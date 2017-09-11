ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ສປຊ ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການວາງ ມາດຕະການ ລົງໂທດ ຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຕໍ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຈະອະພິປາຍກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຍັດຕິ ທີ່ຮຽກ

ຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທາງເສດຖະກິດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຕໍ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນການຕອບ

ໂຕ້ຕການສືບຕໍ່ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂອງ

ພວກເຂົາ.

ຍັດຕິສະບັບຫຼ້າສຸດ ໄດ້ຖືກຮ່າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການທົດລອງ

ລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍຢູ່ໃຕ້ດິນຄັ້ງທີ 6 ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນວັນທີ 3 ກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງ

ເຊື່ອວ່າ ເປັນລະເບີດ ໄຮໂດຣເຈັນ ຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ຍັດຕິໃນເບື້ອງ

ຕົ້ນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຫ້າມສົ່ງນໍ້າມັນ ແລະ ແກ໊ສທຳມະຊາດຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ພ້ອມ

ດ້ວຍຍຶດຊັບສິນທັງໝົດຢູ່ນອກປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ຄິມ ຈອງ ອຶນ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານຂອງ

ທ່ານ.

ບັນດານັກການທູດປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ຮ່າງຍັດຕິ ທີ່ໄດ້ປັບປຸງໃໝ່ ເຊິ່ງຈະຖືກສະເໜີ

ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ແກ້ໄຂການຕຽມໄວ້ໃນຕອນຕົ້ນ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂົນສົ່ງນໍ້າມັນ ແລະ ແກ໊ສ, ແລະ ລົບລ້າງຊັບສິນຕ່າງໆທີ່ຖືກຍຶດໄດ້ ຂອງ

ທ່ານ ຄິມ ຈອງ ອຶນ. ຍັດຕິສະບັບໃໝ່ ໄດ້ຖືກຮ່າງຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກການເຈລະຈາທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງ

ກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານອຳນາດຂອງສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຮ່າງຍັດຕິສະບັບໃໝ່ຈະຮັກສາການຫ້າມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສົ່ງອອກແຜ່ນແພ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກ

ລວມຢູ່ໃນຕົ້ນສະບັບ.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ເຕືອນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະ “ໄດ້ຮັບກຳທີ່ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າໄດ້ກໍ່ໄວ້ຢ່າງໜັກ” ຖ້າສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຮັບຮອງເອົາ

ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດເພີ່ມເຕີມຕໍ່ ພຽງຢາງ.

ໂຄສົກທາງການຄົນໜຶ່ງ ໃນ ພຽງຢາງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂລກຈະໄດ້ເຫັນ ວິທີທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະ

ສັ່ງສອນພວກນັກເລງ ສະຫະລັດ ດ້ວຍການດຳເນີນການທີ່ໜັກໜ່ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າ ທີ່ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າເຄີຍໄດ້ເຫັນມາກ່ອນ.”

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ທາງເລືອກທຸກໆຢ່າງແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາພິຈາລະນາ

ໃນການຮັບມືກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ລວມທັງການຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍກຳລັງທະຫານ. ທ່ານປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຖ້າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທຳການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື ພັນທະມິດ

ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກໍຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍ.



The United Nations Security Council will debate a resolution that calls for new economic sanctions against North Korea in response to its continuing nuclear program and missile tests.



The latest resolution was drafted by the United States in response to Pyongyang's sixth underground nuclear test on September 3rd, which is believed to have been of the regime's first hydrogen bomb.The initial draft called for an oil and natural gas embargo of the North, along with a freeze on all foreign assets held by leader Kim Jong Un and and his government.



Diplomats now say a revised draft that will be introduced Monday has modified the initial ban on oil and gas shipments, and eliminates the assets freeze on Kim Jong Un.The new version was drafted after intense negotiations with Russia and China, which both have veto power in the Council.



The new draft maintains a ban on textile exports which was included in the original version.



North Korea warned earlier Monday that the United States will pay "a heavy price" if the U.N. Security Council approves more sanctions against Pyongyang.



"The world will witness how the DPRK [North Korea] tames the U.S. gangsters by taking a series of actions tougher than they have ever envisaged," an official spokesman in Pyongyang said.



The Trump administration has said all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, including a military response. The president has warned that any North Korean threat against the U.S. or its allies will be met with a harsh response.

