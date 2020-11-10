ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ສະຖານທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ມອບນ້ຳຢາກວດເຊື້ອ ພະຍາດ COVID ແລະ ອຸປະກອນນຳໃຊ້ ໃນຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ

ທ່ານ ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ມອບຊຸຸຸດນ້ຳຢາກວດເຊື້ອພະຍາດ COVID-19 ຈຳນວນ 4800 ຂຸດ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນທົດລອງ ແລະ ລະບາດວິທະຍາແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ມອບຊຸຸຸດນ້ຳຢາກວດເຊື້ອພະຍາດ COVID-19 ຈໍານວນ 4800 ຊຸດ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນທົດລອງ ແລະລະບາດວິທະຍາແຫ່ງຊາດ. ອຸປະກອນທັງຫມົດທີ່ໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນຊຸດທຳອິດຂອງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອລວມທັງຫມົດໃນຈຳນວນ 9600 ຊຸດຈາກກອງທັບບົກ ປາຊີຟີກ ໂດຍຜ່ານສູນບັນຊາການກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳພາກພື້ນອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ. ບັນດາອຸປະກອນເຫລົ່ານີ້ຈະຊ່ວຍເຂົ້າໃນວຽກງານການກວດເຊຶ້ອ ແລະຕິດຕາມພະຍາດ COVID-19 ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງມູນຄ່າລວມຂອງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 75,000 ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ. ພິທີມອບຮັບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 6 ພະຈິກຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພິທີມອບຮັບໃນມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນທົດລອງ ແລະລະບາດວິທະຍາແຫ່ງຊາດນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນການຊ່ວຍຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ຈາກ ສ. ອາເມຣິກາ ເຊິ່ງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມມຸ້ງຫມັ້ນ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຄຽງບ່າຄຽງໄຫຼ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສປປ ລາວ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ຮັບມືກັບ ພະຍາດ COVID-19 ພ້ອມທັງເປັນການຮ່ວມມືໄລຍະຍາວຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ທີ່ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະ ເພື່ອສຸຂະພາບທີ່ດີຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ. “ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕົ້ນປີ 2020 ມານິ້ ເພື່ອການຕໍ່ສູຸ້ຕ້ານກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຈາກພະຍາດ COVID-19 ສ. ອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າ ທີ່ລວມມີມູນຄ່າປະ ມານ 7,5 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການ USAID, ອົງການ CDC ແລະ ບັນດາພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆເພື່ອປັບປຸງຄວາມສາມາດໃນການກວດເຊີ້ອພະຍາດ ແລະປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ”.

ການມອບຮັບຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຫມາຍອັນສຳຄັນຂອງການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຈາກລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ (DTRA) ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາພາກລັດຂອງລາວ ເຂົ້າໃນວຽກງານສາທາລະ ນະສຸກແລະຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະຊາຊົນໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.

ໃນວັນທີ 6 ຕຸລາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາທາງສະຖານທູດ ສ. ອາເມລິກາ ກໍ່ໄດ້ມີການມອບຮັບອຸປະກອນ ທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ຢູ້ຫ້ອງທົດລອງໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຖາບັນປາດສເຕີລາວ ທັງນີ້ກໍ່ເພື່ອເປັນການນ້ຳໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນວຽກງານໂຄງການ ເຊິ່ງຮ່ວມມືກັນກັບກົມເສນາຮັກກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດລວມເປັນມູນຄ່າ 172,000 ໂດ ລາສະຫະລັດ ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເປັນປະໂຫຍດຫລາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ການແພດ ໃນການຊອກຫາ ແລະ ກວດເຊື້ອພະຍາດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ. ອົງການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ (DTRA) ຍັງໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຄື່ອງປັ່ນສຳລັບການວິເຄາະເລືອດ ແລະ ກ້ອງຈຸລະທັດ ທີ່ຖືກນຳໃຊເຂົ້າໃນການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາ ແລະ ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າພະຍາດທີ່ເປັນອັນ ຕະລາຍ ເປັນຕົ້ນແມ່ນພະຍາດໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ ແລະ ໄຂ້ຍຸງ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນກໍ່ຍັງມີຕູ້ອົບຂ້າເຊື້ອ ແລະ ຕູ້ປອດເຊື້ອທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃນການຮັກສາຄວາມສະອາດການຂ້າເຊື້ອ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງໃນເວລາປະຕິບັດງານ.

ບັນດາໂຄງການແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອລ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວມານັ້ນກໍ່ລວມທັງການມອບຮັບລົດແພດພາກສະຫນາມ Ford Everest ທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບສູງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ. ການຮ່ວມມືນີ້ ແມ່ນຖືວ່າເປັນອົງປະກອບສ່ວນຫນື່ງ ໃນການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານດ້ານການແພດຂອງກອງທັບ ກໍ່ຄືອົງປະກອບທີ່ລວມຢູ່ໃນການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ.

On November 6, 2020, U.S. Ambassador to the Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond presented 4,800 COVID-19 reagent kits and related supplies to the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology. The kits given were the first delivery of a total of 9,200 kits donated by U.S. Army Pacific through its Indo-Pacific Command. The kits will help the Lao PDR detect and monitor COVID-19 within the country. The total value of the donated equipment is more than $75,000.

“The materials offered today are the latest example of the United States’ sustained commitment to our partnership with the Lao PDR in the current fight against the COVID-19 virus, as well as our long-term capacity-building partnership for the health of the Lao people,” said Ambassador Haymond at the handover ceremony at the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology. “Since the beginning of 2020, to fight against the COVID-19 threat, the United States has committed approximately $7.5M through USAID, the CDC, and other partners to help improve the ability to detect the virus and protect the Lao people.”

The handover complements several important recent contributions from the United States, through the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), to the Lao authorities in support of the health and safety of the people of the Lao PDR. On October 6, the Embassy presented laboratory equipment to the Institut Pasteur du Laos for use by the Ministry of National Defense’s Military Medical Department. The equipment, worth $172,000, helps Lao health officials look for and diagnosis diseases in the Lao PDR. DTRA’s contribution of centrifuges and microscopes will be used for the investigation and research of dangerous infectious diseases like dengue and malaria. Autoclaves and a biosafety cabinet will assist in maintaining a sterile and safe laboratory environment to conduct this critical work.

These most recent activities follow the October 1 handover of nine top-of-the-line Ford Everest field ambulances to the Ministry of National Defense. This cooperation is just one aspect of our military medical partnership, which itself is one part of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
