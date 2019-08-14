ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເລື່ອນການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນໃໝ່ ຕໍ່​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ບາງ​ຊະນິດຂອງ

ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຄາດ​ວ່າຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 1 ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້.

ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ຄ້າຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຈັດ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ຕໍ່​

ຄອມ​ພິ​ວ​ແລັບທັອບ ແລະ​ຈໍ​ຄ​ອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ເກມ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ເຄື່ອງ​ຫຼິ້ນ

​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍຊະ​ນິດ ເກີບ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ໂຈະ​ໄວ້​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ທີ 15 ​ທັນ​ວາ. ການ

ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ອາດ​ຊ່ວຍບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມັກ​ຊື້​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້

​ ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ຂວັນສຳ​ລັບ​ວັນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ

​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ສິ່ງຂອງເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ຊື້​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສຳ​ລັບ

ບຸນ​ຄຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ອາດ​ເປັນຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ຄົນ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍັງ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ທັງ​ໝົດຕໍ່ກຸ່​ມ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂາ​ເຂົ້າຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​\

ຈີນອີກ​ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ “ອີ​ງ​ຕາມອ​ະ​ນ​າ​ໄມ ຄວ​າມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຄວາ​ມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ພາກ​

ສ່ວນສຳ​ຄັນ​ອື່ນໆ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ໃໝ່ ​ຍັງ​ຈະຜົນ​ໃນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຈີນ​

ອື່ນໆ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວໄວ້ພ້ອມ​

ດ້ວຍລາຍ​ຊື່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ຊ້າ​ນີ້.

​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລາ​ຄາ​ມາຫຼາຍ​ມື້​ແລ້ວ ດັດ​ຊະ​ນີຮຸ້ນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ມີ​ລາ​ຄາ​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ

​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຂ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ. ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດຮຸນຢູ່​ນິວຢອກ​ ມີ​ລາ​ຄາ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ 1.5

ເປັນ​ເຊັນ ຫຼື​ຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄ​ານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ວາງ

​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ໄວ້​ແລ້ວ​ຕໍ່​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຈີນ ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລານັ້ນ ​ເປັນ​ຜົນດີຕໍ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​

ການ​ເງິນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພ​ກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

​ເສ​ຍ​ຫາຍ ຫຼື​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ນາທີ່​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ເຊົາ​ຊື້​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ນັ້ນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາ​ມ​ທາງທ​ວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “​ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ຄ່າເງິນ

ຕາ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ເງິນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລະ​ບົບ ເງິນ ຈຳ​ນວນ​

ຫຼາຍສິບ​ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ຂວັນ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ. ລາ​ຄາກໍ

​ບໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ ເງີນ​ເຟິ້ກໍ​ບໍ່​ມີ. ພວກ​ຊາວ​ນາ​ໄດ້ເງິນຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ​ຈີນທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ. ຂ່າວ​ຂີ້ຕົວະ ​

ຈະ​ບໍ່​ລາຍ​ງານ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ “ຕາມ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າວ່າ​ຈະ​ຊື້​ “ຢ່າງ​ໃຫ​ຍ່”

ຈາກ​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ນາ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​. ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ມາ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​

ເວົ້າ. ບາງ​ທີ ນີ້​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ.”



The United States is delaying a new 10% tariff on some key Chinese imports which was supposed to take effect Sept. 1.



The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the levies on laptop computers and computer monitors, cellphones, video game consoles, some toys, shoes and clothing will be put off until Dec. 15. The postponement could help U.S. consumers, who often buy such items as Christmas presents.



"What we've done is, we've delayed it so they won't be relevant in the Christmas shopping season just in case they might have an impact on people," President Donald Trump said Tuesday.



The U.S is also exempting tariffs altogether on a separate group of Chinese imports "based on health, safety, national security and other factors."



But the new tariff will still be imposed on a wide range of other Chinese goods, the U.S. trade office said, with the list of affected products to be announced soon.



After days of losses, U.S. stock indexes surged on news of the tariff rollbacks. Markets in New York jumped 1.5% or more.



Trump contended Tuesday that tariffs he has already imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods are benefiting the U.S. Treasury. He said the tariffs are not hurting U.S. consumers or farmers whose produce China has stopped buying.



"Through massive devaluation of their currency and pumping vast sums of money into their system, the tens of billions of dollars that the U.S. is receiving is a gift from China," Trump tweeted. "Prices not up, no inflation. Farmers getting more than China would be spending. Fake News won't report!"



He added, "As usual, China said they were going to be buying 'big' from our great American Farmers. So far they have not done what they said. Maybe this will be different!"