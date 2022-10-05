ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອສົນທະນາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຍິງທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນວຸດຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຂ້າມຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.
ການເປີດກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໂດຍສະຫະລັດ. “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຈຳກັດ ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຄງ ການ ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ແລະອາວຸດທີ່ມີອະນຸພາບຮ້າຍແຮງອື່ນ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງລິນດາ ໂທມັສ-ກຣິນຟຽວ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມລົງທາງທວິດເຕີ.
ທ່ານຮິໂຣະກາສຸ ມັດສຸໂນະ ຫົວໜ້າກອງເລຂາປະຈຳຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາ 7 ໂມງ 22 ນາທີ ຕອນເຊົ້າ ແລະໄດ້ຕົກລົງສູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊິຟິກ ນອກເຂດເສດຖະກິດພິເສດຂອງຍີປຸ່ນ 22 ນາທີຕໍ່ມາ. ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຕກຽວຕ້ອງໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍປະຊາຊົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຢູ່ແຂວງຮອກໄກໂດ ແລະອາໂອໂມຣິ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
ຄະນະເສນາທິການຂອງກອງທັບເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ຮ້ອງການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ (IRBM) ໄລຍະກາງຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍິງຈາກເຂດຈາກັງ ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ທີ່ບິນໃນໄລຍະ 4,500 ກິໂລແມັດ ດ້ວຍຄວາມສູງ 970 ກິໂລແມັດ.
ກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟປ້ອງກັນເຂົ້າສູ່ທະເລໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ຈັດການຊ້ອມລົບຖີ້ມລະເບີດຢູ່ໃນທະເລເຫລືອງ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟເກົາຫລີເໜືອ.
ຄະນະເສນາທິການຂອງກອງທັບເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຍິງລະບົບລູກສອນໄຟຍຸດທະສາດກອງທັບບົກສີ່ລູກ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ Hyumoo-2. ລູກສອນໄຟໄລຍະໃກ້ Hyumoo-2 ລູກທີສອງໄດ້ປະສັບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫລວ ແລະຕົກລົງສູ່ພື້ນດິນ ຢູ່ຖານທັບອາກາດນອກກັງເງິງ. ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບສາເຫດທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມລົ້ມແຫລວໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ.
ລູກສອນນໄຟທີ່ຕົກລົງມາໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ຢູ່ເມືອງແຄມຝັ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢ້ານກົວວ່າເປັນການໂຈມຕີຈາກເກົາຫລີເໜືອ. ກອງທັບເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຕົກລົງມາ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຟູມິໂອະ ກິຊິດະ ໄດ້ປະນາມການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ລະຫວ່າງການສົນທະນາທາງໂທລະສັບ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມຖະແຫລງການຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ.
The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss North Korea's test firing of a ballistic missile over Japan.
The open meeting was requested by the United States. "We must limit the DPRK's ability to advance its unlawful ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted.
Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief Cabinet secretary, told reporters earlier Tuesday the North Korean missile was launched at 7:22 a.m. and splashed into the Pacific Ocean outside Japan's exclusive economic zone 22 minutes later. It prompted Tokyo to evacuate some residents in the northern prefectures of Hokkaido and Aomori on Tuesday morning.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff called the North Korean projectile an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), launched from North Korea's northern Jagang area, flying a distance of 4,500 kilometers with a flight altitude of 970 kilometers.
U.S. and South Korean military forces fired a volley of missiles into the sea early Wednesday and staged a bombing drill in the Yellow Sea in response to the North Korean missile launch.
South Korea's JCS said it fired four Army Tactical Missile Systems and a Hyumoo-2 ballistic missile. A second short-range Hyumoo-2 malfunctioned and crashed into the ground on the air force base on the outskirts of Gangneung. No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the cause of the malfunction has begun.
The crash rattled the coastal city's residents who feared it could be a North Korean attack. The South Korean military acknowledged the crash hours later.