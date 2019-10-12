ສະຫະລັດພວມສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄປຕື່ມຢູ່ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ເພື່ອສະ
ກັດກັ້ນການກະທຳແບບຮຸກຮານຂອງອີຣ່ານ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານມາກ ແອສເປີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນ
ສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ການສົ່ງກຳລັງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງຝູງເຮືອບິນລົບ 2 ຝູງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ
ລູກສອນໄຟແພັດຕຣີອັອຕ ລະບົບຕໍ່ຕ້ານລູກສອນໄຟ ລະດັບສູງ THAAD ແລະໜ່ວຍ
ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ.
“ຊາດຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ເປັນຄູ່ພາຄີດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງມາເປັນເວລາຍາວນານແລະ ໄດ້
ຮ້ອງຂໍການສະໜັບສະໜູນເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ຕໍ່ການປ້ອງກັນເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະປ້ອງກັນພື້ນຖານ
ຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍສາກົນ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານບຣາຍອັນ ຮຸກ ຜູ້ຕາງ
ໜ້າພິເສດຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງອີຣ່ານ ແລະທີ່ປຶກສາອາວຸໂສ ຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະ
ເທດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີິ້ມວ່າ ກຳລັງທີ່ສົ່ງໄປໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນໂດຍຫຼາຍໆ
ປະເທດພາຄີຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ “ທີ່ຢູ່ແນວໜ້າ ໃນການຮຸກຮານຂອງອີຣ່ານ.”
ກຳລັງທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ປະມານ 3,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ນັບ
ແຕ່ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ຖືກຖີ້ມໂທດການໂຈມຕີ ໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ປັ່ນນ້ຳມັນຂອງ ຊາອຸດີ ໃນເດືອນ
ແລ້ວນີ້. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີແມ່ນມາຈາກພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ
ສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງອີຣ່ານ ແຕ່ເຕຫະຣ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ແມ່ນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ.
ທ່ານແອສເປີ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳລັງເພີ້ມເຕີມ 14,000 ຄົນ ໄປຍັງຂົງເຂດ
ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນພຶດສະພາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ເວລາກຳປັ່ນນໍ້າມັນສີ່ລຳໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີຢູ່ໃນຂົງ
ເຂດ. ອີຣ່ານ ແລະກຳລັງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງຈາກອີຣ່ານຍັງຖືກຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ການໂຈມ
ຕີກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນສອງລຳໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ແລະຍິງເຮືອບິນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຂອງ
ສະຫະລັດຕົກ.
The United States is deploying hundreds of additional forces to Saudi Arabia to deter Iranian aggressive behavior.
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters Friday that the deployments include two fighter squadrons, additional Patriot missile batteries, a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and supporting personnel.
"Saudi Arabia is a long-standing security partner and has requested additional support to supplement their defenses and to defend the rules-based international order," said Brian Hook, Special Representative for Iran and senior adviser to the Secretary of State. He added the troop deployment was supported by many partners in the region "who are on the front lines of Iranian aggression."
About 3,000 U.S. forces have been deployed to Saudi Arabia since an Iranian-blamed attack on Saudi oil facilities last month. U.S. officials have said the attack originated in southwest Iran, but Tehran has denied responsibility.
Esper said the U.S. has deployed 14,000 additional forces to the region since May, when four oil tankers were attacked in the region. Iran and Iranian-backed forces have also been blamed for attacks on two other tankers in June and the downing of U.S. drones.
