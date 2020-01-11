ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຫລຸດ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິບັດ​ງານ ໃນ​ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອດ້ານມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ຕໍ່​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ​ໂດຍຮັບ​ເອົາ​ມະ​ຕິ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານ ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດທີ່​ຈະ​ໝົດອາ​ຍຸ​ລົງ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນການ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ ໃຫ້​ຕັດຈຳ​ນວນບ່ອນ​ຂ້າມ ຈາກ​ສີ່​ຈຸດ​ລົງ​ມາຫາ​ສອງ​ຈຸດ ແລະ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ​ໄດ້​ພຽງອີກ​ 6 ​ເດືອນ ແທນ​ທີ່ຈະ​ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງປີ ​ຕາມທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຕ້ອງ​ການນັ້ນ.

ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຄ​ລ​ລີ ກ​ຣາ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພົບ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ ເພາະສະ​ຫະ​ພັນຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ຕັດ​ຮອນເປັນ​ອາ​ວຸດ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.”

ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພາ​ຄີ ໄດ້ສົ່ງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ ຜ່ານ​ຫຼາຍໆຈຸດ​ຂ້າມຊາຍ​ແດນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2014 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມຕ້ອງ​ການປະ​ມານ 4 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ. ແຕ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຊາ​ ອາລ-ອາ​ຊາດ ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມກວດ​ລ້າງ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ແຫ່ງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍຂອງ​ພວກ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ວາ​ສ​ຊີ​ລີ ເນ​ເບັນ​ເຊຍ (Vassily Nebenzia) ກາວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງທັງ​ໝົດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ພິ​ນາດ​ ຄວາມ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ ໃນພາ​ກ​ຕາເວັນ​ອອກສຽງ​ເໜືອ ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປິດ​ຈຸດ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍແດນ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ແກ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ​ ມາ​ຈາກ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນານມາ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກ. ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ດິນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍໄດ້​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ຕໍ່ບັນ​ຫານີ້.”

​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດໃນ​ກາ​ນ​ປິດ​ດ່ານ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຢາ​ຣູ​ບີ​ຢາ (Yarubiyah) ​ຈາກ​ອີ​ຣັກ ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສູ່​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ປິດ​ດ່ານຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ອີກ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງຈາກ​ຈໍ​ແດນ ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້. ​ດ່ານ​ຂ້າມສອງ​ບ່ອນ​ຈາກ​ເທີ​ກີ ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ຍັງຈະ​ເປີດ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ພາກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ແລ້ວ ​ດ່ານຢາ​ຣູ​ບີ​ຢາ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານການ​ແພດສຳ​ລັບ​ຄົນເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ ແລະ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວ​ຊີ​ເຣຍປະ​ມານ 1.4 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ.

The U.N. Security Council voted Friday to allow scaled-back cross-border humanitarian aid operations to continue into Syria, adopting a resolution just hours before the operations were due to expire.

Russia won its push to cut back the number of crossing points from four to two, and to guarantee they continue only for an additional six months, instead of the one year several other council members sought.“

We find ourselves in this situation because the Russian Federation has decided to use deprivation as a weapon against the Syrian people,” U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said. “This is a crisis of Russia’s making; it is theirs to own.”

The U.N. and its partners have been delivering aid via several border points since 2014, reaching about 4 million needy Syrians. But the government of Bashar al-Assad no longer wants the deliveries to continue, as they try to stamp out the last rebel strongholds.

“ll these cries about imminent catastrophe, disaster, which the northeast faces if we close one cross-border point, is totally irrelevant because humanitarian assistance to that region is coming from within Syria for a long time, and it will continue to come,” Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters. “What we are saying is that the situation on the ground has changed dramatically and we have to reflect it.”

Russia succeeded in getting the Yarubiyah crossing from Iraq into Syria closed, and dropping another crossing point from Jordan that has not been used recently. Two crossings from Turkey into northwestern Syria will remain.

In practical terms, Yarubiyah means medical aid for chronic illnesses, vaccines and trauma cases to about 1.4 million Syrians will not be able to get into northeastern Syria.