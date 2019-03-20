ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂົວຈັດຄົນໃໝ່ ຂອງ ບຣາຊິລ ທ່ານຈາແອ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ (Jair Bolsonaro) ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບສົມຍານາມວ່າ "Trump of the Tropics" ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາຫຼາຍໆເລື້ອງ ທາງການຄ້າ ແລະບັນຫາທາງທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ ຊອກຫາທາງອອກຕໍ່ວິກິດການທາງດ້ານການເມືອງໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ ໂດຍທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ຖານະການຮ່ວມມືທາງທະຫານຕໍ່ບຣາຊິລ. Patsy Widakuswara ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອປະຈຳ ທຳນຽບຂາວ
ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນ
ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂົວຈັດຄົນໃໝ່ ຂອງບຣາຊິລ ທ່ານ ໄຈແອຣ໌ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ (Jair Bolsonaro) ເລືອກທຳນຽບຂາວເປັນບ່ອນຢ້ຽມຢາມຕ່າງປະເທດແຫ່ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງວ່າ ຈະສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນອັນໃກ້ຊິດ ກັບສະຫະລັດ, ໂດຍໂຈມຕີ
ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ຂ່າວປອມ ຫຼື Fake News” ແລະໃຊ້ຖ້ອຍຄຳ ເຊັ່ນ “ບຣາຊິລ
ມາກ່ອນ ຫຼື Brazil First” ຊື່ຫຼິ້ນຂອງທ່ານບໍ? "Trump of the Tropics ຫຼື ທ່ານທຣຳ
ໃນເຂດຮ້ອນຂອງໂລກ."
ທ່ານ ໄຈແອຣ໌ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາປອກຕຸຍກາລ ວ່າ “ມັນທ່ຽງທຳ ແລ້ວທີ່
ຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ມື້ນີ້ ບຣາຊິລ ແມ່ນມີປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ.”
ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາຫຼາຍໆເລື້ອງ ຫຼາຍໆບັນຫາ ຮວມທັງ ຊອກຫາ
ທາງອອກ ຕໍ່ວິກິດການທາງດ້ານການເມືອງໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະລົງໂທດ
ຢ່າງໜັກ ແລະທາງອອກຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນເປີດກວ້າງ ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາ ອາດຈະເຮັດແນວ
ນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ລົງໂທດທີ່ໜັກສຸດ ເທົ່າທີ່ທ່ານຊາບ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ ຢູ່ທາງກາງ, ແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະຈັດການຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ
ຖ້າວ່າພວກເຮົາຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະເຮັດມັນ.”
ທ່ານໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ຕອບຄຳຖາມ ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນການແຊກ
ແຊງທາງທະຫານເພື່ອປົດປະທານາທິບໍດີເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານນິໂກລັສ ມາດູໂຣ ລົງຈາກ
ຕຳແໜ່ງຫຼືບໍ່.
ທ່ານໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ທຸກສິ່ງຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສົນທະນາກັນໃນທີ່ນີ້
ແມ່ນຖືວ່າເປັນກຽດ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ເປັນຈັ່ງບຸນ, ຂໍ້ມູນໃນບາງເລື້ອງ ຖ້າຫາກມັນຫາກມີ
ການໂອ້ລົມກັນແລ້ວ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດນຳມັນມາໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນໃນທີ່ສາທາລະນະໄດ້.”
ບຣາຊິລ ສາມາດທີ່ຫລິ້ນບົດບາດໃນຖານະຜູ້ສ້າງສະຖຽນລະພາບ ໃນການໂອນ
ອຳນາດ ໃນຊ່ວງຫຼັງຂອງທ່ານມາດູໂຣ, ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໂຣເຈີຣ໌ ໂນຣີເອກາ
ຈາກສະຖາບັນແອນເທີໄພຣສ໌ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼື American Enterprise Institute.
ທ່ານໂນຣີເອກາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບຣາຊິລ ຊຶ່ງມີທະຫານມືອາຊີບສາມາດຫຼິ້ນບົດບາດນີ້.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງການແຊກແຊງ ຫຼື ສະຫະລັດສ້າງສະຖານະ
ການ ເພື່ອປົດທ່ານມາດູໂຣແລ້ວ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດຈະ
ໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະທະຫານບຣາຊິລ ກໍຍັງບໍ່ທັນພ້ອມເທື່ອ.”
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ອອກຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາບຣາຊິລ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນອົງການເນໂຕ, ພັນທະ
ມິດທາງທະຫານລະຫວ່າງ ອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ແລະຢູໂຣບຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍຢ່າງນ້ອຍກໍເປັນ “ພັນທະ
ມິດສຳຄັນທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນອົງການເນໂຕ” ໂດຍໄດ້ ຮັບຖານະພິເສດ ໃນການຊື້ອາວຸດຍຸດໂທ
ປະກອນ ເທັກນິກທາງທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານໂນຣີເອກາ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເສີມ
ການປະສານງານຮ່ວມທຶກັນ ທາງດ້ານຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ
ຊາວບຣາຊິລທັງໝົດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດ
ໃນການໃຊ້ກຳລັງ, ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ ໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ, ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ
ກ່າວວ່າ ທຸກໆທາງເລືອກ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນໂຕະເຈລະຈາ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ
ຜົນສະຫຼຸບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັນ.”
ໃນສ່ວນຂອງການເພີ້ມການຮ່ວມມືທາງທະຫານນັ້ນ, ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາປີນີ້ ບຣາຊິລ
ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ໃຊ້ຖານທັບອະວະກາດ Alcantara ຂອງຕົນເພື່ອສົ່ງ
ຈະຫຼວດອາເມຣິກັນ.
ທ່ານທຣຳ ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນບຣາຊິລ ໃນການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນ
ອົງການຮ່ວມມືທາງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະການພັດທະນາ ຫຼື Economic Cooperation
and Development, ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງປະເທດທີ່ພັດທະນາແລ້ວ ເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່.
ພວກຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງ ແມ່ນຊອກຫາທາງເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວພັນທາງການຄ້າສອງ
ຝ່າຍ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Brazil's new right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics", met President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday. The leaders discussed a range of trade and military issues, including finding a resolution to the political crisis in Venezuela, with Trump suggesting an offer of preferential military cooperation status to Brazil. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Brazil's new president Jair Bolsonaro chose the White House, for his first foreign visit since taking office.
He campaigned on building closer ties with the U.S., blasts what he calls "fake news" and uses rhetoric such as "Brazil First". His moniker? "Trump of the Tropics".
Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil (in Portuguese)) ((English translation
"It is fair to say that today Brazil does have a president who is not anti-American."
The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including finding a resolution to the crisis in Venezuela.
President Donald Trump
"We can do the tough sanctions, and all options are open so we may be doing that. But we haven't done the toughest of sanctions as you know, I would say, right down the middle, but we can go a lot tougher if we need to do that."
Bolsonaro declined to answer whether he would support a U.S. military intervention to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil (in Portuguese) )) ((English translation
"Everything that we discussed here will be honored. But unfortunately, certain pieces of information if they are to come to the table may not be debated publicly."
Brazil could play a stabilizing role in a transitional post-Maduro environment, says Roger Noriega of the American Enterprise Institute.
Roger Noriega, American Enterprise Institute
"Brazil could, with a very professional military play that kind of role. But I think in terms of intervention or the U.S. going in proactively to oust Maduro, I don't think the U.S. military is there, and neither is the Brazilian military quite yet."
Trump floated the idea of bringing Brazil into NATO, the military alliance between North America and Europe. Or at least a "major non-NATO ally" with preferential access to buy American military technology.
Roger Noriega, American Enterprise Institute
"I think it's a very important step in terms of priming the pump with that cooperation on national security issues. I don't think that the Brazilians are quite completely aligned with us on the use of force, for example, in Venezuela, with the President of the United States saying all options are on the table. But I think that their outlook is similar."
As part of increased military cooperation, in September Brazil allowed the use of its Alcantara Aerospace Base to launch American rockets.
Trump promised support for Brazil to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which includes most of the world's developed economies. Both leaders are seeking to expand bilateral trade relations.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ