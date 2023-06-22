ທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ ລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈະໄປປາກົດໂຕຢູ່ສານ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ

ຮັນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ ລູກຊາຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີກຳນົດຈະໄປປາກົດໂຕຢູ່ສານ ໃນວັນທີ 26 ກໍລະກົດ ແລະຈະຍອມຮັບໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາກ່ຽວກັບພາສີລັດຖະບານກາງສາມກະທົງ ແລະນຶ່ງກະທົງກ່ຽວກັບອາວຸດປືນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແມຣິກ ກາຣແລນ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວອ້າງຕ່າງໆໂດຍພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່ວ່າ ຄອບຄົວໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບ “ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ເພິ່ງພໍໃຈ” ເມື່ອກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ຕົກລົງອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ ຍອມຮັບຜິດ ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີໂອກາດ ຈະຖືກຂັງຄຸກແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານເຈມສ໌ ໂຄເມີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດການສືບສວນສອບສວນຄອບຄົວທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບດ້ານການເງິນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ ກັບທ່ານຮັນເຕີ ໄບເດັນ ເປັນ “ການຕີແຂນ.” ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນລົງສື່ສັງຄົມນັ້ນ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຂັງຄຸກ ວ່າ “ພຽງແຕ່ ‘ໃບລະເມີດຈະລາຈອນ’” ເມື່ອປຽບທຽບກັບການແຈ້ງຂໍ້ຫາ 37 ກະທົງໂດຍກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ທ່ານ ໃນສອງອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ສຳລັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃນການເກັບຮັກສາເອກະສານລັບສູງສຸດຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ເມື່ອການດຳ ລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ປີ 2021.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ກ່າວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນຂອງສອງຄະດີທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ເທົ່າກັບສອງລະບົບຂອງຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳໃນສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ໃຫ້ການຜ່ອນຜັນແກ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຂະນະດຽວກັນສະແຫວງຫາຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທາງອາຍາຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຕໍ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ. ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທົ່ວປະເທດ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນນຳໜ້າຄູ່ແຂ່ງຄົນອື່ນໆຂອງພັກ ຫ່າງໄກຫຼາຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະແຂ່ງກັບ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ ປີ 2024.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is due to appear in court July 26 and formally strike a plea agreement on three federal tax and firearm charges.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday rebuffed sweeping claims by Republicans that Biden had been given “a sweetheart deal” when the Justice Department agreed to allow the younger Biden to plead guilty to three federal tax and firearm charges without the prospect of being imprisoned.

Representative James Comer, who has been investigating Biden family finances, said the deal with Hunter Biden was a “slap on the wrist.” In a social media post, former President Donald Trump called the no-prison deal “a mere ‘traffic ticket’” compared with the 37-count indictment the Justice Department filed against him two weeks ago for allegedly mishandling highly classified documents when his presidency ended in January 2021.

Trump and other Republicans said the disparate treatment of the two politically sensitive cases amounted to a dual system of justice in the U.S., with the Justice Department favoring leniency for Democrats while pursuing stiff criminal charges against the former Republican president. National polls show Trump is far and away the party’s leading contender to take on Biden in the 2024 national election.