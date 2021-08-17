ອະນາຄົດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ສຳລັບ ແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ອັຟການິສຖານ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຍຶດອຳນາດໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ນັ້ນ, ບັນ ດາພະນັກງານຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄດ້ປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນທາງດ້ານພົນລະເຮືອນ ແຕ່ກໍຍອມຮັບວ່າ ສະຖານະການແມ່ນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະໂຫດຮ້າຍສຳລັບຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຸດ ລວມທັງເດັກນ້ອຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢ່າງຍິ່ງແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງ ຢ້ານວ່າຈະຖືກປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຄືກັນກັບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະເຊີນໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກຕາລີບານໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມປະເທດໃນຄັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢ້ອນກັບໄປ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1990. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຮ້ານຄ້າຕ່າງໆໄດ້ປິດປະຕູໄວ້ໝົດໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໃນທົ່ວ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ໄປຮອດນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ.

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ພົນລະເຮືອນອອກຈາກບ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈະແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍ.

ຫ້າຄອບຄົວທີ່ຫຼົບໜີໄດ້ພົບບ່ອນລີ້ໄພຢູ່ເຮືອນນ້ອຍໆແຫ່ງນີ້. ລວມຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນແມ່ໝ້າຍສາມຄົນ ແລະ ເດັກກຳພ້າຈຳນວນຫຼາຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນອື່ນຈະໄປ ແລະ ການເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນບໍ່ແມ່ນທາງເລືອກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າອີກຕໍ່ໄປ. ແມ່ໝາຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ນາງ ກຸລດາສຕາ ເວົ້າວ່າລາວໄດ້ສູນເສຍສາມີຂອງລາວ ແລະ ລູກ ສາມຄົນໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້. ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ຫຼານຂອງລາວຕອນນີ້ເປັນຄົນເກັບຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ເພື່ອຫາລ້ຽງຊີບໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວ.

ນາງ ກຸລດາສຕາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເບິ່ງເດັກນ້ອຍພວກນີ້ແມ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເກັບເຈ້ຍ ແລະ ຢາງຈາກກອງຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ. ນີ້ແມ່ນວຽກສຳລັບເດັກນ້ອຍຫວາ? ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາສຣາຟ ການີ ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາແດ່? ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຮາມິດ ຄາໄຊ ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາແດ່? ພວກຕາລີບານໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາແດ່? ພວກເຂົາເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຍິງຂອງພວກເຮົາເປັນແມ່ໝ້າຍ. ພວກ ເຮົາໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວ. ບໍ່ໄດ້ແຕ່ງກິນ. ບໍ່ມີຊີ້ນ. ບໍ່ມີເຄື່ອງດີໆ ຫຼື ເກີບ ໃສ່. ພວກເຂົາຍັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາຢາກິນ.”

ດ້ວຍກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ທຳການປາບປາມກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ອັຟການິສຖານ ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ນຳເອົາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບທາງເລືອກທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໄອລີນ ແມັກຄາທີ, ຈາກສະພາອົບພະຍົບ ນໍເວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາແນເປົ້າໃສ່ການສາມາດທີ່ຈະຢູ່ ແລະ ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ມັນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນແທ້ໆໃນເວລານີ້, ແຕ່ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນມີແຜນການສຸກເສີນເພື່ອວ່າສະຖານະການສືບຕໍ່ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ, ຊອກວິທີທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທັງພະນັກງານ, ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ແລະ ສາກົນຄືຂ້າພະເຈົ້າປອດໄພ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກນັກລົບຕາລີບານແມ່ນມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມ ອັຟການິສຖານ ນັ້ນ, ພະນັກ ງານສິດທິມະນຸດແມ່ນເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເດັກຍິງ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃນການປົກ ຄອງຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນ, ແລະ ແມ່ຍິງ, ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະອອກໄປຢູ່ໃນທີ່ສາທາລະນະໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ປົກປິດຕົວຕົນທັງໝົດ ແລະ ຖືກຜູ້ຊາຍຍ່າງຕິດຕາມ ໄປນຳ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແມຣີ ອາຄຣາມີ, ຈາກເຄືອຂ່າຍແມ່ຍິງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກຕາລີບານຍັງມີທັດສະນະຄະຕິແບບເກົ່າຢູ່, ແນວຄວາມຄິດແບບເກົ່າສຳລັບພວກເຂົາເອງທີ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາມີໂລກຂອງຕົນເອງ. ມັນເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ແທ້ໆ, ມັນຍາກຫຼາຍສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ທຸກຄົນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແນ່ໃຈ, ແລະ ໂດຍສະເພາະສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ຊາວໜຸ່ມ.”

ຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສທີ່ລະບຸຕົນເອງວ່າແມ່ນທ້າວ ເອັມ ໂອມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວພຽງແຕ່ຕ້ອງການຊີວິດທີ່ປົກກະຕິ.

ທ້າວ ເອັມ ໂອມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕາລີບານ, ພວກເຈົ້າມີແມ່ ແລະ ເອື້ອຍນ້ອງຄືພວກເຮົາ. ລັດຖະ ບານກໍຄືກັນ, ພວກເຈົ້າມີຄອບຄົວ, ແມ່ ແລະ ເອື້ອຍກັບນ້ອງ. ເພື່ອເຫັນແກ່ພະເຈົ້າ, ກະລຸນາຢຸດຕໍ່ສຸ້ກັນເທາະ. ເຫັນແກ່ໜັງສືສັກສິດ, ເຊົາຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນເທາະ. ຖ້າມັນບໍ່ມີສົງຄາມ, ພວກເຮົາກໍສາມາດກັບບ້ານໄດ້ ແລະ ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອລ້ຽງຊີບຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະຖິ້ມທຸກຢ່າງໄວ້ທາງຫຼັງ.”

ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກຕາລີບານໄດ້ວາງລະເບີດຝັງ ດິນໄວ້ອ້ອມເຮືອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າລູກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສູນເສຍແຂນຂາ.

As the Taliban look set to takeover Afghanistan, aid workers vow continued civilian support but acknowledge the situation looks grim for the most vulnerable, including children. Women in particular fear a return to the harsh treatment that they endured the last time the Taliban controlled the country in the 1990s. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

Shuttered storefronts Sunday in Kabul as the Taliban’s campaign across Afghanistan reached the capital.

Violence pushed civilians from their homes. Most of them are women and children.

Five fleeing families found refuge in this small house. Among them are three widows and many orphans with nowhere else to go and for whom school is no longer an option. Displaced widow Guldasta says she lost her husband and three sons to the fighting. She tells VOA her grandchildren now provide for the family as trash collectors in Kabul.

“Look at these little kids. They are collecting paper and plastic from the garbage. Is this work for little kids? What did ((Afghan President)) Ashraf Ghani do for us? What did ((Former Afghan President Hamid)) Karzai do? What did Taliban do for us? They widowed our girls. We’ve been here for months. No cooking. No meat. No good clothes or shoes. They are still trying to get medicine.”

With the Taliban bulldozing through Afghan security forces, those bringing humanitarian aid face tough choices.

“We are aiming to be able to stay and deliver the assistance that is really critical right now, but also have contingency plans for the if the situation continues to deteriorate, how we keep our staff both – both national and internationals like myself – safe.”

As Taliban fighters are set to take control of Afghanistan, human rights workers worry most about Afghan girls, who under Taliban rule were not allowed to go to school, and women, who could not go out in public without a full body covering and male escort.

“Taliban still have the same attitude, same philosophy for their own self that they have their own world. It’s really not possible, really it is difficult, for all people of Afghanistan, I’m sure, and particularly for women and the youth.”

A displaced man identifying himself as M. Omar tells VOA his family just wants a normal life.

“Taliban, you have mothers and sisters like us. The government, too, you have families and mothers and sisters. For God’s sake, stop the fighting! For the sake of the holy book, stop the fighting. If there is no war, we can go home and work to provide for our families. We left everything behind.”

These displaced Afghans say the Taliban set landmines around the homes they fled. They say their children lost limbs.