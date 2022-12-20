ຄະນະກຳມະການລັດຖະສະພາ ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການສືບສວນ ການກໍ່ຈາລະຈົນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ຢູ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ສະເໜີໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ໃຫ້ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳດຳເນີນການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ຕໍ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຕ່າວປີ້ນຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍການເສຍໄຊໃນເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020 ຂອງທ່ານ ໃຫ້ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນອຳນາດຕໍ່ໄປ.
ນັບເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນປະຫວັດສາດສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາຕ່ຳປະກອບມີ ຄະນະກໍາມະ ການ 7 ຄົນຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ສະແດງ ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທ່ານທຣໍາຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣີກັນສອງຄົນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຢ່າງເປັນເອກກະສັນໃຫ້ບັນດາໄອຍະການ ຍື່ນສີ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ອະດີດຜູ້ນຳສະຫະລັດ.
ຄະນະກຳມະການໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ 2021 ໃນການຍຸແຍ່ ຫລືໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໃນການກໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ຂັດຂວາງການດຳເນີນງານຂອງສະພາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໃຫ້ການຢັ້ງຢືນການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໂດຍວາງແຜນສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດທີ່ຈະສໍ້ໂກງສະຫະລັດ ແລະສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດເພື່ອທຳການຖະແຫລງແບບບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ.
ການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ບໍ່ມີພື້ນຖານທີ່ເປັນທາງການ ແລະຄະນະກຳມະການບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາການກ່າວຫາການກະທຳຜິດຕ່າງໆໄດ້.
ແຕ່ວ່າການຊັ່ງຊາອາດຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການອາດເປັນແຮງຊ່ວຍຜັກດັນຕໍ່ການສືບສວນການກະທຳຜິດຂອງທ່ານທຣຳແລະຄົນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ກຳລັງທຳການສືບສວນໂດຍຄະນະກຳມະການພິເສດ ທ່ານແຈັກ ສະມິດ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍລັດຖະມົນຕີຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານເມີຣິກ ກາແລນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການສືບສວນທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນຕ່າງຫາກອີກ ໂດຍໄອຍະການລັດ ຢູ່ລັດຈໍເຈຍທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.
ຄະນະກຳມະການ ຍັງໄດ້ອ້າງອີງເຖິງບັນດາພັນທະມິດຫ້າຄົນ ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຄືທ່ານມາກ ມີໂດ ຫົວໜ້າຄະນະທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວຄົນສຸດທ້າຍ ແລະທະນາຍຄວາມ ທ່ານຣູດີ ຈູລິອານີ ອະດີດເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ທ່ານຈອນ ອີສແມນ ທ່ານແຈຟຟຣີ ຄລາກ ແລະ ທ່ານແຄແນັດ ເຊິຊິໂບຣ ທີ່ມີໂອກາດຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີ ໃນການປະຕິບັດ ທີ່ຄະນະກຳມະການໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖືກຕ້ອງສຳລັບກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໃນການສືບສວນ ຊຶງທັງໝົດໄດ້ຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງ ເພື່ອຕ່າວປີ້ນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນອຳນາດຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຄະນະກຳມະການກ່າວວ່າ ຄະນະກຳມະການຈັນບາບັນຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ສົມຄວນສືບສວນການກະທຳຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນສີ່ຄົນ ຮວມທັງຜູ້ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະເປັນປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ ທ່ານແຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ ເພາະວ່າການປະຕິເສດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມການຮຽກໂຕຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນຄົນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວອ້າງກໍມີສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳຈິມ ຈໍແດນ ສະກັອດ ແພຣີ ແລະທ່ານແອນດີ ບິກສ໌.
The congressional committee that investigated last year’s January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol recommended Monday that the Justice Department criminally prosecute former President Donald Trump for trying to illegally scheme to upend his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and promote violence to stay in power.
In a first in U.S. history, the House of Representatives panel — seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — unanimously urged prosecutors to file four charges against the former U.S. leader.
The committee accused Trump, who left office in January 2021, of inciting or assisting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress as it met to certify Biden’s win, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to make a false statement.
The panel’s actions, however, have no official standing and the committee cannot bring criminal charges.
But its assessment could lend impetus to the ongoing criminal investigations of Trump and others that are already being conducted by special counsel Jack Smith, subject to oversight by Attorney General Merrick Garland, along with a separate probe by a state prosecutor in the Southern state of Georgia.
Trump allies
The panel also referred five other Trump allies — Mark Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro — for potential prosecution for actions the committee said warranted a Justice Department investigation. All had sought to overturn election results to keep Trump in power.
The committee said the House Ethics Committee should investigate the actions of four Republican lawmakers, including the possible next House speaker, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, because of their refusal to comply with the panel’s subpoenas. The other Republicans cited were Representatives Jim Jordan, Scott Perry and Andy Biggs.