ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີ​ສິດ​ຄຸ້ມກັນຈາກການຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ວາງແຜນຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020 ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຜ່າຍແພ້ເພື່ອຈະກຳອຳນາດໄວ້ ດັ່ງທີ່ຄະນະຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານອຸທອນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນຢ່າງເປັນເອກະສັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ຄຳຕັດສິນ 3 ຕໍ່ 0 ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ວ່າ ໄອຍະການພິເສດທ່ານ ແຈັກ ສມິຕ ບໍ່ສາມາດຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທ່ານ ສຳລັບການກະທຳໃດທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຮັດລົງໄປ ເມື່ອບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນກ່ອນໜ້າການສິ້ນສຸດ​ໃນ​ການ ດຳ​ລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອພິກປີ້ນຄວາມປະລາໄຊ ແກ່ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ການກະທຳທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບບົດບາດໜ້າທີ່ໃນຖານະເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

“ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນພົນລະເມືອງທຣຳ ໂດຍມີສິດປ້ອງກັນໃນທຸກດ້ານຂອງການເປັນຈຳເລີຍຄະດີອາຍາຄືກັນກັບຄົນອື່ນໆ” ສານດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຕັດສິນ. ແລະຄຳຕັດສິນກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ແຕ່ການຄຸມກັນໃດໆທາງດ້ານການບໍລິຫານທີ່ອາດປົກປ້ອງທ່ານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ເປັນປະທານາທິ ບໍດີນັ້ນ ບໍ່ປົກປ້ອງທ່ານຕໍ່ການຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີນີ້ ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ໃນຂໍ້ຫາສີ່ກະທົງ ທີ່ທ່ານສມິຕ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນການໃຊ້ຄຳກ່າວອ້າງທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈິງ ທີ່ວ່າ ມີການສໍ້ໂກງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເພື່ອກົດດັນພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຮັບຜິດຊອບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງລັດ, ທັງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກການຮັບຮອງຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາໃນຄະດີອາຍາ ກໍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງຜິດໃນຄະດີແຜນການລົບລ້າງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະອີກສາມຄົນ ກໍຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີເຊັ່ນກັນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ຫາ ລວມທັງໝົດ 91 ກະທົງ. ໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີບາງສ່ວນ ອາດມີຂຶ້ນໃນປີນີ້ ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ຄືຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນໃນປີ 2024 ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໝູ່ ກຳລັງຫາທາງທີ່ຈະແຂ່ງເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງໃນທຳນຽບຂາວອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້ ແລະຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບທ່ານໄບເດັນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ.

ໂຄສົກຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທ່ານສຕີບເວັນ ເຈືອງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງສານອຸທອນນັ້ນ “ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ພື້ນຖານຂອງສາທາລະນະຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ປາດສະຈາກການຄຸມກັນຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນແລ້ວ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ.”

ຄຳຕັດສິນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານກຳລັງຂໍອຸທອນ, ຂໍອຸທອນໄປຍັງສານອຸທອນແບບເຕັມສ່ວນ ຫຼື ສານສູງສຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ກໍໄດ້ອອກມາເກືອບຄົບນຶ່ງເດືອນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານອຸທອນ ສາມທ່ານ ໄດ້ຮັບຟັງຄຳໂຕ້ແຍ້ງໃນຄະດີນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳກໍໄດ້ໄປຟັງໃນຫ້ອງສານດ້ວຍ.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is not immune from being prosecuted on charges that he illegally plotted to overturn his 2020 reelection loss to stay in power, a U.S. appellate court panel in Washington unanimously ruled Tuesday.

The 3-0 decision rejected Trump’s claim that special counsel Jack Smith cannot prosecute him for the actions Trump took in the waning days of his presidency to upend his loss to Democrat Joe Biden because they were related to his official duties as president.

“Former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the court ruled. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution.”

In a four-count indictment, Smith accused Trump of using false claims of voter fraud to pressure state election officials, the Justice Department and his vice president, Mike Pence, to thwart congressional certification of the election results showing he had lost.

Trump, the first president accused in a criminal case, has denied wrongdoing in the election subversion case and three other indictments he is facing that encompass a total of 91 charges. Some of the trials in the cases could occur this year as Trump, the leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate, seeks to reclaim the White House in the November election, again facing Biden.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the appellate court ruling "threatens the bedrock of our Republic. Without complete immunity, a President of the United States would not be able to properly function!"

Tuesday’s ruling, which Trump said he is appealing, either to the full appellate court or the U.S. Supreme Court, came nearly a month after the three appellate judges heard arguments in the case, with Trump in the courtroom.