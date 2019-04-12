ໝາກ​ສາ​ລີ​ແລະ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງ ແມ່ນ​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃ​ຫ້​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ສວນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ສວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນພາ​ກັນປູກ​ພືດ​ສອງ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ນີ້ ສັບ​ປ່ຽນ​ກັນ​ໄປຕາມ​ລະ​ດູການ, ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງທາງ​ການຄ້າ​ກັບ​ຈີນທີ່ມີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຕໍ່ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ວັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນຂອງ​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ສວນໃນ​ເວ​ລາທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມຸ້ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ປູກ​ເຄື່ອງ​ປູກ​ຂອງ​ຝັງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ໃບ​ໄມ້​ປົ່ງ​ປີນີ້. ເຄນ ຟາຣາໂບ (Kane Farabaugh) ມີ​ລາຍງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ອີ​ລີ​ນອຍ​, ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກຕອນ​ກາງຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ມີ​ລາຍງານມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນສວນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Evan Hultine ທີ່​ຢູ່ນອກ​ເມືອງ​ພ​ຣິນສ​ຕັນ ​ລັດ​ອີ​ລີ​ນອຍ ນັ້ນ ການ​ປູກ​ໝາກສາລີ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ແຮງ ເປັນອັນ​ດັບ​ນຶ່ງຂອງ​ປີ​ນີ້.

ທີ່ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ​ຢ່າງ​ດຽວ ທີ່ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນຢູ່ໃນສວນ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ.

ທ່ານ Evan Hultine ຊາວ​ສວນ​ ໃນລັດ​ອີ​ລີ​ນອຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈະ​ບໍ່ມີ​ການ​ປູກ​ໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ

​ເຫຼືອງ​ເລີຍ ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ ແກ່​ຍາວ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ

ປະ​ມານ 3 ເດືອນ ມັນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະແຈ້ງແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ

​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຍາວ ແລະ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້, ພໍ່ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ​ແລະ​ຂ້ອຍໄດ້​ລົມ​ກັນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍມີ​

ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກໝັ້ນ​ໃຈຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາໃນ​ການທີ່​ຈະ​ປູກ​ໝາກສາ​ລີໃຫ້ໄດ້​

ຮັບ​ຜົນສູງນັ້ນ ຫລາຍ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ເລີຍ.”

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Hultine ມີ​ຂຶ້ນພາຍຫຼັງ​ທີ່ມີຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນສຳ​ລັບ​ລາ​ຄາ​

ໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງເປັນ​ປີ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ກະ​ທົບ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ຈາກ​ການຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ ແລະພາ

​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ລະ​ປູກ​ທີ່ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ທີ່

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເກັບ​ພາຕໍ່ເຫຼັກ​ກ້າ ແລະ​ອາ​ລູ​ມີ​ນຽມ ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ຈາກ​ຈີນ ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Hultine ກ່າວຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາຂາດ​ທຶນຈາກ​ປະ​ມານ ນຶ່ງໂດ​ລາເຄິ່ງ ຫາສອງ

ໂດ​ລາ ຕໍ່ຖັງ​ນຶ່ງ ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບລາ​ຄາ​ຂອງ​ແຕ່ລະ​ມື້.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ຈີນຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່

ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັນໃດໆ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ມີສືບ​ຕໍ່ໄປ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ ​

ທ່ານ Michael Doherty ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ, ຈາກຫ້ອງ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເຮັດ

​ສວນຂອງລັດອີ​ລີ​ນອຍ​.

​ທ່ານ Michael Doherty ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຫັນວ່າລາ​ຄາໝາກ​ຖ​ົ່ວ​

ເຫລືອງຕາມ​ທ້ອງ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ໃນອະ​ນາ​ຄົດຈະ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໆ ລົງ​ໆ ໂດຍອີງ​ຕາມ​ຂ່າວ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ

ທີ່ບອກ​ວ່າພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ຫຼືບໍ່? …ມັນ​ແມ່ນຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແທ້​ບໍ ທີ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ

​ຈະ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ມີ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ກັບ​ຈີນຄືນ​ອີກ?”

ທ່ານ Doherty ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ

ທີ່​ຍັງລໍ​ຖ້າໄວ້​ຈະ​ຂາຍ ຍິ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຍາກ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ສວນ.

ທ່ານ Doherty ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງ​ໃນ​ສາງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ນີ້ ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ​ໝູ່ທີ່​ສຸດເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ແມ່ນ​ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງກອງ​ພູ​ຂອງ​ໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາມີໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງ ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ

ພັນ​ລ້ານຖັງ ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ຂາຍອອກ​ມັນອອກ ໄດ້​ຊ້າ ແລະໃນປະ​ລິ​

ມານ​ທີ່​ໜ້ອຍກວ່າ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາເຄີຍ​ຂາຍ ໃນໄລ​ຍະ​ນີ້ ຂອງ​ປີ​ນຶ່ງໆ ນັ້ນ​ຫລາຍ​

ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ແລະສະ​ນັ້ນ ການ​ສັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເບິ່ງ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ ກໍ​ຄື​ການ​ທີ່ມີປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງ

ຄ້າງ​ໄວ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.”

ສຳ​ລັບ ທ່ານ Hultine ການຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປູກໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ງ່າຍເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ Hultine ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ໃຊ້ທຶນ​ໃນການ​ປູກ​ໝາ​ກສາ​ລີໃນ​ເຮັກ​ເກີ​ນຶ່ງ​ ຫລາຍກວ່າການ​ປູກໝາກ​ຖົ່ວ​ເຫຼືອງ ຫລາຍ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ກູ້ຢືມ​ເງິນ

ເພີ້ມ​ອີກ ແລະ​ດອກ​ເບ້ຍ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນສູງຂຶ້ນຕິກໆ.”

​ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍໃນ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດສູງ​ຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ​ກໍໝາຍຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລໂດຍ​ລວ​ມ ຕ່ຳກວ່າ

ສຳ​ລັບທ່ານ Hultine. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ກະ​ຊ​ວງ​ກະ​ສິກຳ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ

ລາຍ​ຮັບ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບພໍ​ປານ​ກາງ​ສຳ​ລັບພວກ​ຊາວ​ສວນໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້, ແຕ່ທ່ານ Doherty

ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ແງ່ບວກ​ເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ Doherty ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຄາດ​ວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມອງ​ເບິ່ງໃນ​ປີ

2019 ນີ້ແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາກໍ​ຈະເຫັນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ປີ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ທີ່​ໜ້ອຍທີ່​ສຸດໃນ​ຮອບ

5 ຫລື 6 ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​.”

ທ່ານ Hultine ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ສິ່ງ​ອື່ນທັງຫຼາຍ​ ທີ່ເພິ່ນບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ມັນ​ໄດ້ ເຊັ່ນ ດິນ​ຟ້າ

​ອາ​ກາດ, ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ເພິ່ນ ເພື່ອ​ວ່າການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງເພິ່ນທີ່ຈະປູກ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ໝາກ​ສາ​ລີ​ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈທີ່​ເພິ່ນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເສຍໃຈ.

ທ່ານ Hultine ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍວ່າ “​ມີ​ແຕ່ເວ​ລາ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນ​ເຄື່ອ​ງ​ພິ​ສູດ.”

Corn and soybeans are the most profitable crops for American farmers each year.While many rotate these two crops season to season, the ongoing trade dispute with China is impacting even routine decisions for farmers as they head to the fields this spring to plant.VOA's Kane Farabaugh has more from the Midwest state of Illinois.



On Evan Hultine's farm outside Princeton, Illinois, corn is king this year.

In fact, it's the only crop you'll see in his fields.



Evan Hultine, Illinois Farmer:

"No beans this year for us. After about three months of the trade war it was pretty clear that the President had long terms goals in mind and at the time, my Dad and I had talked, and we were way more comfortable with our ability to produce high yield corn."



Hultine's decision comes after a tumultuous year for soybean prices, affected mostly by the trade dispute and resulting tariffs China imposed on the crop in retaliation to U.S. tariffs on imported Chinese steel and aluminum.



Evan Hultine, Illinois Farmer:

"We lost anywhere from about a dollar fifty to two dollars a bushel depending on the day."



As trade talks between the U.S. and China continue without an agreement, so does the uncertainty says Illinois Farm Bureau economist, Michael Doherty.



Michael Doherty, Senior Economist, Illinois Farm Bureau:

"You are watching the futures market price for soybeans fluctuate based on the latest news of whether or not we're making progress… is it real that we are going to get back to a normal trading relationship with the Chinese?"



Doherty says the record amount of soybeans still waiting to be sold makes the situation even more difficult for farmers.



Michael Doherty, Senior Economist, Illinois Farm Bureau:

"We have more beans in storage right now than we ever had in the history of the United States.We are sitting on a mountain of soybeans. We have well over a billion bushels of soybeans in the United States and we are selling it far less rapidly and in smaller volumes than we normally would at this point of the year, and so that's weighing the market simply to just have the gigantic inventory of soybeans."



For Evan Hultine, the decision to skip the beans isn't an easy one.



Evan Hultine, Illinois Farmer:

"It takes so much more capital to raise an acre of corn than it does an acre of beans, so we had to borrow more money, and interest rates are rising."



Higher costs mean lower overall profits for Hultine.And while the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts a modest increase in overall farm incomes this year, Doherty isn't as optimistic.



Michael Doherty, Senior Economist, Illinois Farm Bureau:

"I would expect that we will have one of the worst farm income years we've had out of the last five or six years is what we're looking at in 2019."



Hultine hopes that everything else he can't control, like the weather, works in his favor so his decision to only plant corn isn't one he'll regret.



Evan Hultine, Illinois Farmer:

"Time will tell."