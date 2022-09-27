ສະຫະລັດໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອແກ່ຢູເຄຣນອີກ 457.5 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພພົນລະເຮືອນ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.
ນັການທູດສູງສຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຄາດວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ 187 ລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ກິຢິບ ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ຈະສຶບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ຂັບໄລ່ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນເຈັດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງເງິນໄປໃຫ້ໂດຍກົງ ແກ່ອົງການຕຳຫລວດແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະອົງການບໍລິການຮັກສາຊາຍແດນແຫ່ງຊາດ.
ທ່ານບລິງເຄັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຈັດຫາຂອງພວກເຮົາສຳລັບອຸບປະກອນປ້ອງກັນ ໂຕ ອຸບປະກອນການແພດ ແລະລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຫລຸດຜ່ອນການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ໃຫ້ການປ້ອງກັນ.”
ເງິນຈຳນວນໃໝ່ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນສືບຕໍ່ໃນການສືບສວນ ແລະຈັບກຸມທະຫານຣັດເຊຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ກໍ່ໂທດກຳຕໍ່ກຳລັງທະຫານ ແລະພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຫລາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມ.
ທ່ານບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຄຳປະກາດການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດຢືນຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງກັບປະຊາຊົນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະຍັງມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ເອກກະລາດ ແລະອະທິປະໄຕຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.”
The U.S. is committing another $457.5 million in law enforcement and civilian security assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.
The top U.S. diplomat said Washington expects the aid, along with $187 million sent to Kyiv earlier, will continue to help Ukraine fend off Russia's seven-month invasion and sends money directly to the National Police of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service.
"Our provision of personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and armored vehicles has significantly reduced casualties for Ukrainian civilians and their defenders," Blinken said.
Some of the new money, he said, would help Ukraine to continue to investigate and prosecute Russian troops who have committed atrocities against Ukrainian forces and civilians, thousands of whom have been killed in the warfare.
"The United States stands side-by-side with the Ukrainian people and remains committed to supporting a democratic, independent and sovereign Ukraine," Blinken said in announcing the aid package.