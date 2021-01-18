ສານອວຍພອນ ຈາກທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ຕໍ່ຜົນສໍາເລັດຄັ້ງທີ 11 ຂອງພັກປະຊາຊົນ ປະຕິວັດລາວ

ສານອວຍພອນ ຈາກ ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ຕໍ່ຜົນສໍາເລັດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຜູ້ແທນທົ່ວປະເທດຄັ້ງທີ 11 ຂອງພັກພັກປະຊາຊົນປະຕິວັດລາວ

ໃນນາມຕາງໜ້າສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍຊົມເຊີຍສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາ ທິປະໄຕ ປະຊາຊົນລາວ ແລະ ພັກປະຊາຊົນປະຕິວັດລາວ ກັບຜົນສໍາເລັດກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຜູ້ ແທນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຄັ້ງທີ 11. ພາຍຫຼັງກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຜູ້ແທນທົ່ວປະເທດຄັ້ງທີ 10 ທີ່ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2016, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂອບາມາ ແລະ ປະທານປະເທດ, ທ່ານ ບຸນຍັງ ໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັນປະກາດການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຫ້າປີ, ໄດ້ສຶບຕໍ່ເພີ່ມທະວີສາຍພົວພັນການຮ່ວມມືເພື່ອປັບປຸງວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ສຳລັບແມ່ ແລະ ເດັກ, ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່ານັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການສຶກສາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໃນສະຕະວັດທີ 21, ເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນອາຊະຍາກໍາຂ້າມຊາດ ແລະ ລວມທັງການຄ້າມະນຸດ, ພວກເຮົາມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ສະຫຼອງຮ່ວມກັນ. ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ຫວັງຢ່າງຍິ່ງທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາການນຳຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນອີກຫ້າປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

Statement from Ambassador of the United States of America to Lao PDR Peter M. Haymond on the Successful Conclusion of 11th Party Congress of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party

On behalf of the Embassy of the United States of America, I would like to congratulate the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on the successful conclusion of the 11th Party Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. Shortly after the 10th Party Congress took place in 2016, President Obama and President Bounnhang jointly inaugurated the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership. Five years later, we continue to strengthen our partnership. From working to improve health outcomes for mothers and children, to helping ensure Laotian students receive the education they need to thrive in the 21st century, to combatting transnational crime and trafficking together, we have much to celebrate. The government of the United States of

America is prepared to begin the next five years actively partnering with the leadership of the Lao PDR