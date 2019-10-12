ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຮັກ​ສາຄວາມປອດ​

ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ແຄວິນ ແມັກ​ອາລີ​ນັນ ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກ

ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ຄົນໃໝ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້.

ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ແຄວິນ

ແມັກ​ອາ​ລີ​ນັນ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ໜ້າ​ສັນ​ລະ​ເສີນ​ໃນ​ນາມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມັນ​ຕີ​ຮັກ​ສາການ​ຊົ່ວ​

ຄາວ​ ກະ​ຊວງຄວ​າມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍໃນ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ກັນ

ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ດີ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ການ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ແມັກອາລີ​ນັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ “ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​

ທ່ານ ແລະ​ຈະໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ເອກ​ກະ​ຊົນ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃຫ້​ຊາບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຮັກ​ສາການ​ກະ​ຊວງ ຮັກ​

ສາຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໄດ້ມີ​ບັນ​

ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະໝັກທີ່​ມີ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ວຸດ​ທິ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ.”

ທ່ານ​ແມັກ​ອາ​ລີ​ນັນ​ໄດ້​ກຳ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ ຫຼັງ​

ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຈິນ ​ນຽ​ລ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ​ສີ່ໃນ​ການ

ນຳ​ພາ​ກະ​ຊວງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ປີ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ມືອາ​ຊີບ ທ່ານ​ແມັກອາລີ​ນັນ​ໄດ້​ກຳ​ກ​ກັບ​ນຳ​ການ​ປາມ

​ປາມ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍ​ະຫົກ​ເດືອນ​ຂອງ​ການ​

ເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ.

ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ແມັກອາລີ​ນັນ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການ​ລິ

​ເລີ້ມ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ການ​ຫຼັ່ງ​ໄຫຼ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ

​ເມືອງ ຢູ່ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກັບເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ. ​ສິ່ງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ແມ່ນຮວມ​ທັງອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ

ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັກ​ຂັງບັນ​ດາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍເປັນ​

ໄລ​ຍະ​ຍາວແລະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ ທີ່​

ພວກ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ ​ຈະ​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ເປັນ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ

​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານ​ແມັກອາລີ​ນັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​

ນຶ່ງວ່າ ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ປາກ​ສຽງ​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕໍ່​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​

ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ກ່ອນ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ແມັກອາລີ​ນັນ ໄດ້​ເປັ​ນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ພາ​ສີ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ.



U.S. President Donald Trump says Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is stepping down, adding he will name a new acting chief in the next week.



"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down," Trump said in Twitter post Friday evening.



Trump said McAleenan wants to "spend more time with his family and go to the private sector."



He said he will announce a new acting homeland security secretary next week, and said there were "many wonderful candidates."



McAleenan took over as acting secretary in April after Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned, becoming the fourth person to lead the department in two years.



A career law enforcement official, McAleenan oversaw Trump's crackdown on undocumented migrants during his six months as acting secretary.



During his tenure, McAleenan introduced several initiatives to reduce a monthslong surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Those included allowing U.S. officials to detain migrant families with children for longer periods of time and working with Central American countries to create asylum agreements in which asylum-seekers would apply for refuge in Central America instead of the Untied States.



McAleenan has been criticized by some Trump allies for not being vocal enough in his support of the president's immigration policies and rhetoric.



Before serving as acting secretary of Homeland Security, McAleenan was head of Customs and Border Protection.