ສະຫະລັດໃຊ້ສິດຍັບຍັ້ງ ຫຼື ວີໂຕ ຕໍ່ຍັດຕິ ຢຸດຍິງໃນກາຊາ ຢູ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ

ກອງທັບຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີການສູ້ລົບກັນຢ່າງດຸເດືອດໃນພື້ນທີ່ເມືອງຄານຢູນິສຂອງເຂດແຫຼມກາຊາ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ສິດຍັບຍັ້ງ ຫຼື ວີໂຕ ຕໍ່ຍັດ​ຕິຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດຍິງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ໃນທັນທີ, ຍົກລະ ດັບການເຂົ້າເຖິງໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການບັງຄັບຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກພື້ນທີ່.

“ການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ, ໃຫ້ຢຸດຍິງໂດຍບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂ ປາດສະຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຕ້ອງປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ນຳມາເຖິງສັນຕິພາບຍືນຍົງ” ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານນາງລິນດາ ທອມມັສ-ກຣີນຟີລ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຍັດຕິທີ່ຮ່າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍປະເທດອາລຈີເຣຍ.

ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍອາທິດທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ອີຈິບ ກາຕາ ແລະອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນການເຈລະຈາທີ່ລະອຽດອ່ອນ ເພື່ອແນໃສ່ເລື້ອງການປ່ອຍພວກຕົວປະກັນທັງໝົດ ແລະຂະຫຍາຍການໂຈະໃນການສູ້ລົບກັນອອກໄປອີກ.

“ແຕ່ຫາກວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະຂະຫຍາຍການສູ້ລົບລະຫວ່າງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ແລະອິສຣາແອລ ອອກໄປໄດ້, ຂະຫຍາຍເວລາຂອງການຖືກຈັບເປັນຕົວປະກັນ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະສົບການທີ່ອະດີດຕົວປະກັນຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ພັນລະນາວ່າ ຄືກັບ “ນາລົກ”, ແລະຂະຫຍາຍວິກິດການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳອັນຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ທີ່ກຳລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ອອກໄປ” ທ່ານນາງ ທອມມັສ-ກຣີນຟີລ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີໃຜໃນກຸ່ມພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການອັນນັ້ນ.”

ອາລຈີເຣຍ ໃນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີຮ່າງຍະຕິຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ 15 ທ່ານ ຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່​ເປັນລາຍລັກອັກສອນ ເມື່ອສາມອາທິດກ່ອນ ແລະໄດ້ເລື່ອນເວລາໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງອອກໄປ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເວລາຂອງການເຈລະ ຈາ. ແຕ່ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທ່ານ ອາມາຣ ເບັນຈາມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມມິດຫງຽບບໍ່ແມ່ນທາງເລືອກອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວສຳລັບສະພານີ້ ຈະຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດ.

“ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ບາດ​ລ້ຽວທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ ບ່ອນທີ່ການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດກົນຈັກຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຈະສູນເສຍຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງມັນ” ທ່ານເບັນຈາມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ ການບຸກໂຈມຕີທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຣາຟາທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງກາຊາ ບ່ອນທີ່ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ 1 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນຄົນພວມລີ້ໄຟຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ໃນມື້ນີ້ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ໝົດທຸກຄົນ ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຄວາມຕາຍ, ການກຳຈັດ ແລະການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ. ພວກເຮົາຄວນຖາມພວກເຮົາເອງ ອີກຈັກຊີວິດທີ່ບໍລິສຸດ ທີ່ຕ້ອງຖືກເສຍສະລະ ກ່ອນທີ່ສະພານີ້ ເຫັນວ່າມັນຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດຍິງ?”

Israel's military on Tuesday reported intense fighting in the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip, while the United States vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, scaled up aid access and rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians.

"Demanding an immediate, unconditional cease-fire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release the hostages will not bring about a durable peace," said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield of the Algerian-drafted resolution.

For weeks, the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel have been involved in delicate negotiations aimed at the release of all hostages and an extended pause in the fighting.

"Instead, it could extend the fighting between Hamas and Israel, extend the hostages' time in captivity, an experience described by former hostages as 'hell,' and extend the dire humanitarian crisis Palestinians are facing in Gaza," Thomas-Greenfield said, adding "none of us want that."

Algeria first presented the 15-member Security Council with its text three weeks ago and has delayed a vote to give those negotiations time. But the country's Ambassador Amar Bendjama said silence is no longer an option and it is time for the council to act.

"We are rapidly approaching a critical juncture where the call to halt the machinery of violence will lose its significance," he said of Israel's impending incursion on the southern city of Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering.

"Today, every Palestinian is a target for death, extermination and genocide," he said. "We should ask ourselves: how many innocent lives must be sacrificed before the council deems it necessary to call for a cease-fire?"