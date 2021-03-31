ນາຍພົນບໍານານ ສຫລ ເວົ້້າວ່າ ສາຍພົວພັນ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຈີນ ຈະມີຜົນ ກະທົບອັນໃຫຍ່ຫລວງທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ໂລກ

ນາຍພົນເຮືອເອກທີ່ບຳນານແລ້ວ, ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ສຕາວຣີດິສ (James Stavridis) ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 37 ປີ ເປັນນາຍທະຫານຮັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນອົງການເນໂຕ (NATO) ແລະເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາໃນການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງທ່ານ ຮັບມືກັບບັນດາກຳລັງທະຫານເຮືອທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂລກ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ Jela de Franceschi ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບການໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ລະຫວ່າງປັກກິ່ງກັບວໍຊິງຕັນ, ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຈີນຄວບຄຸມເນື້ອທີ່ເກືອບທັງໝົດໃນເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າ ຕົນມີອະທິ ປະໄຕທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໂຕ້ຖຽງໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບເຂດໜ່ານນໍ້າທີ່ນຳເອົາການຄ້າເກືອບຮອດ ສອງສ່ວນສາມຂອງໂລກ ແລະຊັບພະຍາກອນພະລັງງານຂອງຈີນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄປ ສູ່ຕະຫຼາດແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ. ວໍຊິງຕັນຢ້ານວ່າ ຖ້າຈີນໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກຳນົດເຂດເນື້ອທີ່ໃໝ່ຂອງການຄອບງໍາທາງພູມີສາດການເມືອງແລ້ວ ກໍ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍ ແລະໂລກຂາດສະຖຽນລະພາບໄປ.

ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວໍຊິງຕັນວ່າ ມີເຈດຕະນາເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂຶ້ນໂດຍຈັດການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ແລະໃຊ້ກຳປັ່ນລົບເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໄປຢູ່ເຂດທະເລທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນນັ້ນ. ສະຫະລັດ ຢາກເຮັດໃຫ້ຈີນຍອມເຫັນພ້ອມນໍາວ່າ ແມ່ນເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງຕົນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ການປົກຄອງດ້ວຍຕົວກົດໝາຍເພື່ອກ້າວໄປສູ່ການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ນາຍພົນເຮືອເອກບຳນານ, ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ສຕາວຣີດິສ (James Stavridis) ກ່າວວ່າ ວິໄສທັດທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນອາດຈະພາ ໃຫ້ເກີດສົງຄາມໂດຍບັງເອີນກໍເປັນໄດ້.

ພົນເຮືອເອກເຈມສ໌ ສຕາວຣີດິສ, ອະດີດຜູ້ບັນຊາການສູງສຸດຂອງພັນທະມິດໃນ ອົງການເນໂຕເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ແຕ່ໜ້າເສຍດາຍທີ່ທັງສອງຝ່າຍອາດມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຄິດໄລ່ຜິດພາດ. ສະ ຫະລັດອາດຈະເຊື່ອໄດ້ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາສາມາດຜັກດັນແລ້ວ ກໍຜັກດັນອີກ ແລະຝ່າຍຈີນກໍ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ທາງທະຫານ. ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ຈີນກໍອາດຈະເຊື່ອວ່າສະຫະລັດຈະຖອຍຫລັງອອກໄປ ຖ້າຈີນຫາກຍິງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ຫຼືສອງເທື່ອ.”

ຮອດປີ 2034, ຈີນສາມາດລື່ນກາຍສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະແໜງການທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນດ້ານການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ແລະສ້າງເຄື່ອງມືບຸກລຸກທາງອິນເຕີແນັດທີ່ກ້າວໜ້າ. ຈີນກໍ່ກຳລັງກາຍເປັນປະເທດ ທີ່ມີຄົນຮັກຊາດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ, ອີງຕາມການໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນໂຕ້ແຍ້ງຂອງທ່ານສຕາວຣີດິສ (Stavridis). ຄວາມບໍ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງທາງດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດພູມີສາດ ແມ່ນກໍາລັງແຜ່ລາມໄປໃນພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍອີກດ້ວຍ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ທ່ານສຕາວຣີດິສ (Stavridis) ກໍກ່າວວ່າຍັງມີຫລາຍໆຂົງເຂດທີ່ທັງສອງປະເທດມະຫາອຳນາດສາມາດຊອກຫາທາງຮ່ວມມືກັນໄດ້.

ນາຍພົນ ສຕາວຣີດິສ (Stavridis) ກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:

“ສະຫະລັດແລະຈີນໂດຍພ້ອມກັນ ແມ່ນເປັນກໍາລັງປະສົມປະສານອັນດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້ເພື່ອຈະສາມາດຍ້າຍເຂັມໃນການປ່ຽນແປງພາວະໂລກຮ້ອນເອົ້າແລະການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ໃຫ້ກ້າວໄປໄດ້. ອັນທີສອງກໍຈະແມ່ນການກຽມຕົວສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຫາກໍ່ໄດ້ຜ່ານຜ່າໄປ. ແລ້ວຖ້າຫາກມີການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປເດ່ ມັນຈະເປັນແນວໃດ? ໃນໂລກທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້, ສະຫະລັດແລະຈີນຈະຮ່ວມມືກັນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍພວກເຮົາກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບຮັບມືກັບສິ່ງນັ້ນ.”

ບໍ່ວ່າອະນາຄົດຈະມີການຮ່ວມມືຫລືບໍ່, ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ຫຼືການເຈລະຈາກັນຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງທີ່ພົບກັນຢູ່ເຄິ່ງທາງກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ມັນກໍ່ຍັງຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງຕໍ່ໄປ ແຕ່ມັນກໍເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ສາຍພົວພັນຂອງສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນ ຈະມີຜົນກະທົບອັນໃຫຍ່ຫລວງທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ໂລກ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້



Retired Admiral James Stavridis spent 37 years in the military serving in NATO and as head of the US Southern Command. He has spent his career dealing with the world’s great naval powers. VOA’s Jela de Franceschi spoke with him about the current state of affairs between Beijing and Washington.



China controls almost the entire South China Sea, claiming it has irrefutable sovereignty over waters that carry nearly two-thirds of world trade and much of its energy resources to markets. Washington fears that if China is allowed to define a new area of geopolitical dominance it will destabilize Asia and the world.

Beijing has accused Washington of deliberately stoking tensions by holding large military drills and deploying additional warships to the contested sea. The United States wants to convince China that it is in its interests to use the rule of law to pursue its goals. But retired Admiral James Stavridis says conflicting visions could lead to accidental war.

Admiral James Stavridis, Former Supreme Allied Commander, NATO:

“Both sides, unfortunately have the possibility of miscalculating. The United States could believe that they could push again and again, and that China would not want to respond militarily. China, on the other hand, could believe that the United States would back off if China fired the initial shot or two.”

By 2034, China could outpace the United States in critical sectors of cybersecurity and creating advanced offensive cyber tools. China is also becoming more nationalistic, contends Stavridis. Geostrategic instability is spreading in other parts of Asia, as well.

Still, there are areas where the two superpowers could seek cooperation, says Stavridis.

Admiral James Stavridis: “The U.S. and China together are the only possible combination that can move the needle on global warming and climate change. A second one would be to prepare for what we have just gone through. What about the next pandemic? In a better world, the U.S. and China would cooperate to help us prepare for that.”

Whether the future holds cooperation, conflict or some carefully negotiated middle ground remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the U.S. and China’s relationship going forward will have an oversized impact on the world.