ເສດຖະກິດ ສະຫະລັດ ເຕີບໂຕຊ້າ ຍ້ອນຂາດ ການເອົາໃຈໃສ່ ຈາກລັດຖະສະພາ

ທະນາຄານກາງ ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງຄົງຄິດໃນແງ່ບວກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເສດຖະກິດ ສະຫະລັດ, ໂດຍ

ເລືອກທີ່ຈະຮັກສາອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍໄວ້ຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າ ໃນລະດັບທີ່ຕໍ່າທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ ຫຼັງ

ຈາກໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດກອງປະຊຸມສອງວັນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຖ້າມກາງ

ຕະຫຼາດວຽກງານທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບທີ່ອ່ອນແອນັ້ນ, ທະນາຄານກາງ

ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຕີບໂຕ ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ວ່າຢູ່ໃນ “ລະດັບ

ປານກາງ” ເຊິ່ງຊ້າກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສັນຍາໄວ້ຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ຕອນນີ້ການດຳ

ລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ເດືອນທີ 6 ແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ກໍຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີການດຳ​ເນີນ​

ການຫຍັງຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງທ່ານ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Mil

Acega ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນເສດຖະກິດຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນເວລານີ້, ໂດຍຖືເອົາຜົນງານສຳລັບການ

ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງລາຄາຮຸ້ນ ແລະ ອັດຕາການຫວ່າງງານຕໍ່າ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຄຳສັນຍາຂອງທ່ານ

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່

ອີກຄັ້ງກໍຕາມ, ການລິເລີ່ມທາງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຂັດຂວາງໃນ

ລັດຖະສະພາ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ຂອງນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານການເງິນຈາກ

ບໍລິສັດ Thomson Reuters ທ່ານ Tom Buerkle.

ທ່ານ Tom Buerkle ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງ

ຈະເປັນການເຕີບໂຕດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ 2 ເປີເຊັນ, ເຊິ່ງມັນໝັ້ນຄົງ ແຕ່ບໍ່ຕື່ນເຕັ້ນປະທັບ

ໃຈ.”

ທ່ານ Buerkle ກ່າວວ່າ ການຂາດຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງ

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍເຫດຜົນທີ່ອົງການກອງທຶນສາກົນຫຼື IMF ອີກຄັ້ງໜຶ່ງ ໄດ້

ຕັດການຄາດຄະເນ ຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າສຳລັບການເຕີບໂຕຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ. ແຕ່ຖ້າມັນ

ມີການຫຼຸດຖອຍລົງທ່ານຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນມັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດຫຼັກຊັບ Wall Street, ອີງຕາມຄຳ

ເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ Michael Strain ນັກວິເຄາະນະໂຍບາຍ ທີ່ສະຖາບັນ ວິສາຫະກິດ ທີ່ມີທ່າ

ອຽງອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ.

ທ່ານ Michael Strain ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານກຳລັງເຫັນຢູ່ ແມ່ນປະຕິກິ

ລິຍາຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະຕິຮູບພາສີທີ່ສຳຄັນ, ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງ

ການຍົກເລີກການຄວບຄຸມໂດຍລັດຖະບານທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຫຼື ບາງເທື່ອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງໂຕ້

ຕອບຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ໃນພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງບາງຢ່າງ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະ

ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຄວນອ້າງເອົາຜົນງານສຳລັບສິ່ງນັ້ນ.”

ແຕ່ຈະເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈຂອງພວກນັກລົງທຶນ ຖ້າທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີບໍ່ສາ

ມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດຕາມຄຳສັນຍາຂອງທ່ານໄດ້. ບາງຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖິຕິທີ່ລວບລວມຈາກລາ

ຄາຂອງຮຸ້ນນັ້ນອາດຢູ່ໄດ້ບໍ່ດົນ.

ທ່ານ Tom Buerkle ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນການກະທຳໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະປະຄັບປະ

ຄອງ ແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນການເຕີບໂຕນັ້ນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມບາງຄົນໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄະແນນທີ່ຕໍ່າ ຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສຳລັບ

ການປະຕິບັດການນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິໃນຂໍ້ລິເລີ່ມຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ.

ທ່ານ Michael Strain ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຄ່າແຮງງານຕໍ່າສຸດ 15 ໂດລາຕໍ່ຊົ່ວ

ໂມງຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຊົນຊັ້ນກຳມະກອນ ແລະ ມັນຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ກຳມະກອນທີ່ທຸກ

ຍາກຫຼາຍກວ່າມັນຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ການເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການພັກ

ງານດ້ວຍຄ່າຈ້າງ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຈະໂຍບາຍນັ້ນແນວໃດ, ການທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນ

ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບຈຸດສູງສຸດຂອງລາຍການ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຢາກໃຫ້ບັນລຸ, ຖ້າເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງເຈົ້າ

ແມ່ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກຳມະກອນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແລ້ວ, ສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະ

ຊັກນຳໄປໃນທາງທີ່ຜິດ.”

ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທາງ​ນິຕິບັນ​ຢັດແລ້ວ, ທ່ານ Buerkle ກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນງານ

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດໝັ້ນຄົງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນຂອງທະນາຄານກາງ.

ທ່ານ Tom Buerkel ກ່າວ່າ “ສຳລັບເວລາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງ 8 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທະນາຄານ

ກາງໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ສ້າງນະໂຍບາຍເສດຖະກິດຕົວຫຼັກໃນ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ມັນກໍໄດ້ຜົນຂ້ອນຂ້າງ

ດີ, ການເຕີບໂຕບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນ ຕາປະທັບໃຈ ແຕ່ມັນກໍໝັ້ນຄົງ.”

ຖ້າເສດຖະກິດ ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່, ດັ່ງທີ່ທະນາຄານກາງໄດ້ເຊື່ອນັ້ນ, ຄາດວ່າຈະມີ

ການຂຶ້ນອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍໃນອະນາຄົດ, ພ້ອມກັບການຫຼຸດລົງ ຂອງ

ລາຄາພັນທະບັດທີ່ມີຄວາມຊັບຊ້ອນຂອງທະນາຄານກາງ ແລະ ຕະຫລາດຫຼັກຊັບ ທີ່ໄດ້

ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼຸດລົງຕໍ່າເປັນປະຫວັດການນັ້ນ.

The U.S. central bank remains upbeat about the US economy, choosing to keep interest rates unchanged at historic lows after concluding its 2-day meeting Wednesday.Amid an improving job market but weak inflation, the Fed characterized US economic growth as "moderate" -- far slower than what President Donald Trump promised. But now six months into his presidential term, there's still very little action on the president's economic agenda. Mil Arcega has more.



This is Donald Trump's economy now, taking credit for rising stock prices and low unemployment.Despite his campaign promises to make America's economy great again…most of his key economic initiatives have been stalled in Congress... says Thomson Reuters financial analyst Tom Buerkle - on Skype.





((TOM BUERKLE, REUTERS BREAKING VIEWS))

"What we've gotten basically is kind of a two percent growth economy, so it's been steady but not spectacular."



((NARRATOR))

Buerkle says the lack of progress on Trump's economic agenda is one of the reasons the IMF has once again trimmed its outlook for US growth.But if there is a slowdownyou're not seeing it on Wall Street, according to policy analyst Michael Strain at the conservative leaning, American Enterprise Institute.



((MICHAEL STRAIN, AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE))

"I think what you're seeing is a reaction to the possibility of significant tax reform the possibility of significant de-regulation, or maybe they're reacting to the possibility of some infrastructure spending. And I think the president should take credit for that."





But what happens to investor confidence if the president is unable to follow through on his promise? Some say the record rally in stock prices may not last.



((TOM BUERKLE, THOMSON REUTERS))

"We haven't seen any action that would actually sustain and validate that increase."



While some conservatives have given the president poor marks for execution, they are more critical of Democratic Party initiatives.



((MICHAEL STRAIN, AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE))

"I think a $15 an hour minimum wage would hurt the working class and would hurt the working poor much more than it would help them.I think focusing on paid family leave, should not, whatever you think of that policy, having that be near the top of the list of things you want to achieve, if your goal is to help American workers, seems to me misguided."





In the absence of legislative action, Buerkle says much of the credit for steadying the economy belongs to the Fed.



((Mandatory cg: SKYPE))

((TOM BUERKLE, REUTERS BREAKING VIEWS))

"Well for most of the past 8 yearsthe Fed has been the main economic policy maker in Washington and its worked out relatively wellgrowth has not been spectacular but it's been steady."





If the US economy remains steady, as the Fed believes, expect more gradual rate hikes in the future… along with reductions to the Fed's complex portfolio of bonds and securities that helped bring US interest rates to record lows.