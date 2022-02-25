ສະຫະລັດ ປະກາດບາດກ້າວຊຸກຍູ້ ລະບົບຕ່ອງໂສ້ ຂອງການສະໜອງແຮ່ທາດທີ່ສໍາຄັນ

ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ການດໍາເນີນງານຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ແລະອຸດສາຫະກໍາຂອງເອກະຊົນ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານກ່າວວ່າ ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ລະບົບຕ່ອງໂສ້ຂອງການສະໜອງແຮ່ທາດທີ່ຫາຍາກ ແລະແຮ່ທາດສໍາຄັນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນລະບົບເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ພາຍໃນຄົວເຮືອນ ແລະເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກສໍາລັບການປ້ອງກັນປະ ເທດ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ບາດກ້າວເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສແຮ່ທາດດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງປະເທດຈາກຈີນ. ແພັດຊີ ວິດາກຸສວາຣາ (Patsy Widakuswara), ຫົວໜ້າວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເພື່ອສ້າງເຮືອບິນອາຍພົ່ນຂອງທະຫານ ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການແຮ່ທາດຫາຍາກ ແລະແຮ່ທາດສໍາຄັນອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ: ທາດໂລຫະສີເງິນແລະທາດໂລຫະສີຂາວຄ້າຍຄືເງິນ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບລົດ, ຄອມພິວເຕີ, ໂທລະສັບ ແລະເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ໄຟຟ້າ ທີ່ ຈໍາເປັນອື່ນໆ.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ຈີນ ຄວບຄຸມຕະຫຼາດແຮ່ທາດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເປັນສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະສ້າງອະນາຄົດທີ່ຜະລິດຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຮົາເອງຍັງເພິ່ງພາອາໄສວັດ​ຖຸຕ່າງໆຈາກຈີນ ເພື່ອເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນຕໍ່ການຜະລິດສໍາລັບໃນມື້ນີ້ ແລະມື້ຕໍ່ໆໄປ.”

ໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້, ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍເຖິງການດໍາເນີນງານຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ແລະອຸດສາຫະກໍາຂອງເອກະຊົນທີ່ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າຈະຊຸກຍູ້ລະບົບຕ່ອງໂສ້ຂອງການສະໜອງແຮ່ທາດທີ່ຫາຍາກ ແລະແຮ່ທາດທີ່ສໍາຄັນອື່ນໆ ໃນໂຮງງານ ມົງໂກເລຍ ຫຼື MP.

ໃນບາດກ້າວດັ່ງກ່າວ ລວມມີເງິນຢູ່ໃນສັນຍາ 35 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສໍາລັບ MP Materials ເພື່ອປຸງແຕ່ງແຮ່ທາດຕ່າງໆທີ່ຫາຍາກເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງງານໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.

ທ່ານເຈມສ໌ ລີທິນສກີ (James Lithinsky), ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງ MP Materials ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການລົງທຶນຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ ຈະເປັນເງິນເພີ້ມ​ໃສ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 700 ລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ MP ຈະດໍາເນິນການລົງທຶນພາຍໃນປີ 2024 ເພື່ອສ້າງແຫຼ່ງການສະໜອງແຮ່ທາດທີ່ຫາຍາກຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ແຫຼ່ງສະໜອງແຮ່ທາດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຂາດບໍ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງພະລັງງານທີ່ສະອາດ.”

ແຮ່ທາດທີ່ຫາຍາກບໍ່ແມ່ນເກືອແຮ່ທີ່ຫາຍາກເລີຍ, ພຽງແຕ່ມີລາຄາທີ່ແພງ ແລະຍາກກວ່າ ໃນການດໍາເນີນການຕາມຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ສະອາດ. ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນຜູ້ຂຸດຄົ້ນແຮ່ທາດຫາຍາກເປັນອັນດັບສອງຂອງໂລກຮອງຈາກຈີນ, ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານ. ພວກມັນເປັນແຮ່ທາດທີ່ສໍາຄັນໃນການຫັນປ່ຽນໄປສູ່ພະ ລັງງານທີ່ສະອາດ.

ທ່ານເພືອເບ ມູນ (Phoebe Moon), ນັກສຶກສາປະລິນຍາເອກທີ່ກໍາລັງຂຽນບົດວິທະຍານິພົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ໃນເມືອງເອີວາຍນ໌ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າເຖິງລະບົບການສະໜອງຕ່ອງໂສ້ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ພະລັງງານໄຟຟ້າຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ພວກເຮົານໍາໃຊ້ຊັບພະຍາກອນພະລັງ ງານທີ່ເປັນມິດຕໍ່ສະພາບອາກາດ ແລະສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ແລະຈໍານວນຂອງແຮ່ທາດທີ່ຫາຍາກ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໄປແລ້ວວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນຈະສຸມໃສ່ບັນຫານີ້ ທີ່ມັນໄດ້ມີຢູ່ໃນໃຈຂອງພວກເພິ່ນແລ້ວແທ້ໆ.”

ສ່ວນບາດກ້າວອື່ນໆທີ່ທໍານຽບຂາວໄດ້ປະກາດໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນລວມມີ ໂຄງການທົດລອງກ່ຽວກັບການຟື້ນຟູແຮ່ທາດທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ຈາກຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອຂອງບໍ່ແຮ່ແລະໂຄງການ ການນໍາເອົາໝໍ້ໄຟເກົ່າມາໝູນໃຊ້ຄືນໃໝ່.

ເມື່ອຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້, ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ປະກາດຂວໍ້າບາດ ໂດຍເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດໃນການເຂົ້າເຖິງແຮ່ທາດທີ່ຫາຍາກຕ່າງໆ ເຊິ່ງບໍລິສັດ ລັອກຮີດ (Lockheed) ແລະເຣ​ທຽນ (Raytheon), ອັນເປັນສອງບໍລິສັດອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ສະໜອງການບໍລິການ ​ເພື່ອບໍາລຸງຮັກສາລະບົບປ້ອງກັນລູກສອນໄຟຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ເຊິ່ງຈີນພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນແຂວງນຶ່ງຂອງ​ຕົນທີ່ແຍກອອກໄປ​ນັ້ນ.

ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້, ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີຮ່າງກົດ ໝາຍທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຈາກສອງພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ ເຊິ່ງຈະ​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ ຜູ້ຮັບເໝົາຈາກການຈັດຫາແຮ່ທາດທີ່ຫາຍາກຈາກປະເທດຈີນພາຍໃນປີ 2026 ແລະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ທໍານຽບຫ້າແຈສ້າງຍຸດທະສາດສໍາຮອງສໍາລັບແຮ່ທາດຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ພາຍໃນປີ 2025.

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday actions taken by the federal government and private industry that it says will bolster the supply chain of rare earths and other critical minerals used in technologies from household appliances and electronics to defense systems. They say these steps will reduce the nation’s dependence on China, a major producer of these elements. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

To build military jet planes, we need rare earth and other critical minerals like lithium and cobalt. The same goes for cars, computers, phones and practically all other consumer electronics.

Currently, China controls most of the global market of these minerals.

President Joe Biden

“We can't build a future that's made in America if we ourselves are dependent on China for the materials that power the products of today and tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced actions taken by the federal government

and private industry that he says will bolster the supply chain of rare earths and other critical minerals – seen here at a Mongolian plant.

The steps include a $35 million contract to MP Materials to process rare earth elements at its facility in California.

James Litinsky, MP Materials CEO

“Your investment will complement more than $700 million that MP will invest by 2024 to create an American rare earth magnetics supply as you said these magnets are essential to our economy and the clean energy transition.”

Rare earths are not really rare minerals, just difficult and expensive to mine and process cleanly. The U.S. is the second-largest miner of rare earths after China, according to the latest government data. They are critical elements to transition to cleaner energy.

Phoebe Moon, University of California, Irvine

“We are using more hydro energy, we are using more climate and environmentally friendly energy sources, and the list of rare earth materials that the Biden administration announced that they will be targeting on this issue really has that in its heart.” ​

Other steps the White House announced include a pilot project to recover critical minerals from waste from mines and projects to recycle battery materials.

Earlier this week, Beijing announced sanctions aimed at restricting access to rare earth minerals

by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, two American companies that provide maintenance services to Taiwan’s missile defense systems, which China considers its breakaway province.

Last month, legislators introduced a bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate that would prohibit defense contractors from procuring rare earths from China by 2026 and force the Pentagon to create a strategic reserve of those minerals by 2025.