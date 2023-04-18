ສະຫະລັດ ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ໃນການຕັ້ງກົມຕຳຫລວດລັບຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ

ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ (FBI) ໄດ້ຈັບຊາວນະຄອນນິວຢອກສອງຄົນ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາປະຕິບັດງານລັບ ໃນການຕັ້ງຫ້ອງການຕຳຫລວດທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພສາທາລະນະຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນຄຸ້ມຂອງຊາວຈີນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນກັນວ່າ Chinatown.

ຫ້ອງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ດຳເນີນການຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກຢ່າງເຫັນໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫລືອພົນລະເມືອງຂອງຕົນໃນການຕໍ່ອາຍຸເອກກະສານ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ໃບຂັບຂີ່ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ມີຈຸດປະສົງໃນທາງບໍ່ດີຫລາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ ກໍຄື: ເພື່ອສີ້ງຊອມ ແລະຮາວີພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຊາວຈີນ ແລະພວກຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ບັນດາໄອຍະການສະຫະລັດ ຮ້ອງວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນ “ການປາບປາມຂ້າມຊາດ” ຂອງຈີນ.

ທ້າວແຮຣີ ລູ ຈຽງວັງ ແລະທ້າວເຈັນ ຈິງຜິງ ທັງສອງໄດ້ຮັບສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ນຳອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລຂອງຄຸ້ມຈີນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາ ວາງແຜນສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ເປັນນັກສືບປະຕິບັດງານໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານຈີນ ແລະຂັດຂວາງດ້ານຕຸລາການ ໃນການທຳລາຍຫລັກຖານຂອງການສື່ສານກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຈີນ.

ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທຳອິດ ຈະມີໂທດຈຳຄຸກສູງເຖິງຫ້າປີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີສອງ ໂດຍມີໂທດຈຳຄຸກສູງສຸດເຖິງ 20 ປີ.

The FBI on Monday arrested two New York City residents for allegedly operating a secret, illegal police station for China’s Ministry of Public Security in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The station, one of more than 100 China operates around the world ostensibly to help its citizens renew documents such as driver’s licenses, allegedly had a more sinister purpose: to monitor and harass Chinese activists and dissidents in the United States as part of what U.S. prosecutors call China’s “transnational repression” campaign.

Harry Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, both U.S. citizens and leaders of a Chinatown non-profit, were arrested Monday morning on charges of conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government, and obstruction of justice for destroying evidence of their communication with a Chinese security official.

The first charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, while the second charge calls for a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The men made their initial court appearances Monday afternoon.

In two other related schemes unveiled Monday, prosecutors charged a group of 34 officers of the Chinese ministry of public security with creating thousands of fake online personas to threaten and harass Chinese dissidents, and another group of six Chinese public security personnel with directing a China-based employee of video conference provider Zoom to remove Chinese dissidents from the company’s platform. The tech executive, Julien Jin, was first charged in 2020.