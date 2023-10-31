ຫົວໜ້າອົງການ UNRWA ກ່າວວ່າ ການຢຸດຍິງໃນກາຊາ ເປັນເລື້ອງ ຊີວິດ ແລະຄວາມຕາຍ ສຳລັບຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ

ຫົວໜ້າອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນ ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບການລົງໂທດໂດຍລວມ ແລະຖືກກົດດັນໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານຂະນະທີ່ອິສຣາແອລ ດຳເນີນຕັດສິນດ້ວຍສົງຄາມຂອງຕົນຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມຮາມາສ.

ທ່ານຟີລິບ ລາສຊາຣີນີ ກຳມາທິການໃຫຍ່ ອົງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຂອງສະຫະປະຊາດ (UNRWA) ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການ ວ່າ “ການຢຸດຍິງໃນທັນທີເພື່ອມະນຸດສະທຳ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງຂອງ ຊີວິດ ແລະຄວາມຕາຍ ສຳລັບຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ. ປັດຈຸບັນແລະອະນາຄົນຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບມັນ.”

ການລົງໂທດໂດຍລວມ ແລະການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານ ສາມາດສູງຂຶ້ນສູ່ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ມວນມະນຸດ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ.

ທ່ານລາສຊາຣີນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຜ່ານທາງວີດີໂອ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ອຳມານຂອງຈໍແດນ ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ເຊື່ອເລີຍທັງໂດຍຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍທາລຸນ ໃນການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ການຖິ້ມລະເບີດຢ່າງບໍ່ລົດລະໂດກອງກຳລັງຂອງອິສຣາແອລຕໍ່ເຂດກາຊາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມມານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ລະດັບຂອງການທຳລາຍແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ, ໂສກນາດຕະກຳດ້ານມະນຸດທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍອອກມາ ພາຍໃຕ້ການເບິງແຍງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ອົນທົນບໍ່ໄດ້.”

The head of the U.N. agency that assists Palestinians said Monday that civilians in the Gaza Strip are suffering collective punishment and forced displacement as Israel prosecutes its war against Hamas.

“An immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the situation. “The present and future of Palestinians and Israelis depend on it.”

Collective punishment and forced displacement can rise to crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Lazzarini told the Council in a video briefing from the Jordanian capital, Amman, that he was shocked both by the horrific Oct. 7 attack Hamas carried out on Israel and the relentless bombing by Israeli forces on Gaza that have followed.

“The level of destruction is unprecedented; the human tragedy unfolding under our watch is unbearable,” he said.