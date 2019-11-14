ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຈະ​ເປີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຜູ້​ທ້າ​ຊິງ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຈາກ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ສຳ​ລັບການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2020 ຄື​ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ, ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ກີ​ຢິບ ນັ້ນ, ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ໃນ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເທີ​ກີ ທ່ານ ຣີ​ເຊັບ ໄຕ​ຢິບ ເອີ​ດູ​ອານ ວ່າການ​ໃຫ້​ປາ​ກ​ຄຳ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ແມ່ນ “ການ​ຊອກ​ຈັບ​ຜິດ” ແລະ “ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ຕະຫຼົກ.” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເບິ່ງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນການທີ່​ອອກ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ນັ້ນ “ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ນາ​ທີ​ດຽວ” ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຄາ​ວຽກໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ເອີ​ດູ​ອານ.

ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້ເວົ້າລໍ້ຫຼິ້ນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ “ການ​ລົມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ,” ເຊິ່ງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ​ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໃສ່​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ແຕ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ສຳ​ເນົາ ຫຼື ສຽງ​ອັດ.

ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ​ຈ​າກ​ຜູ້​ແຈ້ງ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ຊົນ. ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ທີ່​ຈັດ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຕາມ​ຖັນ​ແຖວ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ກາ​ນ​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພື່ອ​ຮຽກຕົວ​ຜູ້​ແຈ້ງ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໃຫ້​ມາ​ປາ​ກົດ​ຕົວ.

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ຄອນ​ເວ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ ຈາກ​ລັດ ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ ທ່ານ ອາ​ດຳ ຊິ​ຟ ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄັດ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ຢ້ານ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ແຈ້ງ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ.”

ທູດ ພິ​ເສດ​ປະ​ຈຳ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ທ່ານ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ເທ​ເລີ, ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ລັບ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 26 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ໃນ​ການ​ລົມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ດົນ​ເຄິ່ງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ເພື່ອ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ, ແລະ ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ຮັ້ນ​ເຕີ ໄບ​ເດັນ, ສຳ​ລັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ ບູ​ຣິ​ສ​ມາ ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ທິດ​ສະ​ດີ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ​ໄດ້​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ສຳ​ລັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ.

ທ່ານ ເທ​ເລີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ ທ່ານ ກໍ​ດອນ ຊັອນ​ແລ​ນ, ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ເງິນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ທີ່ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ທ່ານ ເທ​ເລີ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ລົມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ, ຖາມ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ຊັອນ​ແລນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ. ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ຊັອນ​ແລນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແມ່ນ​ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ເທ​ເລີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ “ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສຳ​ລັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ກັບ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຕ້ອງ​ການ, ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຈະ​ເປີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອ​ບ​ສວນຫຼືບໍ່.

