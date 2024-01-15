ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນ 4.2 ຕື້ໂດລາ ເພື່ອການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ

ອົງການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ ໄດ້ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ເງິນຈຳ​ນວນ 4.2 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະນຸດສະທຳ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ກໍາລັງ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ​ຈາກ​ສົງຄາມ​ເກືອບ 2 ປີ​ຢູ່ ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ, ພ້ອມທັງບັນດາຜູ້​ອົບ​ພະຍົບຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່ຫຼົບໜີ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ.

ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງການ​ຮ່ວມ, ອົງການດ້ານ​ມະນຸດສະທຳ​ ​ແລະ ອົງການ​ຜູ້ລີ້ໄພຂອງ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາກາດ​ຂະໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນ​ມາ​ນີ້, ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ "ຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງທີ່ພົນລະເຮືອນໄດ້ຮັບ​ຈາກ​ສົງຄາມ," ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ​ກໍຍັງ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່ ​ຕໍ່​ສະພາບອາກາດ​ລະດູ​ໜາວ​ທີ່​ຮຸນແຮງ ເພື່ອເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ສະໜອງ​ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳນັ້ນ ຮີບດ່ວນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

"ເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍແສນຄົນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ເປັນແຖວໜ້າຂອງສົງຄາມ, ອັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ, ເກີດຄວາມເຈັບຊໍ້າ ແລະຂາດໂອກາດຕໍ່ພື້ນຖານທີ່ຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບພວກເຂົາ," ທ່ານມາຕິນ ກຣິບຟິດທ໌ (Martin Griffiths), ຫົວໜ້າວຽກງານການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ. ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ເຮືອນຊານ, ໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະໂຮງໝໍຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ຖືກໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບລະບົບນໍ້າ, ອາຍແກັສ ແລະ ລະບົບໄຟຟ້າ. ອົງປະກອບທາງສັງຄົມຖືກໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍຜົນກະ​ທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ແຜນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມືຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນການປະຕິບັດງານກັບອົງການ NGO ຕ່າງໆ ແລະບັນດາອາສາສະໝັກອື່ນໆ, ລວມທັງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ເຕັມຮູບແບບ."

ນັບ​ແຕ່​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູເຄຣນ ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມອັດຕາຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມພາ​ປີ 2022, ຊາວ​ຢູເຄຣນ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 5.9 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູໂຣບ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງ​ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ. ​ເຢຍຣະ​ມັນ​ແລະ ​ໂປ​ແລນ ​ແມ່ນ​ປະເທດ​ເຈົ້າພາບ​ທີ່ຮັບອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ປະມານ 1 ລ້ານ​ຄົນຕໍ່ປະເທດ, ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ​ມີ​ຈໍານວນເກືອບ 400,000 ຄົນໃນປະເທດສາທາລະນະລັດເຊັກ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100,000 ຄົນໃນໂມລໂດວາ, ສະໂລວາເກຍ, ໄອຣ໌ແລນ, ອິຕາລີ, ເນເທີແລນ, ສະເປນ ແລະອັງກິດ.

The United Nations appealed Monday for $4.2 billion to provide humanitarian aid to people dealing with the effects of nearly two years of war inside Ukraine as well as the millions of refugees who have fled to other countries in the region.

In a joint statement, the U.N. humanitarian agency and U.N. refugee agency highlighted Russia’s recent large-scale aerial attacks, saying the violence shows the “devastating civilian cost of the war,” while also calling attention to bitter winter conditions that make the delivery of humanitarian aid more urgent.

"Hundreds of thousands of children live in communities on the front lines of the war, terrified, traumatized and deprived of their basic needs," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said. "Homes, schools and hospitals are repeatedly hit, as are water, gas and power systems. The very fabric of society is under attack with devastating consequences. Our response plan, implemented with national NGOs and volunteers, includes the full range of assistance."

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than 5.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries in Europe, according to the U.N. Germany and Poland are host to the most Ukrainian refugees, about one million each, with nearly 400,000 in the Czech Republic and more than 100,000 in Moldova, Slovakia, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Britain.