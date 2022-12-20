ຄະ​ນະກຳ​ມະການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ ການກໍ່ຈາ​ລະ​ຈົນ ເມື່ອວັນ​ທີ 6 ມັງ​ກອນ ຢູ່​ຫໍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ໃຫ້​ກະຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ​ຕໍ່ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍການເສຍ​ໄຊ​ໃນເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງປີ ​2020 ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ໃຫ້ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ ໄບ​ເດັນ ​ທີ່ສັງ​ກັດພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້ໃຫ້​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ນັບເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳປະກອບມີ ຄະນະກໍາມະ ການ 7 ຄົນຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ສະແດງ ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທ່ານທຣໍາຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນສອງຄົນ ໄດ້ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສັນ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ຍື່ນ​ສີ່​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາຕໍ່​ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ 2021 ໃນ​ການ​ຍຸ​ແຍ່ ຫລື​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ​ໃນ​ການກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫ​ງົບ ຂັດ​ຂວາງກ​ານ​ດຳ​ເນີນງານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ການຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຮັບໄຊຊະ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເ​ດັນ ໂດຍວາງ​ແຜນ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສໍ້​ໂກງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດເພື່ອທຳ​ການຖະ​ແຫລງແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄວ​າມ​ຈິງ​.

ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ບໍ່​ມີພື້ນ​ຖານທີ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ແລະ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ອາດ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການອາດ​ເປັນ​ແຮງ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ການກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳແລະ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ໂດຍ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ​ແຈັກ ສະ​ມິດ ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸ​ມ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານເມີ​ຣິກ ກາ​ແລນ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ​ອີກ​ ໂດຍ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ລັດ​ຈໍ​ເ​ຈຍ​ທາງ​ພ​າກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ອີງ​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດຫ້າ​ຄົນ ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຄືທ່ານ​ມາກ ມີ​ໂດ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຄະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຂອງທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ຄົນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ແລະ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ ທ່ານ​ຣູ​ດີ ​ຈູ​ລິ​ອາ​ນີ ອະ​ດີດ​ເຈົ້າຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ​ອີ​ສ​ແມນ ທ່ານ​ແຈ​ຟ​ຟ​ຣີ ຄ​ລາກ ແລະ ທ່ານ​ແຄ​ແນັດ ເຊິ​ຊິ​ໂບ​ຣ ທີ່​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ຖືກດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ ທີ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວວ່​າ ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ ຊຶງທັງ​ໝົດ​ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ ​ເພື່ອ​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນຜົນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຈັນ​ບາ​ບັນຂອງສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ສົມ​ຄວນ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ​ສີ່​ຄົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳຄົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ​ທ່ານ​ແຄວິນ ແມັກ​ຄາ​ທີ ເພາະ​ວ່າການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ທີ່ຈະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ. ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັ​ບບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ກໍ​ມີ​ສ​ະ​ມາຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ຈິມ ຈໍ​ແດນ ສະ​ກັອດ ແພ​ຣີ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ດີ ບິກ​ສ໌.

The congressional committee that investigated last year’s January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol recommended Monday that the Justice Department criminally prosecute former President Donald Trump for trying to illegally scheme to upend his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and promote violence to stay in power.

In a first in U.S. history, the House of Representatives panel — seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — unanimously urged prosecutors to file four charges against the former U.S. leader.

The committee accused Trump, who left office in January 2021, of inciting or assisting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress as it met to certify Biden’s win, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to make a false statement.

The panel’s actions, however, have no official standing and the committee cannot bring criminal charges.

But its assessment could lend impetus to the ongoing criminal investigations of Trump and others that are already being conducted by special counsel Jack Smith, subject to oversight by Attorney General Merrick Garland, along with a separate probe by a state prosecutor in the Southern state of Georgia.

Trump allies

The panel also referred five other Trump allies — Mark Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro — for potential prosecution for actions the committee said warranted a Justice Department investigation. All had sought to overturn election results to keep Trump in power.

The committee said the House Ethics Committee should investigate the actions of four Republican lawmakers, including the possible next House speaker, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, because of their refusal to comply with the panel’s subpoenas. The other Republicans cited were Representatives Jim Jordan, Scott Perry and Andy Biggs.