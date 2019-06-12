ນັກສິລະປິນຈາກສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອເຮັດ

ວຽກຮ່ວມກັບບັນດານັກສຶກສາ ແລະນັກອອກແບບ ເພື່ອສ້າງຈິດສຳ ນຶກກ່ຽວກັບການ

ຄ້າຂາຍສັດປ່າໃນຂົງເຂດພາກພື້ນໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການ “ການປົກປັກຮັກສາສັດປ່າໂດຍ

ຜ່ານງານສິລະປະ” ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງວັນ​ທີ 3 ຫາ 8 ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ຜ່​ານ​ມານີ້.

ນັກສິລະປີນຈາກນິວຢອກ ມິດເຊ​ລ ເບັນຈາມີນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມານະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ

ແລະ ຫຼວງພະບາງ ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງການ Arts Envoy Program ຂອງກະຊວງການ

ຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ. ນາງໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັບຫໍສະໝຸດຫຼວງພະ ບາງ ເພື່ອເປັນເຈົ້າພາບ

ໃນການຈັດໂຄງການນີ້ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນອາເມຣິກາ ​ຫລື American Corner.

ຢູ່ທີ່ສອງສະຖານທີ່ນີ້ ທ່ານນາງເບັນຈາມີນ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບນັກສິລະປະເກືອບ

40 ຄົນ ລວມທັງນັກສຶກສາ ສ້າງສີມື ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຜະລິດງານສິລະປະ ດຶງດູດຄວາມ

ສົນໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບຂອງພວກສັດປ່າທີ່ປະເຊີນກັບການສູນ ພັນ ອັນເນື່ອງມາ

ຈາກການລ່າສັດເກີນຂອບເຂດ ຫຼືການລັກ​ລອບຄ້າສັດປ່າ.

ອິງຕາມກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດແລ້ວ ການຄ້າສັດປ່າຖືເປັນອາດ ຊະຍາ

ກຳຂ້າມຊາດຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ກັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ຄວາມຜາສຸກຂອງ ເສດຖະກິດ ລັດ

ແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມອະນຸລັກແບບຍືນຍົງ ແລະ ສຸຂະພາບ ຂອງມະນຸດ

ນໍາອີກ. ສປປ ລາວ ກໍຖືເປັນປະເທດ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຫນ້າ ເປັນຫວ່ງ ອັນເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າມີ

ການຄ້າຂາຍສັດປ່າ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີບັນດາປະເພດ ສັດເຊັ່ນ ເສືອ ຊ້າງ ລີ່ນ ຫມີດວງອາ

ທິດ ເມີຍ ເສືອດາວ ແລະເຕົ່າ.



ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອສະກັດ ກັ້ນ

ການຄ້າຂາຍສັດປ່າໂດຍການຊ່ວຍສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງການນໍາໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ ຫຼຸດ

ຜ່ອນຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງພະລິດຕະພັນສັດປ່າ ແລະ ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການ ຮ່ວມມື

ກັບສາກົນ ໃນການຮັບມືກັບບັນຫານີ້.



ການສ້າງຈິດສຳນຶກໃຫ້ກັບສັງຄົມ ຖືເປັນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຊຸມຊົນ

ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນວຽກງານການປ້ອງກັນ. ໂຄງການສິລະປະ

ແບບນີ້ແມ່ນມີປະສິດທິຜົນທີ່ສຸດໃນການໃຫ້ຄວາມຮູ້ ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມ ເຂົ້າໃຈໃຫ້

ກັບສັງຄົມເພື່ອໃຫ້ຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງບົດບາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນການປົກປັກຮັກ ສາສັດປ່າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເບັນຈາມີນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນນາມທີ່ຂ້ອຍເປັນນັກອອກແບບແລະສິລະ ປີນ ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າຜົນງານຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຈະສາມາດສ້າງຈິດສຳນຶກ ມາສູ່ສັງຄົມ ກ່ຽວການ

ຄ້າຂາຍສັດ. ແລະຂ້ອຍຍັງຫວັງອີກວ່າເວລາມວນຊົນໄດ້ເຫັນເຄື່ອງ ປະດັບເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຈະເກີດມີແຮງບັນດານໃຈຈາກໂຄງການນີ້ ແລະ ເຫັນຄວາມ ສຳຄັນໃນການສະກັດ

ກັ້ນການລັກ​ລອບຄ້າຂາຍສັດປ່າ.



ໂຄງການ Arts Envoy Program ຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ເປັນໂຄງ ການສົ່ງ

ເສີມຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທາງດ້ານວັດທະນະທຳແລະການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງ ນັກສິລະປີນ

ກັບນັກສຶກສາ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ນັກສິລະປີນມືອາຊີບຈາກສະຫະລັດ ລວມທັງ ນັກສະ

ແດງ ນັກສິລະປະ ນັກປະພັນ ນັກຂຽນບົດ ນັກຂຽນຮູບເງົາ ຜູ້ກຳກັບຮູບເງົາ ຜູ້ເບິ່ງ

ແຍງ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປທົ່ວໂລກ ເພື່ອຈັດ ງານຝຶກອົບຮົມ ຈັດການສະ

ແດງ ແລະ ໃຫ້ຄຳແນະນຳ ກັບຄົນໄວໜຸ່ມ ເຊັ່ນ ການຄ້າຂາຍສັດປ່າຜິດກົດໝາຍ

ແລະ ບັນຫາອື່ນໆ.

VIENTIANE AND LUANG PRABANG, LAOS – From June 3-8, 2019, an American artist visited the Lao PDR to work with students and artisans to raise awareness about wildlife trafficking in the region through a program called “Saving Wildlife Through Art”.

New York artist Michel Benjamin traveled to the capital of Vientiane and the city of Luang Prabang under the Arts Envoy Program of the U.S. Department of State. She collaborated with the Luang Prabang Library, who hosted part of her program at the American Corner.

In both cities, Ms. Benjamin worked with nearly 40 artists, students and artisans to create artwork that draws attention to the plight of those animals in Laos that are approaching extinction due to over-hunting or wildlife trafficking.

According to the U.S. State Department, wildlife trafficking remains a serious transnational crime that threatens security, economic prosperity, the rule of law, long-standing conservation efforts, and human health. The Lao PDR has been listed as a “country of concern” due to the high rates of wildlife trafficking involving animal species like the tiger, elephant, pangolin, bear, gaur, leopard, and turtles.

The United States is assisting the Lao PDR in its efforts to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade by helping to strengthen law enforcement, reduce demand for animal products, and build international cooperation to tackle the issue.

Raising public awareness is one important part of helping communities to participate in local prevention efforts. Arts programs like this one can be an effective way to educate and inform local people about their role in protecting and preserving wildlife.

“As a jewelry designer and artist, it is my hope that my work will bring more public awareness regarding wildlife trafficking.” said Ms. Benjamin. “My hope is, when people see a piece of jewelry inspired by this program, they can be informed about the need to end animal trafficking.”

The U.S. government’s Arts Envoy Program fosters cross-cultural understanding and collaboration between artists and students around the world. American arts professionals -- including performing artists, visual artists, poets, playwrights, theatrical and film directors, curators, and others -- travel overseas to conduct workshops, give performances, and mentor young people on things like wildlife trafficking and other important social issues.