ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຮອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ຫຼິວ ເຮ, ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ​ ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ດົນ 18 ເດືອນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ, ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປະ​ກາ​ດ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄປ​ກວ່ານີ້.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ເດົາ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່ “ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຍືນ​ຍົງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.”

ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ຍາວ​ຢູ່ຫ້ອງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້, ທ່ານ​ຮອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ອ່ານ​ຈົດ​ໝາຍ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນ​ຜິງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຈິງ​ຈັງ.”

ທ່ານ ຫຼິວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເອງ, ໂດຍກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຈາກ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຍອມ​ແພ້.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເ​ຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ເມື່ອ​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮ​ຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ ຈີນ ເພີ່ມ​ການ​ຊື້​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ຢຸດ​ການ​ປ​ະ​ຕິ​ບັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໂອ​ນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ, ແລະ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ສະ​ກຸນ​ເງິນ​ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄາ​ລາ​ຖືກ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການຫຼຸດ​ ​ຄ່າ​ສະ​ກຸນ​ເງິນ.”

ການ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ​ສອງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ແລະ ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ​ສາມ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈີນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ແລະ ການບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 200 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ໃນ​ສອງ​ປີ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ ເຊິ່ງ 50 ຕື້​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ.

ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຈົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂ​ອງ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ, ໃສ່​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ພາກກະ​ສິ​ກຳ​ທີ່ 40 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ.

Declaring "it doesn't get any bigger than this," President Donald Trump, alongside Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, signed an initial deal to resolve what had been an escalating 18-month trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.



"This is the biggest deal anybody's ever seen," declared Trump, who predicted it will lead to "stable peace throughout the world."



At Wednesday's lengthy ceremony in the White House East Room, the vice premier read a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, which said "in the next step the two sides need to implement the agreement in earnest."



Liu, in his own remarks, noted there were setbacks during the process, but negotiators for both countries did not give up.



The United States and China agreed to what they are calling the Phase 1 agreement in mid-December. It calls for China to boost its purchases of U.S. goods, stopthe practice of forcing foreign companies to transfer technology, and to not manipulate its currency in order to makes its exports cheaper.



"We have a very strong standard for currency devaluation," said Trump.



The second phase of discussions are to begin quickly and there will not be a third phase, according to the U.S. president.



Trump said China will import $200 billion worth of additional American products and services over the next two years — $50 billion of that in the agricultural sector.



Xi, in his letter, put the agricultural figure at $40 billion.