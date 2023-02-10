ສະຫະລັດກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ບາລລູນຈີນ ທີ່ຖືກຍິງຕົກໂດຍກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ມີຄວາມສາມາດເກັບກຳສັນຍານສືບລັບ ແລະເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໂຄງການສອດແນມກອງທັບຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.
“ເຄື່ອງອຸບປະກອນບາລລູນ ທີ່ບິນຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງ ໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວສຳລັບສັງເກດການສືບລັບ ແລະບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບອຸບປະກອນ ທີ່ຢູ່ເທິງໜ່ວຍບາລລູນ ຕິດຕາມເລື້ອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ.” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ ໂດຍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການກ່າວອ້າງ ຂອງປັກກິ່ງທີ່ວ່າ ບາລລູນທີ່ຖືກຍິງຕົກນັ້ນ ເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດ.
ຄວາມເຫັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ (FBI) ສືບຕໍ່ເກັບກຳ ຊາກບາລລູນ ທີ່ຖືກຍິງຕົກ ໂດຍເຮືອບິນລົບສະຫະລັດໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ງ ຢູ່ເທິງມະຫາສະໝຸດແອັດແລນຕິກ ນອກຝັ່ງທະເລ ລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້.
ກິດຈະການແບບນີ້ ມັກຈະຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການແນະນຳຂອງກອງທັບປົດປ່ອຍປະຊາ ຊົນຈີນ ຫຼື PLA” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ພວກເຮົາໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ຜູ້ສ້າງບາລລູນມີຄວາມສຳພັນກັບກອງທັບຈີນ ແລະເປັນການອະນຸມັດຊື້ຂາຍໂດຍ PLA ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນເອກກະສານທາງການຈັດຊື້ຂອງ PLA.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າຜູ້ສ້າງ “ໂຄສະນາຜະລິຕະພັນບາລລູນ ຢູ່ໜ້າເວັບໄຊ ແລະເປັນເຈົ້າພາບສະແດງຢູ່ວິດີໂອຈາກການບິນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ບິນຂ້າມຜ່ານນ່ານຟ້າສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດານ່ານຟ້າປະເທດອື່ນໆ. ຮູບພາບວິດີໂອໂຄ ສະນາບາລລູນນີ້ ປາກົດວ່າມີຄວາມຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບຮອງຮອຍການບິນໃນຂະນະທີ່ບາລລູນ” ທີ່ຖືກລະບຸໂດຍສະຫະລັດວ່າ ໄດ້ລະເມີດນ່ານຟ້າຂອງຫລາຍສິບປະເທດ.
“ມັນມີສາຍອາກາດຫລາຍອັນ ເພື່ອຮວມຢູ່ຫລາຍທິດທາງ ທີ່ສາມາດເກັບກຳ ແລະການຕິດຕໍ່ບອກບ່ອນສື່ສານ” ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວເຖິງບາງຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂອງບາລລູນທີ່ເກັບເອົາມາໄດ້. “ມັນມີແຜ່ນແສງຕາເວັນໃຫຍ່ຕິດຕັ້ງໃສ່ພໍທີ່ຈະຜະລິດຜະລັງງານເພື່ອປະຕິບັດງານເກັບກຳສັນຍານສືບລັບຫລາຍໆຢ່າງ.”
The United States said Thursday that the Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. military over the weekend was capable of collecting intelligence signals and was part of a Chinese military surveillance program around the globe.
“The high-altitude balloons’ equipment was clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with the equipment onboard weather balloons,” a senior State Department official said in a statement, dismissing Beijing’s contention that the downed balloon was collecting weather data.
The comments came as the FBI continues to collect wreckage from the balloon that was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet on Saturday over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of South Carolina.
“These kinds of activities are often undertaken at the direction of the People’s Liberation Army,” the State Department official said. “We are confident that the balloon manufacturer has a direct relationship with China’s military and is an approved vendor of the PLA, according to information published in an official procurement portal for the PLA.”
Manufacturer's videos
The official said the manufacturer “advertises balloon products on its website and hosts videos from past flights, which appear to have overflown U.S. airspace and airspace of other countries. These advertised balloon videos seemingly have similar flight patterns as the balloons” identified by the U.S. as having violated the airspace of dozens of countries.
“It had multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geolocating communications,” the official said of the balloon and the parts that have been recovered. “It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.”