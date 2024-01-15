ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນ 4.2 ຕື້ໂດລາ ເພື່ອການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງເງິນຈຳນວນ 4.2 ຕື້ໂດລາໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ກໍາລັງຮັບມືກັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກສົງຄາມເກືອບ 2 ປີຢູ່ ໃນຢູເຄຣນ, ພ້ອມທັງບັນດາຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ຫຼົບໜີໄປຍັງປະເທດອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ.
ໃນຖະແຫຼງການຮ່ວມ, ອົງການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະ ອົງການຜູ້ລີ້ໄພຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຍົກໃຫ້ເຫັນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ "ຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ພົນລະເຮືອນໄດ້ຮັບຈາກສົງຄາມ," ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກໍຍັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ ຕໍ່ສະພາບອາກາດລະດູໜາວທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການສະໜອງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳນັ້ນ ຮີບດ່ວນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.
"ເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍແສນຄົນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ເປັນແຖວໜ້າຂອງສົງຄາມ, ອັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ, ເກີດຄວາມເຈັບຊໍ້າ ແລະຂາດໂອກາດຕໍ່ພື້ນຖານທີ່ຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບພວກເຂົາ," ທ່ານມາຕິນ ກຣິບຟິດທ໌ (Martin Griffiths), ຫົວໜ້າວຽກງານການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ. ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ເຮືອນຊານ, ໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະໂຮງໝໍຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ຖືກໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບລະບົບນໍ້າ, ອາຍແກັສ ແລະ ລະບົບໄຟຟ້າ. ອົງປະກອບທາງສັງຄົມຖືກໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ແຜນການຮັບມືຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນການປະຕິບັດງານກັບອົງການ NGO ຕ່າງໆ ແລະບັນດາອາສາສະໝັກອື່ນໆ, ລວມທັງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ເຕັມຮູບແບບ."
ນັບແຕ່ການບຸກໂຈມຕີຢູເຄຣນ ຢ່າງເຕັມອັດຕາຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາປີ 2022, ຊາວຢູເຄຣນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5.9 ລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີໄປຍັງປະເທດອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ເຢຍຣະມັນແລະ ໂປແລນ ແມ່ນປະເທດເຈົ້າພາບທີ່ຮັບອົບພະຍົບຊາວຢູເຄຣນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ປະມານ 1 ລ້ານຄົນຕໍ່ປະເທດ, ໃນນັ້ນມີຈໍານວນເກືອບ 400,000 ຄົນໃນປະເທດສາທາລະນະລັດເຊັກ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100,000 ຄົນໃນໂມລໂດວາ, ສະໂລວາເກຍ, ໄອຣ໌ແລນ, ອິຕາລີ, ເນເທີແລນ, ສະເປນ ແລະອັງກິດ.
The United Nations appealed Monday for $4.2 billion to provide humanitarian aid to people dealing with the effects of nearly two years of war inside Ukraine as well as the millions of refugees who have fled to other countries in the region.
In a joint statement, the U.N. humanitarian agency and U.N. refugee agency highlighted Russia’s recent large-scale aerial attacks, saying the violence shows the “devastating civilian cost of the war,” while also calling attention to bitter winter conditions that make the delivery of humanitarian aid more urgent.
"Hundreds of thousands of children live in communities on the front lines of the war, terrified, traumatized and deprived of their basic needs," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said. "Homes, schools and hospitals are repeatedly hit, as are water, gas and power systems. The very fabric of society is under attack with devastating consequences. Our response plan, implemented with national NGOs and volunteers, includes the full range of assistance."
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than 5.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries in Europe, according to the U.N. Germany and Poland are host to the most Ukrainian refugees, about one million each, with nearly 400,000 in the Czech Republic and more than 100,000 in Moldova, Slovakia, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Britain.
