ສະຫະລັດ ຍົກຍ້າຍ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອອກຈາກ ຈີນ ຫຼັງຈາກກວດພົບ ອາການລຶກລັບ

ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສົ່ງຄົນ “ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ” ກັບບ້ານ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ດຳເນີນ

ການກວດສອບທາງແພດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດານັກການທູດ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວໃນເມືອງ

ກວາງໂຈ, ປະເທດ ຈີນ, ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບອາ ການລຶກລັບທີ່ບັນດາພະນັກງານລັດຖະ

ບານ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະສົບ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳເຕືອນດ້ານສຸຂະພາບໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງ

ຈາກພະນັກງານໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ “ມີອາການອ່ອນເພຍແລະ ວິນຫົວ, ຈາກຄວາມຮູ້

ສຶກ ໃນການໄດ້ຍິນສຽງ ແລະ ຄວາມດັນທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິ” ແລະ ຖືກກວດພົບອາການ

ບາດເຈັບໃນສະໝອງເລັກນ້ອຍ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ວ່າເປັນ “ເຫດ

ການທາງການແພດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ.”

ໂຄສົກຍິງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານນາງ ເຮເທີ ນາວເອີດ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງ

ການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ທາງກະຊວງໄດ້ສົ່ງກຸ່ມນັກການແພດ

ໄປເມືອງ ກວາງໂຈ ເພື່ອກວດກາພະ ນັກງານທຸກຄົນ ແລະ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄອບ

ຄົວຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍ, ຈົນສົ່ງຜົນໄປເຖິງການສົ່ງຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີການເປີດເຜີຍກັບ

ຄືນ ສະຫະ ລັດ ສຳລັບການປະເມີນຜົນຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງ ນາວເອີດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານທາງການແພດ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະ

ສືບຕໍ່ດຳເນີນການປະເມີນຜົນຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນ ເພື່ອພິຈາ ລະນາສາເຫດຂອງອາການ

ທີ່ຖືກລາຍງານນັ້ນ ແລະ ວ່າການຄົ້ນພົບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນສອດຄ່ອງກັບສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກກ່າວ

ເນັ້ນກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໂດຍບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຫຼື ອາດບໍ່ກ່ຽວ

ຂ້ອງກັນຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.”

ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ໃນປະເທດ ຄິວບາ, ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າຂອງຕົນບາງ

ຄົນ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ໄດ້ມີອາການຫຼາຍຢ່າງ, ເຊິ່ງມັກເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້

ຍິນສຽງທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິ, ແຕ່ສາເຫດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກເທື່ອ.

The United States says it has sent "a number" of people back home after conducting medical screenings of diplomats and families in Guangzhou, China in response to mystery symptoms suffered by a U.S. government employee.



The State Department issued a health warning last month after the employee reported experiencing "subtle and vague, but abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure" and was diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described it as a "serious medical incident.''



Spokeswoman Heather Nauert issued a statement late Wednesday saying the department had sent a medical team to Guangzhou to screen all employees and family members who requested it, resulting in an undisclosed number of people being sent to the United States for further evaluation.



"U.S. medical professionals will continue to conduct full evaluations to determine the cause of the reported symptoms and whether the findings are consistent with those noted in previously affected government personnel or possibly completely unrelated," Nauert said.



Last year in Cuba, the United States reported that some of its personnel and family members experience a range of symptoms, often after hearing an unusual sound, but the cause is still unknown.