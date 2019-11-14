ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈໂດຍກົງວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈະເປີດການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ທ້າຊິງເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຄົນສຳຄັນ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ສຳລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020 ຄືອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກັກການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບລັດຖະບານ ກີຢິບ ນັ້ນ, ນັກການທູດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ລະດັບສູງໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການສືບສວນເພື່ອຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເທີກີ ທ່ານ ຣີເຊັບ ໄຕຢິບ ເອີດູອານ ວ່າການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງແມ່ນ “ການຊອກຈັບຜິດ” ແລະ “ເປັນເລື່ອງຕະຫຼົກ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ເບິ່ງການດຳເນີນການທີ່ອອກໂທລະພາບນັ້ນ “ແມ່ນແຕ່ນາທີດຽວ” ເພາະວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ຄາວຽກໃນການພົບປະກັບທ່ານ ເອີດູອານ.
ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຍັງໄດ້ເວົ້າລໍ້ຫຼິ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ການລົມໂທລະສັບຄັ້ງທີສອງ,” ເຊິ່ງແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງສອງຄັ້ງນັ້ນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ຄິດວ່າການເປີດເຜີຍແມ່ນມີກຳນົດໃສ່ວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າຂໍ້ມູນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນສຳເນົາ ຫຼື ສຽງອັດ.
ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳຈາກຜູ້ແຈ້ງຄວາມຜິດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນໃນຕອນທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ມະຫາຊົນ. ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ຈັດການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຕາມຖັນແຖວຂອງພັກໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອເລື່ອນເວລາການອອກຄຳຮ້ອງເພື່ອຮຽກຕົວຜູ້ແຈ້ງຄວາມຜິດໃຫ້ມາປາກົດຕົວ.
ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຄອນເວ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຈາກລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການສືບລັບສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ ອາດຳ ຊິຟ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄັດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າທ່ານຢ້ານທີ່ຈະຟັງຄຳເວົ້າຈາກຜູ້ແຈ້ງຄວາມຜິດ.”
ທູດ ພິເສດປະຈຳ ຢູເຄຣນ, ທ່ານ ວິລລຽມ ເທເລີ, ໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງການສົນທະນາລັບທີ່ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍພະນັກງານຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນໃນວັນທີ 26 ກໍລະກົດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ໃນການລົມໂທລະສັບດົນເຄິ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ ເພື່ອສືບສວນທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ແລະ ວຽກງານຂອງລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ຮັ້ນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ, ສຳລັບບໍລິສັດແກັສທຳມະຊາດ ບູຣິສມາ ຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ທິດສະດີທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ຣັດເຊຍ, ໄດ້ແຊກແຊງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນປີ 2016 ສຳລັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ.
ທ່ານ ເທເລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍໄດ້ຍິນການສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບ ທ່ານ ກໍດອນ ຊັອນແລນ, ຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກເງິນທາງການເມືອງນຶ່ງລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ໃຫ້ເປັນເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດປະຈຳສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ.
ທ່ານ ເທເລີ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ປາກຄຳວ່າ “ສະມາຊິກຂອງພະນັກງານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ລົມໂທລະສັບ, ຖາມເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ຊັອນແລນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ. ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ຊັອນແລນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະກ້າວໄປໜ້າ.”
ທ່ານ ເທເລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໄດ້ຍິນການສົນທະນາດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໃນເວລານັ້ນທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເປັນຫ່ວງ “ກ່ຽວກັບການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານສຳລັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ກັບທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ທີ່ຜູ້ນຳ ຢູເຄຣນ ຕ້ອງການ, ຂຶ້ນກັບວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈະເປີດການສືບສວນສອບສວນຫຼືບໍ່.
U.S. President Donald Trump took a direct interest in whether Ukraine would open an investigation into one of his chief 2020 Democratic challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden, while he was withholding vital military aid from Kyiv, the top American diplomat in Ukraine told the Trump impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, President Trump told reporters at a news conference with Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan that the impeachment hearings were "a witch hunt" and "a joke." He said he had not watched "one minute" of the televised proceedings because he had been busy with his meeting with Erdogan.
The president also teased the release of information about "a second call, which was actually the first of the two," he said. He said he thought the release was scheduled for Thursday but did not say whether the information was a transcript or an audio recording.
Republicans have been calling for testimony from the whistleblower who initially revealed the information that led to the public impeachment hearings. The House panel holding the hearings voted along party lines Wednesday to postpone a motion to issue a subpoena for the whistleblower to appear.
Republican Mike Conaway of Texas told House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, during the proceedings that "I know you're afraid of hearing from the whistleblower."
The Ukraine envoy, William Taylor, recounted a previously undisclosed conversation a staff aide of his overheard on July 26. That was a day after Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a half-hour call to investigate Biden, his son Hunter Biden's work for the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma and a debunked theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had meddled in Trump's 2016 campaign for the White House.
Taylor said the aide overheard a conversation between Trump and Gordon Sondland, a million-dollar Trump political donor the president had named as ambassador to the European Union.
"The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about 'the investigations,'" Taylor testified. "Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward."
Taylor said the overheard conversation showed that at the time Trump cared "more about investigations than Ukraine" military assistance. Taylor said that Sondland had told him "everything" -- the military aid and a Zelenskiy visit with Trump at the White House that the Ukrainian leader wanted -- depended onwhether Ukraine opened the investigations.
