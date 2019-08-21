ຍານສຳຫຼວດຂອງອິນເດຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ໃນການເຂົ້າສູ່ວົງໂຄ
ຈອນຂອງດວງເດືອນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຜ່ານບາດກ້າວທີ່ສຳຄັນໄປສູ່ຂີດ
ໝາຍປະຫວັດສາດ ສຳລັບໂຄງການອະວະກາດຂອງປະເທດ.
ການໄປເຖິງຂອງຍານອະວະກາດສຳຫຼວດດວງເດືອນທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ຈັນທຣາຍານ 2 (Chandrayaan) ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 141 ລ້ານໂດລາ ມີຂຶ້ນເກືອບນຶ່ງເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກ ຖືກ
ສົ່ງຂຶ້ນສູ່ອະວະກາດ ໂດຍຈະຫຼວດສົ່ງດາວທຽມ ຂະໜາດແຮງ Geoyn-chronous
ມາກ 3 ຂອງອິນເດຍ. ຍານສຳຫຼວດລຳນີ້ ຈະບິນອ້ອມດວງເດືອນເປັນເວລາສອງ
ອາທິດກ່ອນຍານນ້ອຍ ວິກຣາມ ແລນເດີ ທີ່ໃສ່ຊື່ໃຫ້ແກ່ ທ່ານວິກຣາມ ຊາຣາໄຮ
ນັກວິທະຍາສາດທີ່ຖືວ່າເປັນ “ບິດາ” ຂອງໂຄງການອະວະກາດອິນເດຍຈະອອກ
ຈາກຍານອະວະກາດໃຫຍ່ ແລະລົງຈອດຢູ່ຂົ້ວດວງເດືອນດ້ານໃຕ້. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍ
ຈະປ່ອຍລົດແພຣັກຍານ (Pragyan) ທີ່ຈະແລ່ນໄປສຳຫຼວດເປັນເວລາ 14 ມື້
ເພື່ອເຮັດແຜນທີ່ຂອງໜ້າເດືອນ ທຳການທົດລອງຕ່າງໆເພື່ອຊອກຫາຮ່ອງຮອຍ
ຂອງນ້ຳ ແລະຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງພູມສາດ ແລະທໍລະນີສາດຂອງດວງເດືອນ.
ຖ້າຫາກແຜນການລົງຈອດໃນວັນທີ 7 ກັນຍາສຳເລັດຜົນ ອິນເດຍກໍຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າ
ຮ່ວມກັບສະຫະລັດ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຈີນເປັນປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍໃນການ
ນຳຍານອະວະກາດລົງຈອດເທິງພື້ນດວງເດືອນ. ນອກນັ້ນ ອິນເດຍຍັງຈະເປັນ
ປະເທດທຳອິດ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຄວບຄຸມການລົງຈອດ ຢູ່ທີ່ຂົ້ວດວງເດືອນກ້ຳໃຕ້.
An unmanned Indian space probe successfully entered lunar orbit Tuesday, passing a crucial step towards a historic milestone for the country's fledgling space program.
The arrival of the $141 million Chandrayaan-2 probe comes nearly a month after it was launched into space aboard India's powerful Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark Three rocket. The probe will orbit the moon for two weeks before its Vikram lander — named after Vikram Sarabhai, the scientist regarded as the "father" of India's space program — will undock from the mothership and land on the moon's South Pole. It will then release a small rover dubbed Pragyan that will roam for 14 days, mapping the moon’s surface, conducting experiments to search for signs of water and assessing its topography and geology.I
If the planned September 7 landing is successful, India will join the United States, Russia and China as the only nations to achieve a soft landing of a spacecraft on the moon. It will also become the first nation to attempt a controlled landing on the moon's South Pole.