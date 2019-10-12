ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັກສາຄວາມປອດ
ໄພພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແຄວິນ ແມັກອາລີນັນ ໄດ້ລາອອກ ແລະກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກ
ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຫົວໜ້າຮັກສາການຊົ່ວຄາວຄົນໃໝ່ໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ “ທ່ານແຄວິນ
ແມັກອາລີນັນ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໜ້າສັນລະເສີນໃນນາມລັດຖະມັນຕີຮັກສາການຊົ່ວ
ຄາວ ກະຊວງຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ
ເປັນຢ່າງດີ ໂດຍທີ່ການຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.”
ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານແມັກອາລີນັນຕ້ອງການ “ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງ
ທ່ານ ແລະຈະໄປເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ພາກເອກກະຊົນ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະປະກາດໃຫ້ຊາບກ່ຽວກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັກສາການກະຊວງ ຮັກ
ສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນສະຫະລັດຄົນໃໝ່ໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ “ໄດ້ມີບັນ
ດາຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ມີຄຸນນະວຸດທິຫຼາຍໆຄົນ.”
ທ່ານແມັກອາລີນັນໄດ້ກຳໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັກສາການຊົ່ວຄາວໃນເດືອນເມສາ ຫຼັງ
ຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີກຣິສເຈິນ ນຽລສັນ ໄດ້ລາອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຄົນທີສີ່ໃນການ
ນຳພາກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວໃນໄລຍະສອງປີ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍມືອາຊີບ ທ່ານແມັກອາລີນັນໄດ້ກຳກກັບນຳການປາມ
ປາມພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຜິດກົດໝາຍຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນໄລຍະຫົກເດືອນຂອງການ
ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັກສາການຊົ່ວຄາວ.
ລະຫວ່າງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ທ່ານແມັກອາລີນັນ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີການລິ
ເລີ້ມຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼເຂົ້າມາໃນໄລຍະຫຼາຍເດືອນ ຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າ
ເມືອງ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດກັບເມັກຊິໂກ. ສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນຮວມທັງອະນຸຍາດ
ໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດກັກຂັງບັນດາຄອບຄົວຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງພ້ອມດ້ວຍພວກເດັກນ້ອຍເປັນ
ໄລຍະຍາວແລະເຮັດວຽກກັບບັນດາປະເທດອາເມຣິກາກາງ ເພື່ອເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່
ພວກຂໍລີ້ໄພ ຈະຂໍຮ້ອງຖານະການເປັນອົບພະຍົບ ຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາກາງ ແທນທີ່ຈະ
ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານແມັກອາລີນັນໄດ້ຖືກຕຳນິໂດຍບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳຈຳນວນ
ນຶ່ງວ່າ ບໍ່ເປັນປາກສຽງພຽງພໍ ໃນການກ່າວສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ
ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ກ່ອນຮັບໃຊ້ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັກສາການ ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ
ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແມັກອາລີນັນ ໄດ້ເປັນຫົວໜ້າພາສີ ແລະປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນ.
U.S. President Donald Trump says Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is stepping down, adding he will name a new acting chief in the next week.
"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down," Trump said in Twitter post Friday evening.
Trump said McAleenan wants to "spend more time with his family and go to the private sector."
He said he will announce a new acting homeland security secretary next week, and said there were "many wonderful candidates."
McAleenan took over as acting secretary in April after Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned, becoming the fourth person to lead the department in two years.
A career law enforcement official, McAleenan oversaw Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants during his six months as acting secretary.
During his tenure, McAleenan introduced several initiatives to reduce a monthslong surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Those included allowing U.S. officials to detain migrant families with children for longer periods of time and working with Central American countries to create asylum agreements in which asylum-seekers would apply for refuge in Central America instead of the Untied States.
McAleenan has been criticized by some Trump allies for not being vocal enough in his support of the president's immigration policies and rhetoric.
Before serving as acting secretary of Homeland Security, McAleenan was head of Customs and Border Protection.