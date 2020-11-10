ສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ມອບນ້ຳຢາກວດເຊື້ອ ພະຍາດ COVID ແລະ ອຸປະກອນນຳໃຊ້ ໃນຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ

ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ມອບຊຸຸຸດນ້ຳຢາກວດເຊື້ອພະຍາດ COVID-19 ຈໍານວນ 4800 ຊຸດ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນທົດລອງ ແລະລະບາດວິທະຍາແຫ່ງຊາດ. ອຸປະກອນທັງຫມົດທີ່ໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນຊຸດທຳອິດຂອງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອລວມທັງຫມົດໃນຈຳນວນ 9600 ຊຸດຈາກກອງທັບບົກ ປາຊີຟີກ ໂດຍຜ່ານສູນບັນຊາການກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ. ບັນດາອຸປະກອນເຫລົ່ານີ້ຈະຊ່ວຍເຂົ້າໃນວຽກງານການກວດເຊຶ້ອ ແລະຕິດຕາມພະຍາດ COVID-19 ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງມູນຄ່າລວມຂອງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 75,000 ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ. ພິທີມອບຮັບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 6 ພະຈິກຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພິທີມອບຮັບໃນມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນທົດລອງ ແລະລະບາດວິທະຍາແຫ່ງຊາດນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນການຊ່ວຍຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ຈາກ ສ. ອາເມຣິກາ ເຊິ່ງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມມຸ້ງຫມັ້ນ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຄຽງບ່າຄຽງໄຫຼ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສປປ ລາວ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ຮັບມືກັບ ພະຍາດ COVID-19 ພ້ອມທັງເປັນການຮ່ວມມືໄລຍະຍາວຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ທີ່ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະ ເພື່ອສຸຂະພາບທີ່ດີຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ. “ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕົ້ນປີ 2020 ມານິ້ ເພື່ອການຕໍ່ສູຸ້ຕ້ານກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຈາກພະຍາດ COVID-19 ສ. ອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າ ທີ່ລວມມີມູນຄ່າປະ ມານ 7,5 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການ USAID, ອົງການ CDC ແລະ ບັນດາພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆເພື່ອປັບປຸງຄວາມສາມາດໃນການກວດເຊີ້ອພະຍາດ ແລະປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ”.

ການມອບຮັບຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຫມາຍອັນສຳຄັນຂອງການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຈາກລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ (DTRA) ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາພາກລັດຂອງລາວ ເຂົ້າໃນວຽກງານສາທາລະ ນະສຸກແລະຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະຊາຊົນໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.

ໃນວັນທີ 6 ຕຸລາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາທາງສະຖານທູດ ສ. ອາເມລິກາ ກໍ່ໄດ້ມີການມອບຮັບອຸປະກອນ ທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ຢູ້ຫ້ອງທົດລອງໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຖາບັນປາດສເຕີລາວ ທັງນີ້ກໍ່ເພື່ອເປັນການນ້ຳໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນວຽກງານໂຄງການ ເຊິ່ງຮ່ວມມືກັນກັບກົມເສນາຮັກກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດລວມເປັນມູນຄ່າ 172,000 ໂດ ລາສະຫະລັດ ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເປັນປະໂຫຍດຫລາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ການແພດ ໃນການຊອກຫາ ແລະ ກວດເຊື້ອພະຍາດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ. ອົງການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ (DTRA) ຍັງໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຄື່ອງປັ່ນສຳລັບການວິເຄາະເລືອດ ແລະ ກ້ອງຈຸລະທັດ ທີ່ຖືກນຳໃຊເຂົ້າໃນການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາ ແລະ ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າພະຍາດທີ່ເປັນອັນ ຕະລາຍ ເປັນຕົ້ນແມ່ນພະຍາດໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ແລະ ໄຂ້ຍຸງ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນກໍ່ຍັງມີຕູ້ອົບຂ້າເຊື້ອ ແລະ ຕູ້ປອດເຊື້ອທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃນການຮັກສາຄວາມສະອາດການຂ້າເຊື້ອ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງໃນເວລາປະຕິບັດງານ.

ບັນດາໂຄງການແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອລ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວມານັ້ນກໍ່ລວມທັງການມອບຮັບລົດແພດພາກສະຫນາມ Ford Everest ທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບສູງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ. ການຮ່ວມມືນີ້ ແມ່ນຖືວ່າເປັນອົງປະກອບສ່ວນຫນື່ງ ໃນການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານດ້ານການແພດຂອງກອງທັບ ກໍ່ຄືອົງປະກອບທີ່ລວມຢູ່ໃນການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ.

On November 6, 2020, U.S. Ambassador to the Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond presented 4,800 COVID-19 reagent kits and related supplies to the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology. The kits given were the first delivery of a total of 9,200 kits donated by U.S. Army Pacific through its Indo-Pacific Command. The kits will help the Lao PDR detect and monitor COVID-19 within the country. The total value of the donated equipment is more than $75,000.

“The materials offered today are the latest example of the United States’ sustained commitment to our partnership with the Lao PDR in the current fight against the COVID-19 virus, as well as our long-term capacity-building partnership for the health of the Lao people,” said Ambassador Haymond at the handover ceremony at the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology. “Since the beginning of 2020, to fight against the COVID-19 threat, the United States has committed approximately $7.5M through USAID, the CDC, and other partners to help improve the ability to detect the virus and protect the Lao people.”

The handover complements several important recent contributions from the United States, through the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), to the Lao authorities in support of the health and safety of the people of the Lao PDR. On October 6, the Embassy presented laboratory equipment to the Institut Pasteur du Laos for use by the Ministry of National Defense’s Military Medical Department. The equipment, worth $172,000, helps Lao health officials look for and diagnosis diseases in the Lao PDR. DTRA’s contribution of centrifuges and microscopes will be used for the investigation and research of dangerous infectious diseases like dengue and malaria. Autoclaves and a biosafety cabinet will assist in maintaining a sterile and safe laboratory environment to conduct this critical work.

These most recent activities follow the October 1 handover of nine top-of-the-line Ford Everest field ambulances to the Ministry of National Defense. This cooperation is just one aspect of our military medical partnership, which itself is one part of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership.