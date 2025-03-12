ສະຫະລັດຈະເກັບພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າເຫຼັກກ້າ ອາລູມີນຽມທັງໝົດ

ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະກາດໃຊ້ມາດຕະການອັດຕາພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າເຫຼັກກ້າແລະອາລູມີນຽມທັງໝົດ 25% ຊຶ່ງຖືວ່າ ເປັນການຍຸຕິການຍົກເວັ້ນທີ່ເຄີຍບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກັບພັນທະມິດຫຼາຍປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວວີໂອເອ.

ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກັບການນໍາເຂົ້າຈາກ ອາເຈນຕີນາ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ບຣາຊີລ ອັງກິດ ການາດາ ຢີ່ປຸ່ນ ແມັກຊິໂກ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ.

ປະທານາທິດບໍດີ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ແຫ່ງສະຫະລັດກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດກຳນົດມາດຕະການພາສີວ່າ “ ຕາມການພິຈາລະນາຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ການດັດແກ້ທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເປັນສິ່ງຈຳເປັນໃນການຈັດການກັບສ່ວນແບ່ງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຂອງການນໍາເຂົ້າສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆທີ່ເປັນເຫຼັກ ແລະຜະລິດຕະພັນເຮັດດ້ວຍເຫຼັກທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຈາກແຫຼ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ.”

ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍການປະກາດແຜນການກຳນົດມາດຕະການພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າສິນຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດມູນຄ່າ 28,000 ລ້ານໂດລາເລີ້ມຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນເມສາເປັນຕົ້ນໄປ.

ທ່ານ ນາງ ເອີຊູລາ ວອນ ເດີ ເລເຢນ ( Ursula von der Leyen) ປະທານຄະນະກຳມາທິການຢູໂຣບ ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ “ເຮົາຈະຍັງຄົງເປີດກ້ວາງສຳລັບການເຈລະຈາສະເໝີ, ເຮົາເຊື່ອໝັ້ນຢ່າງຫຍິ່ງວ່າ ໃນໂລກທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນທາງພູມສາດ ແລະເສດຖະກິດ ການທີ່ເສດຖະກິດຂອງເຮົາຖືກຂຶ້ນພາສີນໍາເຂົ້ານັ້ນ ບໍ່ເປັນປະໂຫຍດຕໍ່ສ່ວນລວມ.”

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ອັລບາເນຊີ (Anthony Albanese) ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນມາດຕະການຂອງສະຫະລັດຄັ້ງນີ້ ວ່າ “ ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນອັນສົມຄວນ” ແຕ່ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະກຳນົດພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້.

“ ພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າແລະຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານການຄ້າທີ່ທະວີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນເປັນຮູບແບບນຶ່ງຂອງການທຳຮ້າຍເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນເອງ ແລະເປັນສູດສຳລັບການເຕີບໂຕທີ່ຊ້າລົງແລະເງິນເຟີ້ສູງຂຶ້ນຊຶ່ງຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກເປັນຜູ້ຈ່າຍພາສີເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ນີ້ຄືເຫດຜົນທີ່ອອສເຕຣເລຍຈະບໍ່ກຳນົດພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າຕອບແທນສະຫະລັດ” ທ່ານ ອັລບາເນຊີ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.

ການາດາ ລອດພົ້ນຈາກການຂຶ້ນພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຖອນໂຕຈາກການຂູ່ທີ່ຈະຂຶ້ນພາສີເຫຼັກ ແລະອາລູມີນຽມຂອງການາດາ ຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 50%.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຈູດຂະນວນສົງຄາມເສດຖະກິດເມື່ອອາທິດຜ່ານມາກັບການາດາຊຶ່ງໂດຍປົກກະຕິແລ້ວເປັນພັນທະມິດທີ່ໄກ້ຊິດແລະເປັນຫຸ້ນສ່ວນການຄ້າສຳຄັນອັນດັບສອງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຮອງຈາກແມັກຊິໂກໂດຍເລີ້ມການຈັດເກັບພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າທຸກປະເພດທີ່ສົ່ງອອກໄປຍັງສະຫະລັດໃນອັດຕາ 25% ກ່ອນເລື່ອນໄປເປັນເວລາ 1 ເດືອນ ທ່ານ ທຣໍາກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ກຳລັງກົດດັນໃຫ້ການາດາຄວບຄຸມການໄຫຼເຈົ້າຂອງຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບແລະຢາເສບຕິດໂດຍສະເພາະ ເຟນທານີລ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສານ ໂອປີອອຍ ທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍເຖິງຊີວິດເຂົ້າສູ່ສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການຕອບສະໜອງຂອງການາດາລວມເຖິງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນລັດ ອອນແທຣີໂອ ຈັດເກັບພາສີນໍາເຂົ້າໄຟຟ້າ 25% ໃຫ້ກັບລູກຄ້າຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 1.5 ລ້ານຄົນຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາໂມໂຫແລະຂູ່ທີ່ຈະຂຶ້ນພາສີເຫຼັກແລະອາລູມີນຽມ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະການາດາປຶກສາຫາລືໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາແລະຕົກລົງກັນທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແປງແນວທາງໂດຍ ອອນແທຣີໂອ ຍົກເລີກການຈັດເກັບພາສີໄຟຟ້າແລະລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານ ທຣໍາຫຼຸດພາສີເຫຼັກແລະອາລູມີນຽມລົງເຫຼືອ 25%

The United States enacted new 25% tariffs Wednesday on all steel and aluminum imports, ending previous exemptions that had been in place for a number of U.S. allies.

The move affects imports from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and the European Union.

“In my judgment, these modifications are necessary to address the significantly increasing share of imports of steel articles and derivative steel articles from these sources, which threaten to impair U.S. national security,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in a proclamation announcing the tariffs.

The European Union responded Wednesday by announcing plans to impose tariffs on $28 billion of U.S. goods beginning in April.

We will always remain open to negotiation. We firmly believe that in a world fraught with geopolitical and economic uncertainties, it is not in our common interest to burden our economies with tariffs,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the U.S. action “entirely unjustified,” but ruled out imposing retaliatory tariffs.

“Tariffs and escalating trade tensions are a form of economic self-harm and a recipe for slower growth and higher inflation. They are paid by the consumers. This is why Australia will not be imposing reciprocal tariffs on the United States,” Albanese said Wednesday.

Canada was spared an even higher set of tariffs after Trump backed down from a threat to push duties on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50%.

Trump ignited an economic war last week with Canada, normally a staunch ally and the second biggest U.S. trading partner after Mexico, by first imposing and then delaying for a month a 25% tariff on all products exported to the United States. Trump said he is pressuring Canada to further curb the flow of migrants and illicit drugs, especially the deadly opioid fentanyl, into the United States.

Canada’s response included officials in Ontario province imposing a 25% levy on electricity sold to 1.5 million American customers, drawing Trump’s ire and the threat to increase the steel and aluminum tariffs.

U.S. and Canadian officials spoke Tuesday and agreed to reverse course, with Ontario canceling the electricity levy and the Trump administration dropping the steel and aluminum tariffs back to 25%.