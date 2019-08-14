ສະຫະລັດ ເລື່ອນການເກັບພາສີ 10 ເປີເຊັນໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນບາງຊະນິດຂອງ
ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງຄາດວ່າຈະເລີ້ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃນວັນທີ 1 ເດືອນກັນຍາຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ຫ້ອງການຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຈັດເກັບພາສີຕໍ່
ຄອມພິວແລັບທັອບ ແລະຈໍຄອມພິວເຕີ ໂທລະສັບມືຖື ເຄື່ອງຫຼິ້ນເກມວີດີໂອ ເຄື່ອງຫຼິ້ນ
ເດັກນ້ອຍຊະນິດ ເກີບ ແລະເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງ ຈະຖືກໂຈະໄວ້ຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 15 ທັນວາ. ການ
ເລື່ອນເວລາດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຊ່ວຍບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກສະຫະລັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ມັກຊື້ສິ່ງຂອງເຫລົ່ານີ້
ໃຫ້ເປັນຂອງຂວັນສຳລັບວັນຄຣິສມັສ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດນັ້ນ ພວກ
ເຮົາໄດ້ເລື່ອນເວລາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສິ່ງຂອງເຫລົ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ເປັນບັນຫາ ໃນລະດູຊື້ສິ່ງຂອງສຳລັບ
ບຸນຄຣິສມັສ ໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ສິ່ງຂອງເຫລົ່ານີ້ ອາດເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຜູ້ຄົນ.”
ນອກນັ້ນ ສະຫະລັດຍັງຍົກເວັ້ນການເກັບພາສີທັງໝົດຕໍ່ກຸ່ມສິນຄ້າຂາເຂົ້າຕ່າງໆຂອງ\
ຈີນອີກກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ “ອີງຕາມອະນາໄມ ຄວາມປອດໄພ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະພາກ
ສ່ວນສຳຄັນອື່ນໆ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າ ການເກັບພາສີໃໝ່ ຍັງຈະຜົນໃນຂອບເຂດທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ສຳລັບສິນຄ້າຈີນ
ອື່ນໆ ອີງຕາມຫ້ອງການຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າທາງດ້ານການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້ພ້ອມ
ດ້ວຍລາຍຊື່ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຈະຖືກປະກາດໃນບໍ່ຊ້ານີ້.
ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຕົກລາຄາມາຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ ດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນສະຫະລັດໄດ້ມີລາຄາດີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບໃນການເກັບພາສີ. ຕະຫຼາດຮຸນຢູ່ນິວຢອກ ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ 1.5
ເປັນເຊັນ ຫຼືຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວຢ້ຳໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ການເກັບພາສີທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ວາງ
ມາດຕະການໄວ້ແລ້ວຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຈີນ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນລ້ານໂດລານັ້ນ ເປັນຜົນດີຕໍ່ກະຊວງ
ການເງິນສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການເກັບພາສີບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກສະຫະລັດ
ເສຍຫາຍ ຫຼືພວກຊາວນາທີ່ຈີນໄດ້ເຊົາຊື້ຜົນລະປູກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ໂດຍຜ່ານການຫລຸດຄ່າເງິນ
ຕາຂອງຕົນລົງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ແລະສົ່ງເງິນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍເຂົ້າສູ່ລະບົບ ເງິນ ຈຳນວນ
ຫຼາຍສິບພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບ ເປັນຂອງຂວັນຈາກຈີນ. ລາຄາກໍ
ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນ ເງີນເຟິ້ກໍບໍ່ມີ. ພວກຊາວນາໄດ້ເງິນຫຼາຍກວ່າຈີນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ. ຂ່າວຂີ້ຕົວະ
ຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ “ຕາມປົກກະຕິ ຈີນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າຈະຊື້ “ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່”
ຈາກພວກຊາວນາອາເມຣິກັນ. ແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເຮັດອັນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້
ເວົ້າ. ບາງທີ ນີ້ຈະເປັນຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ.”
The United States is delaying a new 10% tariff on some key Chinese imports which was supposed to take effect Sept. 1.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the levies on laptop computers and computer monitors, cellphones, video game consoles, some toys, shoes and clothing will be put off until Dec. 15. The postponement could help U.S. consumers, who often buy such items as Christmas presents.
"What we've done is, we've delayed it so they won't be relevant in the Christmas shopping season just in case they might have an impact on people," President Donald Trump said Tuesday.
The U.S is also exempting tariffs altogether on a separate group of Chinese imports "based on health, safety, national security and other factors."
But the new tariff will still be imposed on a wide range of other Chinese goods, the U.S. trade office said, with the list of affected products to be announced soon.
After days of losses, U.S. stock indexes surged on news of the tariff rollbacks. Markets in New York jumped 1.5% or more.
Trump contended Tuesday that tariffs he has already imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods are benefiting the U.S. Treasury. He said the tariffs are not hurting U.S. consumers or farmers whose produce China has stopped buying.
"Through massive devaluation of their currency and pumping vast sums of money into their system, the tens of billions of dollars that the U.S. is receiving is a gift from China," Trump tweeted. "Prices not up, no inflation. Farmers getting more than China would be spending. Fake News won't report!"
He added, "As usual, China said they were going to be buying 'big' from our great American Farmers. So far they have not done what they said. Maybe this will be different!"