ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່​ອສິດ​ທິໃນ​ດ້ານແຮງງ​ານ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ການ​ຫ້າມ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ຖົງ​ມື​ຢາງ

ຈາກ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ໃນວັນ​ທີ 1 ພະ​ຈິກນີ້ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານຂອງ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງງ​ານ ​ຈະ

​ບໍ່​ເປັນການ​ຫ້າມເທື່ອ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ສຳ​ລັບປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ພວກ​ນາຍ​ຈ້າງ ​ບໍ່​ສາ​

ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂຢ່າງ​ໄວ ເພື່ອປັບ​ປຸງສະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ຕ່າງ​ດ້າວ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັ​ບ​

ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານນັ້ນ.

ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຫ້າມ ຕໍ່ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ WRP ເອ​ເຊຍ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ ​ຂອງມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ພ້ອມ​

ດ້ວຍ​ພະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ຈາກ​ສີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ ເພາະ​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ດ້ວຍ​

ການ​ບັ​ງ​ຄັບໃຊ້ແຮງ​ງານ. ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອື່ນໆແລະ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຕ່າງໆແມ່ນຮວມ​ທັງຜູ້​ເຮັດ

ເຄື່ອງ​ນຸ່ງ​ຫົ່ມຂອງຈີນ ແລະ​ເພັດນິນ​ຈິນ​ດາ​ ຈາກບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເພັດ​ມາ​ເຣັນ​ ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ຊິມ

ບັບ​ເວ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ “ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ກັກ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ແຈກ​ຈ່າຍ” ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​

ນຳ​ເຂົ້າຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຫຼື​ພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ​ສີນ​ຄ້າ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບໃຊ້​

ແຮງງ​ານ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຜ່ານ​ພາ​ສີ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເບຣັນ​ດາ ສະ​ມິດ ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການກວດ​ກາພ​າ​ສີ ຢູ່​ໃນ

​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຄ້າ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ວ່າ “ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​.”

“ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ ແລະ​ນັບ​ຖື​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

​ເພື່ອ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ບັ​ງ​ຄັບ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ອອກ​ແຮງ​ງານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ທຸກ​ວິ​ທີ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​

ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ທາ​ລຸ່ນ ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຊາວ​ອາ​

ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ແລະ​ສ້າງລະ​ດັບສະ​ໜາມ​ທີ່​ທ່ຽງ​ທຳແກ່ ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ​

ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຫຼິ້ນ​ຕາມ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ.



Labor rights advocates are warning that an October 1 U.S. ban on imports from a Malaysian rubber glove maker over evidence of forced labor won't be the country's last if employers fail to act quickly to mend conditions for long-suffering migrant workers.



Washington announced the ban on the Malaysian firm WRP Asia Pacific along with products from four other countries because of evidence that they were being made with forced labor. Other companies and commodities include a Chinese apparel maker and gems from Zimbabwe's Marange Diamond Fields.



The importers hit with the U.S. "withhold release orders" can either re-export the shipments that have arrived or prove that they were not made with forced labor to get them through customs.



"Our message here is clear," Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner in U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade, told reporters in Washington.



"If you are a trading partner that does not abide by and uphold your commitments to end child or forced labor, the U.S. will do what it takes to protect vulnerable workers from exploitation, safeguard American jobs and create a fair and level playing field for companies and countries that do play by the rules."