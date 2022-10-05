ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຈະ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸກ​ເສີນໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຍິງ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນ​ວຸດຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ຂ້າມ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ.

​ການ​ເປີດກອ​ງ​ປະ​ຊຸມດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. “ພວກ​ເຮົາຕ້ອງ​ຈຳ​ກັດ ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດຂອງ ສ​ປ​ປ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ໂຄງ ກ​ານ​ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ແລະ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອະ​ນຸ​ພາບ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ອື່ນ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ນາງ​ລິນ​ດາ ໂທ​ມັ​ສ-ກ​ຣິນ​ຟຽວ ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ ໄດ້ຂຽນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ລົງ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ.

​ທ່ານ​ຮິ​ໂຣະ​ກ​າສຸ ມັດ​ສຸ​ໂນະ ຫົວ​ໜ້າກ​ອງເລ​ຂ​າ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນເວ​ລາ 7 ໂມ​ງ 22 ນາ​ທີ ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ​ ນອກເຂດ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ຍີ​ປຸ່ນ 22 ​ນາ​ທີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ. ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂຕ​ກຽວ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ແຂວງ​ຮອກ​ໄກ​ໂດ ແລະ​ອາ​ໂອ​ໂມ​ຣິ ທາງພາ​ກ​ເໜືອຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້.

​ຄະ​ນະ​ເສ​ນາ​ທິ​ການຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ (IRBM) ໄລ​ຍະ​ກາງຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ຈາ​ກັງ ​ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ບິນ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 4,500 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສູງ 970 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ.

ກຳ​ລັງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລໃນຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຈັດການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ຖີ້​ມ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ເຫລືອງ ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ເສ​ນາ​ທິ​ການຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຍິງລະ​ບົບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄ​ຟ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ບົກສີ່​ລູກ ແລະ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ Hyumoo-2. ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້ Hyumoo-2 ລູກທີ​ສອງໄດ້​ປະ​ສັບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫລວ ແລະ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສູ່​ພື້ນ​ດິນ ​ຢູ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດນອກ​ກັງ​ເງິງ. ​ບໍ່​ມີລາຍ​ງານຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ແລະການສືບ​ສວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບສາ​ເຫດ​ທີ່ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມລົ້ມ​ແຫລວ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແລ້ວ.

​ລູກ​ສອນນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເ​ທືອນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຈາກ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ. ກອງ​ທັບ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ຟູ​ມິ​ໂ​ອະ ກິ​ຊິ​ດະ ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ.

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss North Korea's test firing of a ballistic missile over Japan.

The open meeting was requested by the United States. "We must limit the DPRK's ability to advance its unlawful ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted.

Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief Cabinet secretary, told reporters earlier Tuesday the North Korean missile was launched at 7:22 a.m. and splashed into the Pacific Ocean outside Japan's exclusive economic zone 22 minutes later. It prompted Tokyo to evacuate some residents in the northern prefectures of Hokkaido and Aomori on Tuesday morning.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff called the North Korean projectile an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), launched from North Korea's northern Jagang area, flying a distance of 4,500 kilometers with a flight altitude of 970 kilometers.

U.S. and South Korean military forces fired a volley of missiles into the sea early Wednesday and staged a bombing drill in the Yellow Sea in response to the North Korean missile launch.

South Korea's JCS said it fired four Army Tactical Missile Systems and a Hyumoo-2 ballistic missile. A second short-range Hyumoo-2 malfunctioned and crashed into the ground on the air force base on the outskirts of Gangneung. No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the cause of the malfunction has begun.

The crash rattled the coastal city's residents who feared it could be a North Korean attack. The South Korean military acknowledged the crash hours later.