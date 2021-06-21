ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພິທີ ມອບໃບຢັ້ງຢືນ ຈົບການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ໃຫ້ແກ່ນັກລະບາດວິທະຍາພາກສະໜາມ

ພິທີມອບຮັບໃບຢັ້ງຢືນ ຈົບການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 18 ມິຖຸນາ 2021 ທີ່ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ສຳເລັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມລະບາດວິທະຍາພາກສະໜາມຈຳນວນ 8 ທ່ານ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການຝຶກອົບຮົມທີ່ມີບົດບາດສຳຄັນທີ່ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກກະຊວງສາທາ ລະນະສຸກ ອົງການປ້ອງກັນຫຼຸດ ຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ສູນປ້ອງກັນ ແລະຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໃນການກຽມພ້ອມ ສືບຕໍ່ໍຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ອື່ນໆ. ໃນພິທີ ໄດ້ມີທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ດຣ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ ເປັນກຽດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ໂດຍການເປັນປະທານຂອງທ່ານ ປອ. ດຣ. ບຸນແຝງ ພູມມະໄລສິດ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ.

ທ່ານທູດປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຜນງານຫຼັກສູດຝຶກອົບຮົມນັກລະບາດວິທະຍາພາກສະໜາມມີບົດບາດສໍາຄັນໃນການພັດທະນາຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນການເຝົ້້າລະວັງ ແລະຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດຊຶມເຊື້ອຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ. ການຝຶກອົບຮົມນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ສໍາເລັດການສຶກສາໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຮູ້ ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍທັກສະການປະຕິບັດຕົວຈິງ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບວຽກແຕ່ລະວັນ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການຄົ້ນຫາການລະບາດ. ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມຊົມເຊີຍ ນັກລະບາດວິທະຍາແລະ ພະນັກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ທີ່ໄດ້ສຳເລັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມ! ປີນີ້ ສະຫະ ລັດອາຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ ການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມີຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ. ສະ ຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາມີຄວາມຍິນດີ ໃນການສືບຕໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພວກທ່ານ ແລະ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນການປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ ຈາກພະຍາດຊຶມເຊື້ອຕ່າງໆ ລວມທັງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19”.

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ກົມຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ ແລະ ສູນວິເຄາະແລະລະບາດວິທະຍາ ໄດ້ຄຸ້ມຄອງບໍລິຫານຫຼັກສູດຝຶກອົບຮົມນັກລະ ບາດວິທະຍາພາກສະໜາມ ຫຼັກສູດ 1 ປີ ເລີ່ມແຕ່ປີ 2009 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນ ໄດ້ສຳເລັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ໃຫ້ແກ່ນັກລະບາດວິທະຍາຈຳນວນ 94 ທ່ານ ແລະໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຫນ້າທີ່ ກວມເອົາ 18 ແຂວງທົ່ວປະ ເທດ. ຫຼັກສູດນີ້ໄດ້ຝຶກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກລາວ ໃນການນຳພາການເຝົ້າລະວັງ ການສອບສວນກໍລະນີ ຄົ້ນຫາກໍລະນີສຳຜັດແລະເກັບຕົວຢ່າງຂອງພະຍາດຊຶມເຊື້ອຕ່າງໆ ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນປະຕິບັດການສຸກເສີນ ໃນລາວ.

ພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຍືນຍົງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ສປປ ລາວ ທີ່ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຈາກພະຍາດໂຄວິດ 19 ແລະ ການໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຍືນຍົງຂອງ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນໄລຍະຍາວທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ກົມເສນາຮັກ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຕອບສະໜອງຄວາມຕ້ອງການດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ ໂດຍການປະກອບສ່ວນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2.4 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ເຂົ້າໃນຂົງເຂດສະຖານທີ່ ບໍລິການສາທາລະນະສຸກ ລົດສຸກເສີນ ອຸປະກອນ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງມືຂອງຫ້ອງວິເຄາະ ນໍ້າຢາກວດພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະເຄື່ອງປ້ອງກັນຕົວເອງ. ການສຳເລັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມມື້ນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງຂອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຫຼາຍກວ່າ 8 ລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍກົງກ່ຽວກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ນັບແຕ່ເລີ່ມມີການລະບາດເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — A ceremony was held on June 18, 2021 for 8 graduates of the Field Epidemiology Training (FET) program, a world-class training supported by the Ministry of Health, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization, in preparation to continue to help Laos fight Covid-19 and other communicable diseases. The ceremony was attended by U.S. Ambassador Dr. Peter M. Haymond and other U.S. officials, and chaired by H.E Dr. Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalysith, Minister of Health.

“The FET program has played an important role in developing infectious disease surveillance and response capacity in Lao PDR. The applied nature of the training has equipped graduates with practical skills to conduct outbreak investigations required in their daily work” said Ambassador Haymond. “Congratulations to the Lao epidemiologists and health professionals on their graduation! This year, the United States and Lao PDR celebrate the 5th anniversary of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership. The United States is proud to continue to support you and the Ministry of Health in protecting the people of Laos from infectious diseases, including COVID-19."

Ministry of Health of Lao PDR, Department of Communicable Disease Control (DCDC) and National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology (NCLE), have managed the year-long FET program each year since its introduction in 2009. To date, they have successfully trained 94 field epidemiologists in Laos, and their work covers all 18 provinces in the country. The FET program works to train Lao health officials to lead surveillance, investigate cases, trace contacts and collect samples of infection diseases; strengthening the Emergency Operation Center capabilities in Laos.

This ceremony highlights the United States’ sustained efforts to support the Lao PDR as it confronts the challenges of COVID-19, and the enduring commitment of the U. S. Department of Defense to build long-term capacity-building partnership here in public health. In the past year alone, the Department of Defense has worked with the Ministry of Health and the Military Medical Department, Ministry of National Defense to help address the health needs of the Lao people by contributing over $2.4M USD in areas such as health facilities, field ambulances, laboratory equipment and supplies, COVID-19 test kits, and personal protective equipment. Today’s handover is part of over $8 million in direct COVID-related assistance that the U.S. government has provided to the Lao PDR since the beginning of the outbreak.