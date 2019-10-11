ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອສິດທິໃນດ້ານແຮງງານເຕືອນວ່າ ການຫ້າມນຳເຂົ້າຖົງມືຢາງ
ຈາກມາເລເຊຍ ໃນວັນທີ 1 ພະຈິກນີ້ ທີ່ມີຫລັກຖານຂອງການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງານ ຈະ
ບໍ່ເປັນການຫ້າມເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍສຳລັບປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖ້າຫາກພວກນາຍຈ້າງ ບໍ່ສາ
ມາດທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂຢ່າງໄວ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງສະພາບຂອງພວກແຮງງານຕ່າງດ້າວທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ
ຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານນັ້ນ.
ວໍຊິງຕັນໄດ້ປະກາດຫ້າມ ຕໍ່ບໍລິສັດ WRP ເອເຊຍປາຊິຟິກ ຂອງມາເລເຊຍ ພ້ອມ
ດ້ວຍພະລິດຕະພັນຈາກສີ່ປະເທດອື່ນໆ ເພາະມີຫລັກຖານວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດດ້ວຍ
ການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງານ. ບັນດາບໍລິສັດອື່ນໆແລະສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆແມ່ນຮວມທັງຜູ້ເຮັດ
ເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງຫົ່ມຂອງຈີນ ແລະເພັດນິນຈິນດາ ຈາກບໍລິສັດເພັດມາເຣັນ ຂອງປະເທດຊິມ
ບັບເວ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳເຂົ້າໄດ້ຖືກ “ຄຳສັ່ງກັກບໍ່ໃຫ້ແຈກຈ່າຍ” ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງສາມາດທີ່ຈະ
ນຳເຂົ້າຄືນໃໝ່ສິນຄ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫຼືພິສູດວ່າສີນຄ້າເຫລົ່ານີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໂດຍການບັງຄັບໃຊ້
ແຮງງານ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜ່ານພາສີ.
ທ່ານນາງເບຣັນດາ ສະມິດ ຮອງຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ຄະນະກຳມະການກວດກາພາສີ ຢູ່ໃນ
ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຫ້ອງການປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນ ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນເລື້ອງການຄ້າ ກ່າວຕໍ່
ບັນດານັກຂ່າວທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນວ່າ “ຄຳເຕືອນຂອງເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ.”
“ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານເປັນຄູ່ການຄ້າທີ່ບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມ ແລະນັບຖືຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງທ່ານ
ເພື່ອສິ້ນສຸດການບັງຄັບເດັກນ້ອຍອອກແຮງງານ ສະຫະລັດຈະທຳທຸກວິທີທາງເພື່ອ
ປ້ອງກັນອັນຕະລາຍແກ່ພວກເຮັດວຽກຈາກການທາລຸ່ນ ປ້ອງກັນວຽກງານຊາວອາ
ເມຣິກັນ ແລະສ້າງລະດັບສະໜາມທີ່ທ່ຽງທຳແກ່ ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ ແລະປະເທດ
ຕ່າງໆທີ່ຫຼິ້ນຕາມລະບຽບການ.
Labor rights advocates are warning that an October 1 U.S. ban on imports from a Malaysian rubber glove maker over evidence of forced labor won't be the country's last if employers fail to act quickly to mend conditions for long-suffering migrant workers.
Washington announced the ban on the Malaysian firm WRP Asia Pacific along with products from four other countries because of evidence that they were being made with forced labor. Other companies and commodities include a Chinese apparel maker and gems from Zimbabwe's Marange Diamond Fields.
The importers hit with the U.S. "withhold release orders" can either re-export the shipments that have arrived or prove that they were not made with forced labor to get them through customs.
"Our message here is clear," Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner in U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade, told reporters in Washington.
"If you are a trading partner that does not abide by and uphold your commitments to end child or forced labor, the U.S. will do what it takes to protect vulnerable workers from exploitation, safeguard American jobs and create a fair and level playing field for companies and countries that do play by the rules."
