ສະຫະລັດ ຂໍຮ້ອງຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະຫານຊີວິດ ພວກປະທ້ວງຜູ້ຊາຍຊາວອີຣ່ານ 3 ຄົນ

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ອີຣ່ານ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ດຳເນີນການປະຫານຊີວິດທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ​ຕໍ່ຊາຍສາມຄົນ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນໄວໆນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເຕຫະຣ່ານ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມພວກເຂົາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງຍິງສາວຊາວເຄີດອີຣ່ານ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດສິນທຳ ສຳລັບການໃສ່ຜ້າຄຸມຫົວທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຮີຈາບ ຢ່າງບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ.

ກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ການປະຫານຊີວິດຂອງທ້າວ ມາຈິດ ກາຊີມີ ທ້າວຊາເລ ເມຍຮາຊີມີ ແລະ ທ້າວຊາອີດ ຢາກູບີ ຈະເປັນການດູຖູກຕໍ່ສິດທິມະນຸດ.

ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້ ອົງການນີລະໂທດກຳສາກົນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສານສູງສຸດຂອງອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບຄຳຕັດສິນລົງໂທດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼັງຈາກສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການຖ່າຍທອດ ການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ “ສາລະພາບຜິດ” ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຫາຂອງ “ຄວາມເປັນສັດຕູຕໍ່ພະເຈົ້າ.”

ຊາຍທັງສາມຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມໃນເມືອງແອສຟາຮານ ເມື່ອເດືອນພະຈິກແລ້ວນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງນາງມາຊາ ອາມີນີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດສິນທຳຂອງປະເທດ ເມື່ອເດືອນກັນຍາປີກາຍນີ້ແລະ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນລະຫວ່າງການຄວບຄຸມຕົວຂອງຕຳຫຼວດຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday called on Iran not to carry out the possibly imminent execution of three men that Tehran arrested during anti-government protests that spread throughout the country last year following the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman who morality police detained for improperly wearing a hijab.

The State Department told reporters that the execution of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi would be an affront to human rights.

On Wednesday, Amnesty International said the Iranian Supreme Court had upheld their death sentences after state media broadcast their forced "confessions" to a charge of "enmity against God."

The three men were arrested in the city of Esfahan last November as they protested the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the country's morality police last September and died while in police custody.