ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂົວ​ຈັດຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ ຂອງ ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ທ່ານຈາ​ແອ ໂບ​ລ​ໂຊ​ນ​າໂຣ (Jair Bolsonaro) ທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສົມຍາ​ນາມ​ວ່າ "Trump of the Tropics" ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້. ​ຜູ້​ນຳທັງ​ສອງ​ ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເລື້ອງ ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ ແລະ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທາງທະ​ຫານ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ຊອກ​ຫາທາງ​ອອກ​ຕໍ່​ວິ​ກິດ​ການທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ໂດຍ​ທີ່ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານຕໍ່​ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ. Patsy Widakuswara ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ປະ​ຈຳ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ

ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ

​ດັບຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂົວ​ຈັດຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ ຂອງບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ທ່ານ ​ໄຈ​ແອຣ໌ ໂບ​ລ​ໂຊ​ນາ​ໂຣ (Jair Bolsonaro) ເລືອກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ແຫ່ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ນັບຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ວ່າ ​ຈະສ້າງ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ອັນ​ໃກ້ຊິ​ດ ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ໂດຍ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ

ຕໍ່​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ຂ່າວ​ປອມ ຫຼື Fake News” ແລະ​ໃຊ້​ຖ້ອ​ຍ​ຄຳ ເຊັ່ນ “ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ​

ມາ​ກ່ອນ ຫຼື Brazil First” ຊື່​ຫຼິ້ນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ບໍ? "Trump of the Tropics ຫຼື ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ

ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຮ້ອນ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ."

ທ່ານ ​ໄຈ​ແອຣ໌ ໂບ​ລ​ໂຊ​ນາ​ໂຣ ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາປອກ​ຕຸຍ​ກາ​ລ ວ່າ “ມັນ​ທ່ຽງ​ທຳ ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​

ຈະ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ມື້​ນີ້ ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ.”

​ຜູ້​ນຳທັງ​ສອງ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເລື້ອງ ຫຼາຍໆ​ບັນ​ຫາ ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ຊອກ​ຫາ

ທາງ​ອອກ ​ຕໍ່​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ທາງດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​

ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ແລະ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນ​ເປີດກວ້າງ ສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ແນວ

​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ໄດ້. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ສຸດ ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຊາບ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​

ສາ​ມາດ​ເວົ້າ​ໄດ້ວ່າ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ກາງ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນ

ຖ້າ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຳ​ເປັນທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ມັນ.”

ທ່ານໂບ​ລ​ໂຊ​ນາ​ໂຣ ປະ​ຕິ​ເ​ສດ​ບໍ່​ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ ທີ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນການ​ແຊກ​

ແຊງທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເພື່ອ​ປົດປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ທ່ານ​ນິ​ໂກ​ລັ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ລົງ​ຈາກ

​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຫຼືບໍ່.

ທ່ານໂບ​ລ​ໂຊ​ນາ​ໂຣ ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມວ່າ “ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ນີ້

ແມ່ນ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ກຽດ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຈັ່ງ​ບຸນ, ​ຂໍ້​ມູນໃນ​ບາງ​ເລື້ອງ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມັນ​ຫາກ​ມີ​

ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນແລ້ວ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ມັນມາໂຕ້​ຖຽງກັນ​ໃນ​ທີ່ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະໄດ້.”

ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຫລິ້ນ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ສ້າງ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ​ໃ​ນ​ການ​ໂອນ

​ອຳ​ນາດ ໃນ​ຊ່ວ​ງຫຼັງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ​, ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານໂຣ​ເຈີ​ຣ໌ ໂນ​ຣີ​ເອ​ກາ

ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ແອນ​ເທີ​ໄພ​ຣ​ສ໌​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຫຼື American Enterprise Institute.

ທ່ານໂນ​ຣີ​ເອ​ກາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ທະຫານ​ມື​ອາ​ຊີບສາ​ມາດຫຼິ້ນ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ນີ້.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ​ວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ ຫຼື ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ສ້າງສະ​ຖາ​ນະ

​ການ ເພື່ອ​ປົດທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ​ແລ້ວ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຈະ​

ໄປ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ທະ​ຫານບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ພ້ອມ​ເທື່ອ.”

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ, ພັນ​ທະ​

ມິດ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ລະ​ຫ​ວ່າງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ຢູ​ໂຣບຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ຢ່າງ​ນ້ອຍກໍ​ເປັນ “ພັນ​ທະ​

ມິດສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ອົງ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ” ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ ຮັບ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພິ​ເສດ ໃນການ​ຊື້​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຍຸດ​ໂທ

​ປະ​ກອນ ເທັກ​ນິກທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານໂນ​ຣີ​ເອ​ກາ ກ່າວຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຍິ່ງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ

ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ຮ່ວມ​ທຶກັນ ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ

ຊາວບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດກັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ

ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ, ຕົວ​ຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ, ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທຸກໆ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຕະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ

ຜົນສະຫຼຸບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ.”

ໃນ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເພີ້ມການ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ມື​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານນັ້ນ, ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ປີນີ້ ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ

ໄດ້ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃຊ້ຖານ​ທັບອະ​ວະກາດ Alcantara ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ເພື່ອສົ່ງ​

ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມໃນ

ອົງ​ການຮ່​ວມ​ມື​ທາງເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ​ແລະ​ການພັດ​ທະ​ນາ ຫຼື Economic Cooperation

and Development, ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ແລ້ວ​ ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່.

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ ແມ່ນ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນທາງການ​ຄ້າ​ສອງ​

ຝ່າຍ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ



Brazil's new right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics", met President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday. The leaders discussed a range of trade and military issues, including finding a resolution to the political crisis in Venezuela, with Trump suggesting an offer of preferential military cooperation status to Brazil. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.



Brazil's new president Jair Bolsonaro chose the White House, for his first foreign visit since taking office.



He campaigned on building closer ties with the U.S., blasts what he calls "fake news" and uses rhetoric such as "Brazil First". His moniker? "Trump of the Tropics".



Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil (in Portuguese)) ((English translation

"It is fair to say that today Brazil does have a president who is not anti-American."



The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including finding a resolution to the crisis in Venezuela.



President Donald Trump

"We can do the tough sanctions, and all options are open so we may be doing that. But we haven't done the toughest of sanctions as you know, I would say, right down the middle, but we can go a lot tougher if we need to do that."



Bolsonaro declined to answer whether he would support a U.S. military intervention to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.



Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil (in Portuguese) )) ((English translation

"Everything that we discussed here will be honored. But unfortunately, certain pieces of information if they are to come to the table may not be debated publicly."



Brazil could play a stabilizing role in a transitional post-Maduro environment, says Roger Noriega of the American Enterprise Institute.



Roger Noriega, American Enterprise Institute

"Brazil could, with a very professional military play that kind of role. But I think in terms of intervention or the U.S. going in proactively to oust Maduro, I don't think the U.S. military is there, and neither is the Brazilian military quite yet."



Trump floated the idea of bringing Brazil into NATO, the military alliance between North America and Europe. Or at least a "major non-NATO ally" with preferential access to buy American military technology.



Roger Noriega, American Enterprise Institute

"I think it's a very important step in terms of priming the pump with that cooperation on national security issues. I don't think that the Brazilians are quite completely aligned with us on the use of force, for example, in Venezuela, with the President of the United States saying all options are on the table. But I think that their outlook is similar."



As part of increased military cooperation, in September Brazil allowed the use of its Alcantara Aerospace Base to launch American rockets.



Trump promised support for Brazil to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which includes most of the world's developed economies. Both leaders are seeking to expand bilateral trade relations.