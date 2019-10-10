ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການປັບປຸງສຸຂະພາບ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ ແລະ ສັດລ້ຽງພາຍໃນປະເທດ

ເມື່ອວັນທີ 4 ຕຸລາຜ່ານມານີ້ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະກາດການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນໃນການສ້າງ

ເຄືອຂ່າຍການ ເຝົ້າລະວັງພະຍາດໃນໝູ່ສັດປ່າ ລະດັບຊາດ. ໂຄງການທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 700

ພັນໂດລາ ເຊິ່ງສະຫນັບສະຫນູນໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ຜ່ານອົງການປ້ອງກັນຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມ

ຂູ່ ຫລື DTRA ຈະສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ຂອງອົງການ ອະນຸລັກສັດປ່າ

WCS ແລະກົມລ້ຽງສັດ ແລະການປະມົງ ກະຊວງກະສິກໍາ ແລະ ປ່າໄມ້ ເພື່ອສ້າງຂີດ

ຄວາມສາມາດ ພາຍໃນອົງການແລະສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານເພື່ອພັດທະນາ

ເຄືອຂ່າຍເຝົ້າລະວັງພະຍາດໃນສັດປ່າລະດັບຊາດທີ່ມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ໃນ ສ.ປ.ປ. ລາວ.

ພິທີເຊັນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວຽງຈັນ ໂດຍມີ ທ່ານ

ດຣ. ສີທອງ ພິພັກຄະວົງ ຮອງຫົວຫນ້າກົມລ້ຽງສັດແລະການປະມົງ ກະຊວງກະສິກຳ ແລະປ່າໄມ້ ຮ່ວມກັບ ດຣ. ສັນຕິ ໄຊປັນຍາ ອຳນວຍການອົງການອະນຸລັກສັດປ່າປະ

ຈຳ ສ.ປ.ປ. ລາວ ໄດ້ລົງນາມ ແລະເປີດຕົວ ໂຄງການໃຫມ່ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ເຂົ້າ

ຮ່ວມເປັນສັກຂີພະຍານ ໃນພິທີເຊັນບົດ ບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຄັ້ງນີ້ ກໍມີທ່ານອຸບປະ

ທູດຄໍລິນ ຄຣອສບີ ແຫ່ງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ດຣ. ມາທາ ສະໂຕຣກຜູ້ຈັດການດ້ານ

ວິທະຍາສາດ ພາກພື້ນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຂອງອົງການປ້ອງກັນຫລຸດຜ່ອນ

ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະ ຜູ້ຮ່ວມງານໂຄງການຈາກລັດຖະບານ ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດ

ຖະບານ ພາກເອກກະຊົນ ແລະ ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ.

ທ່ານອຸບປະທູດຄຣອສບີ ກ່າວໃນພິທີເຊັນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດ

ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສ.ປ.ປ. ລາວ ໄດ້ມີການຮ່ວມມືກັນມາຫຼາຍກ່ວາສິບປີໃນການສ້າງ

ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນປະເທດນີ້ ແລະພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ

ໃນການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ ໂຄງການໃຫມ່ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມ ແຂງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະສະຫວັດດີພາບຂອງຄົນ ແລະ ສັດ ໂດຍຜ່ານ ການຄົ້ນພົບພະຍາດ ແຕ່ຫົວທີ

ແລະຖືກຕ້ອງ. ການຕ້ານໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃຫມ່ໃນໝູ່ສັດລ້ຽງ ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ສຸຂະພາບ ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຊີວະນາໆພັນ ການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ

ແລະຄວາມຫມັ້ນຄົງດີຂຶ້ນ ແລະສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ກໍຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງ ທ່ານ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ

ໃຫ້ທ່ານບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍສຳຄັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”

ໂຄງການນີ້ນຳພາໂດຍອົງການ WCS ພາຍໃຕ້ການຮ່ວມມືກັບສູນວິໄຈພະຍາດສັດ

ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງລາວແລະຮ່ວມມືກັບພະແນກການຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານ ສະຖາບັນ

ປາສເຕີລາວ ໜ່ວຍງານຄົ້ນຄົ້ວ ຂອງລາວອັອກສ໌ຟອດ ມະໂຫສົດ-ແວວຄຳທຣັດສ ສູນອະນຸລັກສັດປ່າແລະປ່າສະຫງວນແຫ່ງຊາດ. ຈຸດສຸມແມ່ນເພີ່ມທະວີຄວາມອາດ

ສາມາດພາຍໃນລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການດຳເນີນການ ການເຝົ້າລະວັງພະ

ຍາດໃນໝູ່ສັດປ່າລະດັບຊາດໂດຍອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບສາກົນດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ແລະແນວທາງຂອງອົງການພາຍຸພະຍາດສັດສາກົນ.

ແຜນງານນີ້ ຈະຮ່ວມກັນຊອກຫາເຊື້ອພະຍາດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບສັດ ແລະ ຄົນ

ໃນ ສ.ປ.ປ. ລາວ ສອດຄ່ອງກັບບູລີມະສິດທີ່ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ກຳນົດໄວ້.

ຂໍ້ລິເລີ່ມນີ້ ສົມທົບກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມອື່ນໆທີ່ສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ການສະຫນັບສະໜູນ

ລັດຖະບານ ຂອງ ສ.ປ.ປ. ລາວ ໃນການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຍຸດ ທະສາດເພື່ອຕ້ານໄພ

ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ ທີ່ເກີດຂື້ນໃຫມ່ ຕໍ່ ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຊີວະນານາພັນ ການ

ພັດທະນາ ແລະຄວາມຫມັ້ນຄົງໃນພາກພື້ນ.

In order to help improve the health of Lao citizens and the country’s livestock, the United States announced its support on October 4, 2019, for development of a national wildlife disease surveillance network. This $700,000 project, which is funded by the United States through the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), will support efforts by The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the Department of Livestock and Fisheries (DLF) in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MAF) to build the capacity within government agencies and institutions to develop an effective national-scale wildlife health surveillance network in Lao PDR.

At an MOU signing ceremony in Vientiane, Dr. Sithong Phipukkhavong, Deputy Director of DLF MAF of Lao PDR joined Dr. Santi Saypanya, Director of WCS Lao Program, to sign the agreement and officially launch the new program.The signing ceremony was witnessed by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Colin Crosby, Dr. Martha Stokes, Southeast Asia Regional Science Manager of the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and other project stakeholders from government, NGOs, private sector, and health experts.

“The United States and Lao PDR have been cooperating for more than ten years on strengthening public health in this country, and we are excited to support this new project to strengthen the health and well-being of people and animals through accurate and early disease detection,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Crosby during the signing ceremony. “Combatting the threat of emerging infectious diseases in livestock enhances public health, biodiversity, economic development and stability, and the United States is here to help you achieve these important goals.”

This project is led by WCS in partnership with the Lao National Animal Health Laboratory (NAHL), and in collaboration with other governmental departments, the Institute Pasteur du Laos (IPL), the Lao Oxford Mahosot Wellcome Trust Research Unit (LOMWRU), wildlife rescue centers, and national protected areas. The focus is to further increase the capacity within Lao government to conduct wildlife surveillance on a national scale, in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) and World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) Guidelines.

Together, this program will look for pathogens that are important to the health of animals and people in Lao PDR, in line with priorities defined by the Lao government. This initiative complements other U.S.-funded efforts designed to support the Government of Lao PDR in reaching their strategic objectives to combat the threat of emerging infectious diseases on public health, biodiversity, regional development and stability.