກຢາວັກຊີນໃຫ້ແກ່ແຕ່ລະບຸກຄົນໃນບັນດາປະເທດ ທີ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໃນວົງກວ້າງຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ປະຕິບັດມາໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນະຈຸດນີ້ ແມ່ນການດໍາເນີນງານທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.”

ແຕ່ ດັ່ງທີ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຮັບຮູ້, ໄວຣັສຕ່າງໆທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນສັດຕູທີ່​ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ. ພຽງແຕ່ວັນພະ​ຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ຕິດໃສ່ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ເຊັ່ນ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນມື້ວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ອາການຂອງທ່ານດີຂຶ້ນ ແລະກໍາລັງຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການແຍກໂຕ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກດີຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆມື້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງມີເຊື້ອພະຍາດຢູ່, ມີອາການເຈັບຄໍເລັກໜ້ອຍ ແລະກໍມີໄອໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ, ແຕ່ມັນມີການປ່ຽນແປງຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ. ນະຕອນນີ້ ມັນມາຢູ່ສ່ວນເທິງໃນຄໍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ, ມັນຢູ່ບໍລິເວນດັງຫຼາຍກວ່າສ່ວນອື່ນໆ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບອກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ ມັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງອາການ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຄິດວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍາລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ການຟື້ນໂຕແບບເຕັມ​ທີ່ ແລະສົມບູນ, ນີ້ແມ່ນຈຸດປະສົງຂອງພະຜູ້ເປັນເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ ທ່ານຫວັງທີ່ຈະໄດ້ກັບຄືນ​ໄປເຮັດວຽກພາຍໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້.

President Joe Biden continued Monday to recover from his bout with COVID-19 as the U.S. faced a new health threat after the World Health Organization chief declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. Is the U.S. ready for a new viral outbreak? VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.

Ready or not, here comes monkeypox.

On Saturday, the head of the World Health Organization declared the virus, which is endemic to central Africa and has infected more than 16,000 people in 75 countries, a public health emergency of international concern. Monkeypox arrived in the U.S. in mid-May, and there are now about 3,000 cases here.

The health organization’s previously declared emergencies were for the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and the Zika virus that hit Latin America in 2016.

The White House’s top pandemic coordinator says the U.S. is ready.

Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator

“We're going to continue working on increasing access to testing, vaccines and treatments and making sure that Americans understand what risks and challenges this virus faces and what the administration is doing to respond to it.”

Symptoms resemble the flu, plus a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.

But doctors say this is not a pandemic in the making. Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox is only spread through close contact and has a developed vaccine.

The Biden administration says it hopes to have access to more than 6.9 million vaccine doses by mid-2023 and that health departments are offering more than 1.7 million courses of treatment for free.

Dr. Jha said the administration is also looking to accelerate a global response, though he did not provide specifics in response to VOA’s question.

Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator

“We continue to have strong partnerships with multiple countries around building up laboratory capacity, that same testing capacity we're talking about here in the United States. It's really essential that other countries have that, as well. We're continuing that work. This outbreak obviously now is in many, many other countries, as well. And so, we're in constant conversations with our European colleagues, with colleagues in other parts of the world. I think this public health emergency declaration will also further galvanize global response.”

Doctors say it doesn’t matter what this outbreak is called, what’s imperative is that health systems stop this disease, which actually originates in rodents, not monkeys.

Doctors have advised proactive global vaccination campaigns. So far, the bulk of American and European cases are among men who have sex with men, which has added stigma to the challenge of stopping the virus.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security

“If the U.S. government wants to be serious about controlling monkeypox, they have to find a way to control it at the source. And that will require vaccinating individuals in endemic countries much more broadly than has been done in the past. And I think that's a legitimate action to take at this point.”

But as the Biden administration knows, viruses are wily foes. Just last Thursday, coronavirus invaded a new host: the president. He said Monday that he’s improving and has been working in isolation.

Joe Biden, US President

”I'm feeling better every day. I still have this, a little bit of a sore throat and a little bit of a cough, but it's changing significantly. It's now up in the upper part of my, my throat. Actually, it's more around my nose than anywhere else but they tell me that's par for the course. And I think I'm on my way to a full, total recovery, God willing.”

He added that he hopes to return to work in person by the end of the week.