ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ໄດ້ “ຕື່ມເວລາ​ໃນການປຶກສາຫາລື” ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຄືນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຈຸດທີ່​ບໍ່​ລົງ​ລອຍ​ກັນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ​ມາ​ຍາວ​ນານ ເຊິ່ງ​ຄວາມກັງວົນຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ເດືອດ​ ຂອງ​ບັນ​ຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້​ຊີ້ແຈງເຖິງຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງສະຫະ ລັດຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງສະຖານະພາບ ແຕ່​ພຽງຝ່າຍດຽວຕາມ​ລຳ​ພັງ” ຂ້າມຊ່ອງແຄບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຊຸມທາງອອນລາຍ​ນ໌ ທີ່ກວມເອົາເວລາເກືອບ 3 ຊົ່ວໂມງເຄິ່ງ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ “ມີລັກສະນະເວົ້າກົງເຂົ້າເຖິງຄວາມກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບບາງພຶດຕິກໍາຂອງລັດຖະບານປັກກິ່ງ ໂດຍທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າມັນບໍ່ກົງກັບ” ສັນຕິ ພາບ ແລະການມີສະຖຽນລະພາບ ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ເຊິ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການສົນທະນາສະຫລຸບທາງໂທລະສັບ ຫລັງຈາກການປະຊຸມທາງອອນລາຍ​ນ໌ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຈີນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມການຈັດສົ່ງເຮືອບິນທະຫານຂອງຕົນ ເຂົ້າໄປເຂດປ້ອງກັນທາງອາ ກາດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນມານີ້, ໂດຍມີຈໍານວນເຮືອບິນເພີ້ມ

ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຫວັດການໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ການອ່ານຂໍ້ມູນຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ “ໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າວ່ານະໂຍ ບາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຍັງຄົງຢຶດໝັ້ນໃນນະໂຍບາຍ ‘ຈີນດຽວ’ ຕາມແນວທາງນະໂຍບາຍຄວາມສໍາພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ຖະແຫລງການຮ່ວມທັງສາມ ແລະ​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ 6 ​ສະ​ບັບ, ແລະສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມພຽງຝ່າຍດຽວ ໃນການປ່ຽນແປງສະພາບທີ່ເປັນຢູ່ ຫລືທໍາລາຍສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະ ຖຽນລະພາບຢູ່ຂ້າມຊ່ອງແຄບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃຫ້ເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງ.” ສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານີ້ ອ້າງອີງເຖິງນະໂຍບາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່ຽວກັບ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ອັນໄດ້ກໍາໜົດ ພາຍໃຕ້ການບໍລິຫານງານ ຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໃນອາດີດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຢ່າງໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ການອ່ານຂໍ້ມູນຂອງ ຈີນ ມີນໍ້າສຽງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງ, ໂດຍບໍ່ລວມເຖິງກົດໝາຍຄວາມສໍາພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະການຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ 6 ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດຖືວ່າ ເປັນພື້ນຖານຂອງນະໂຍບາຍ ທີ່ມີມາຢ່າງຍາວນານ.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held “an extended discussion” on Taiwan Monday night, broaching a long-running point of disagreement between the two that many worry remains a flashpoint for conflict.

Officials said Biden made U.S. interests clear to ensure that there are “no unilateral changes to the status quo” across the Taiwan Strait during their virtual meeting that lasted for about three-and-a-half hours.

President Biden “was quite direct about his concerns about some of Beijing's behavior that he believes is at odds with” the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said a senior U.S. administration official during a phone briefing after the virtual meeting.

China has escalated the dispatch of its military planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in recent months, with a record number of sorties flown last month.

(https://www.voanews.com/a/china-taiwan-airspace/6263246.html)

The White House readout said Biden “underscored that the United States remains committed to the “one China” policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” These are references to existing U.S. policy on Taiwan, set in place under past U.S. administrations.

(https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/11/16/readout-of-president-bidens-virtual-meeting-with-president-xi-jinping-of-the-peoples-republic-of-china/)-

The Chinese readout, however, struck a different tone, excluding the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances that the U.S. deemed as fundamental to its long-standing policy.