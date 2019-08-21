ຍານສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ວົງ​ໂຄ​

ຈອນ​ຂອງດວງ​ເດືອນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ຜ່ານ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ຂີດ​

ໝາຍ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ ​ສຳ​ລັບໂຄງ​ການ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ການ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ຂອງ​ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ດວງ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ວ່າ ​ຈັນທ​ຣາ​ຍານ 2 (Chandrayaan) ​ທີ່​ມີມູນ​ຄ່າ 141 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນເກືອບນຶ່ງເດືອນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ຖືກ​

ສົ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ໂດຍ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດສົ່ງ​ດາວ​ທ​ຽມ ຂະ​ໜາດແຮງ Geoyn-chronous

ມາກ 3 ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ. ຍານ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ລຳ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ບິນ​ອ້​ອມດວງ​ເດືອນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ

​ອາ​ທິດ​ກ່ອນ​ຍານ​ນ້ອຍ ວິກ​ຣາມ ແລນ​ເດີ ທີ່​ໃສ່​ຊື່ໃຫ້​ແກ່ ທ່ານ​ວິກ​ຣາມ ຊາ​ຣາ​ໄຮ

ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ທີ່​ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ “ບິ​ດາ” ຂອງ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ອິນ​ເດຍຈະອອກ

​ຈາກ​ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ລົງຈອດຢູ່​ຂົ້ວດວງ​ເດືອນ​ດ້ານ​ໃຕ້​. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນກໍ​

ຈະ​ປ່ອຍ​ລົດ​ແພຣັກ​ຍານ (Pragyan) ທີ່​ຈະ​ແລ່ນ​ໄປສຳຫຼວດເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 14 ມື້

ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ແຜນ​ທີ່ຂອງໜ້າ​ເດືອນ ທຳການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຕ່າງໆເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຮ່ອງຮອຍ​

ຂອງ​ນ້ຳ ແລະ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາເບິ່ງ​ພູມ​ສາດ ແລະທໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ສາດ​ຂອງດວງ​ເດືອນ.

ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ແຜນ​ການ​ລົງ​ຈອດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ກັນ​ຍາ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ຜົນ ອິນ​ເດຍ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​

ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຈີນເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍໃນ​ການ​

ນຳ​ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ລົງ​ຈອດ​ເທິງ​ພື້ນດວງ​ເດືອນ. ນອກນັ້ນ ອິນ​ເດຍ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ

ປະ​ເທດ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ລົງ​ຈອດ ຢູ່ທີ່​ຂົ້ວ​ດວງ​ເດືອນ​ກ້ຳ​ໃຕ້.

An unmanned Indian space probe successfully entered lunar orbit Tuesday, passing a crucial step towards a historic milestone for the country's fledgling space program.

The arrival of the $141 million Chandrayaan-2 probe comes nearly a month after it was launched into space aboard India's powerful Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark Three rocket. The probe will orbit the moon for two weeks before its Vikram lander — named after Vikram Sarabhai, the scientist regarded as the "father" of India's space program — will undock from the mothership and land on the moon's South Pole. It will then release a small rover dubbed Pragyan that will roam for 14 days, mapping the moon’s surface, conducting experiments to search for signs of water and assessing its topography and geology.I

If the planned September 7 landing is successful, India will join the United States, Russia and China as the only nations to achieve a soft landing of a spacecraft on the moon. It will also become the first nation to attempt a controlled landing on the moon's South Pole.