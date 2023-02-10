ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວ​ານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ຈີນ​ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕົກໂດ​ຍກອງ​ທັບ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ສັນ​ຍານສືບ​ລັ​ບ ແລະເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງໂຄງການ​ສອດ​ແນ​ມ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວໂລກ.

“ເຄື່ອງ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ ທີ່​ບິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນລະ​ດັບສູງ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ​ສຳ​ລັ​ບ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ຄື​ກັນກັບ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນ ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເລື້ອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ.” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ ຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ທີ່ວ່າ ບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕົກ​ນັ້ນ ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ຂໍ້​ມູນດ້ານ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ.

ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ອົງ​ການສັນ​ຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ (FBI) ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ ຊາກບາ​ລ​ລູນ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕົກ​ ໂດຍເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາແລ້ງ ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະໝຸດແອັດ​ແລນ​ຕິກ ນອກ​ຝັ່ງທະ​ເລ ລັດຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ໃຕ້.

​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ແບບ​ນີ້ ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ຂອງກອງທັບ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ປະຊາ ຊົນຈີນ ຫຼື PLA” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້​າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ສ້າງບາ​ລ​ລູນມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ກອ​ງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຊື້ຂາຍ​ໂດຍ PLA ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ມູນທີ່​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານທາງ​ການຈັດ​ຊື້​ຂອງ PLA.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ສ້າງ “ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຜະ​ລິ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນ ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ສະ​ແດງຢູ່ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ຈາກ​ການ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ບິນ​ຂ້າມ​ຜ່ານ​ນ່ານ​ຟ້າ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນ່ານ​ຟ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ. ​ຮູບ​ພາບວິ​ດີ​ໂອໂຄ ສະ​ນາ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນ​ນີ້ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັ​ບ​ຮອງ​ຮອຍ​ການ​ບິນໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບາ​ລ​ລູນ” ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດ​ນ່ານ​ຟ້າ​ຂອງ​ຫລ​າຍ​ສິບ​ປະ​ເທດ.

“​ມັນມີ​ສາຍ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຫລາຍອັນ ເພື່ອ​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ຫລາຍ​ທິດ​ທາງ ​ທີ່ສາ​ມາດ​ເກັບ​ກຳ ແລ​ະ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ບອກບ່ອນ​ສື່​ສານ” ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວເຖິງ​ບາງ​ຊິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນທີ່​ເກັບ​ເອົາ​ມາ​ໄດ້. “ມັນ​ມີ​ແຜ່ນ​ແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ໃຫຍ່ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃສ່ພໍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຜະ​ລິດຜະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງ​ານ​ເກັບ​ກຳສັນ​ຍານສືບ​ລັບ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຢ່າງ.”

The United States said Thursday that the Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. military over the weekend was capable of collecting intelligence signals and was part of a Chinese military surveillance program around the globe.

“The high-altitude balloons’ equipment was clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with the equipment onboard weather balloons,” a senior State Department official said in a statement, dismissing Beijing’s contention that the downed balloon was collecting weather data.

The comments came as the FBI continues to collect wreckage from the balloon that was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet on Saturday over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of South Carolina.

“These kinds of activities are often undertaken at the direction of the People’s Liberation Army,” the State Department official said. “We are confident that the balloon manufacturer has a direct relationship with China’s military and is an approved vendor of the PLA, according to information published in an official procurement portal for the PLA.”

Manufacturer's videos

The official said the manufacturer “advertises balloon products on its website and hosts videos from past flights, which appear to have overflown U.S. airspace and airspace of other countries. These advertised balloon videos seemingly have similar flight patterns as the balloons” identified by the U.S. as having violated the airspace of dozens of countries.

“It had multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geolocating communications,” the official said of the balloon and the parts that have been recovered. “It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.”