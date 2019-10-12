ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ພວມ​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນໄປ​ຕື່ມ​ຢູ່ ຊ​າ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​

ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ແບບຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່າ​ນ​ມາກ ແອສ​ເປີ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​

ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ການ​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງຝູງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ 2 ຝູງ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ

​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ແພັດຕຣີອັອ​ຕ ລະ​ບົບຕໍ່​ຕ້ານລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ ລະດັບ​ສູງ THAAD ແລະ​ໜ່ວຍ​

ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ.

“ຊາ​ດຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ພາ​ຄີ​ດ້ານຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຍາວ​ນານແລະ ​ໄດ້

​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ​ຕໍ່ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​

ຄວາມ​ເປັນລະ​ບຽບ​ຮຽບ​ຮ້ອຍ​ສາ​ກົນ” ​ນັ້​ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານບ​ຣາຍ​ອັນ ຮຸກ ຜູ້​ຕາງ​

ໜ້າ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ເລື້ອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ

​ເທດ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີິ້ມ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໂດຍ​ຫຼາຍໆ​

ປະ​ເທດ​ພາ​ຄີຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງເຂດ “ທີ່​ຢູ່​ແນວ​ໜ້າ ໃນການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.”

ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ມານ 3,000 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ນັບ​

ແຕ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ໃສ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ປັ່ນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​

ແລ້ວ​ນີ້. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ

ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແຕ່ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ.

ທ່ານ​ແອ​ສ​ເປີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ 14,000 ຄົນ ໄປຍັງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ

​ນັ​ບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ເວ​ລາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ນໍ້​າມັນສີ່​ລຳ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​

ເຂດ. ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການໜູນ​ຫຼັງຈາກອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດໃ​ສ່ການ​ໂຈມ

​ຕີກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ສອງ​ລຳ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ແລະ​ຍິງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຂອງ

​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຕົກ.



The United States is deploying hundreds of additional forces to Saudi Arabia to deter Iranian aggressive behavior.



Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters Friday that the deployments include two fighter squadrons, additional Patriot missile batteries, a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and supporting personnel.



"Saudi Arabia is a long-standing security partner and has requested additional support to supplement their defenses and to defend the rules-based international order," said Brian Hook, Special Representative for Iran and senior adviser to the Secretary of State. He added the troop deployment was supported by many partners in the region "who are on the front lines of Iranian aggression."



About 3,000 U.S. forces have been deployed to Saudi Arabia since an Iranian-blamed attack on Saudi oil facilities last month. U.S. officials have said the attack originated in southwest Iran, but Tehran has denied responsibility.



Esper said the U.S. has deployed 14,000 additional forces to the region since May, when four oil tankers were attacked in the region. Iran and Iranian-backed forces have also been blamed for attacks on two other tankers in June and the downing of U.S. drones.

