ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ພ້ອມກັບຮອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ຫຼິວ ເຮ, ໄດ້ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດ້ານການຄ້າທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນດົນ 18 ເດືອນ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ດ້ວຍການປະກາດວ່າ “ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີຫຍັງໃຫຍ່ໄປກວ່ານີ້.”
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ປະກາດວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດທີ່ທຸກຄົນເຄີຍໄດ້ເຫັນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ຄາດເດົາວ່າ ມັນຈະນຳໄປສູ່ “ສັນຕິພາບທີ່ຍືນຍົງໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.”
ໃນພິທີທີ່ຍາວຢູ່ຫ້ອງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້, ທ່ານຮອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ອ່ານຈົດໝາຍຈາກປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນບາດກ້າວຕໍ່ໄປ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຈະປະຕິບັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ.”
ທ່ານ ຫຼິວ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານເອງ, ໂດຍກ່າວຢ້ຳວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ມີຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວໃນລະຫວ່າງຂະບວນການເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ບັນດານັກເຈລະຈາຈາກທັງສອງຝ່າຍແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຍອມແພ້.
ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນວ່າ ເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໄລຍະທຳອິດເມື່ອກາງເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ຈີນ ເພີ່ມການຊື້ສິນຄ້າ ສະຫະລັດ, ຢຸດການປະຕິບັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງປະເທດໂອນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ແລະ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ປ່ຽນແປງສະກຸນເງິນເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການສົ່ງອອກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄາລາຖືກ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີມາດຕະຖານທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນສຳລັບການຫຼຸດ ຄ່າສະກຸນເງິນ.”
ການປຶກສາຫາລືໄລຍະທີສອງແມ່ນຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ແລະ ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີໄລຍະທີສາມ, ອີງຕາມທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ຈະນຳເຂົ້າສິນຄ້າ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ການບໍລິການ ເພີ່ມເຕີມມູນຄ່າ 200 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນສອງປີຂ້າງໜ້າ ເຊິ່ງ 50 ຕື້ໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນກະສິກຳ.
ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຈົດໝາຍຂອງທ່ານວ່າ, ໃສ່ຕົວເລກພາກກະສິກຳທີ່ 40 ຕື້ໂດລາ.
Declaring "it doesn't get any bigger than this," President Donald Trump, alongside Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, signed an initial deal to resolve what had been an escalating 18-month trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
"This is the biggest deal anybody's ever seen," declared Trump, who predicted it will lead to "stable peace throughout the world."
At Wednesday's lengthy ceremony in the White House East Room, the vice premier read a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, which said "in the next step the two sides need to implement the agreement in earnest."
Liu, in his own remarks, noted there were setbacks during the process, but negotiators for both countries did not give up.
The United States and China agreed to what they are calling the Phase 1 agreement in mid-December. It calls for China to boost its purchases of U.S. goods, stopthe practice of forcing foreign companies to transfer technology, and to not manipulate its currency in order to makes its exports cheaper.
"We have a very strong standard for currency devaluation," said Trump.
The second phase of discussions are to begin quickly and there will not be a third phase, according to the U.S. president.
Trump said China will import $200 billion worth of additional American products and services over the next two years — $50 billion of that in the agricultural sector.
Xi, in his letter, put the agricultural figure at $40 billion.