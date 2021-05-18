ສະຫະລັດ ປະກາດການລົງໂທດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ພວກທະຫານມຽນມາ

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລົງໂທດບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງກອງທັບ ແລະພວກທີ່ພົວພັນກັບທະຫານ

ມຽນມາ ໃນຈຳນວນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍກ່າວຫາພວກເຂົາວ່າ ມີບົດບາດ ໃນການກໍ່ຄວາມ

ຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ເດີນຂະບວນ ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບການ ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ ຂອງ

ພວກທະຫານໃນວັນທີ 1 ເດືອນກຸມພາຜ່ານມາ.

ບັນດາພວກທີ່ຖືກລົງໂທດ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງພວກສະມາຊິກສະພາປົກຄອງປະເທດ ບັນດາ

ຄະນະລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແລະພວກລູກເຕົ້າຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານຈຳ ນວນນຶ່ງ ອີງ

ຕາມກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ. ການລົງໂທດໃໝ່ໄດ້ປະສານງານກັບອັງກິດ

ແລະການາດາ ຊຶ່ງຈະວາງມາດຕະ ການທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ຖະແຫຼງການໃນວັນຈັນວາ

ນີ້ວ່າ “ດັ່ງທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້ນັ້ນ ສະຫະລັດຈະສືບ ຕໍ່ຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ມີການ

ຮັບເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຂອງພວກທີ່ເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານ. ການປະຕິບັດຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາໃນມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກ ເຮົາ ແລະບັນດາພາຄີຂອງ

ພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ການເມືອງ ແລະການເງິນກົດດັນ ຕໍ່ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງ ຕາບໃດທີ່

ພວກເຂົາຍັງບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍ ເພື່ອ

ໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ເຄົາລົບໃນຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືຂອງ ປະຊາຊົນ.”



ທ່ານບລິງເກັນໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ປະເທດອື່ນໆ ວາງມາດຕະການທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ຕໍ່ພວກທະຫານ

ຮວມທັງການຫ້າມຂາຍອາວຸດ ຍົກເລີກການຂາຍອຸບປະກອນທາງທະ ຫານ ແລະຢຸດເຊົາການຮ່ວມມືກັບບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ທະຫານເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

The United States has sanctioned more members and associates of the Myanmar military junta for their alleged role in violence against protesters demonstrating against the country’s February 1 military coup.

Those sanctions include members of the State Administrative Council, cabinet members and adult children of some military officials, according to the State Department.

The new sanctions were coordinated with Britain and Canada, which will impose similar measures.

“As President Biden has stated, the United States will continue to promote accountability for those responsible for the coup,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday. “Our actions today underscore our resolve and that of our partners to apply political and financial pressure on the regime as long as it fails to stop violence and take meaningful action to respect the will of the people.”

Blinken encouraged other countries to impose similar measures against the military junta, including arms embargoes, suspension of military sales and the termination cooperation with military-owned entities in the country.