ກຳປັ່ນພິຄາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງການາດາ ແລ່ນຜ່ານຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ກຳປັ່ນພິຄາດ ຢູແອັສແອັສ ຣາຟາແອລ ເພຣາລຕາ (USS Rafael Peralta) ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະກຳປັ່ນລົບ ເອັຈເອັມຊີແອັສ ອອຕຕາວາ (HMCS Ottawa) ຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອຣາຊະວົງການາດາ ໄດ້ແລ່ນຜ່ານຊ່ອງ ແຄບຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ດັ່ງຖະແຫລງການຂອງກອງເຮືອລົບທີ 7 ຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງກຳລັງແລ່ນຜ່ານຮ່ວມກັນຄັ້ງທີສາມ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ​ນັ້ນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນລົບສອງລຳໄດ້ແລ່ນຜ່ານຊ່ອງແຄບ ໃນທິດທາງມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປພາກເໜືອ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າຕົນໄດ້ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ ສະຖານະການແມ່ນ “ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.”

ຈີນໄດ້ຕິດຕາມແລະເຝົ້າເບິ່ງການແລ່ນຜ່ານ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບສະຖານະການ ຕາມກົດໝາຍແລະກົດລະບຽບຕ່າງໆ ດັ່ງທີ່ກອງບັນຊາການ ກອງທັບປົດປ່ອຍ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນພາກພື້ນຕາເວັນອອກ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.

ກອງທັບເຮືອ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະການາດາ ໄດ້ແລ່ນຜ່ານແບບດຽວກັນນີ້ ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວີດີໂອ ຂອງອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນ ວ່າ “ການດຳ​ເນີນ​ການບໍ່ປອດໄພ” ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຊຶ່ງກຳປັ່ນລົບ ຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ແລ່ນຕັດໜ້າກຳປັ່ນພິຄາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ກະຊວງການຕ່າງ ປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມາດຕະການດ້ານການທະຫານຂອງຕົນ ແມ່ນ ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ, ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ, ເປັນມືອາຊີບ ແລະປອດໄພຢ່າງ​ຄົບ​ຖ້ວນ.

The U.S. destroyer USS Rafael Peralta and a Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ottawa transited the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement, making their third joint transit in the region since June.

Taiwan's defense ministry said the two warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a northerly direction Wednesday night, adding it monitored the movement and the situation was "normal."

China followed and monitored the transit and handled the situation in line with the law and regulations, the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said in a statement Thursday.

The U.S. and Canadian navies made a similar transit in September.

In June, the U.S. navy released a video of what it called an "unsafe interaction" in the Taiwan Strait in which a Chinese warship crossed in front of a U.S. destroyer.

The Chinese foreign ministry said its military's measures were completely reasonable, legitimate, and professional and safe.