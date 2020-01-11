ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຫລຸດການປະຕິບັດງານ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ຕໍ່ຊີເຣຍ ດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ໂດຍຮັບເອົາມະຕິສະບັບນຶ່ງ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນການປະຕິບັດງານ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະໝົດອາຍຸລົງ.
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຊະນະໃນການຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ຕັດຈຳນວນບ່ອນຂ້າມ ຈາກສີ່ຈຸດລົງມາຫາສອງຈຸດ ແລະຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ ໄດ້ພຽງອີກ 6 ເດືອນ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນນຶ່ງປີ ຕາມທີ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຄົນອື່ນໆຕ້ອງການນັ້ນ.
ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງແຄລລີ ກຣາຟ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາພົບວ່າໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການ ເພາະສະຫະພັນຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ການຕັດຮອນເປັນອາວຸດ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານປະຊາຊົນຊີເຣຍ.”
ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພາຄີ ໄດ້ສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຜ່ານຫຼາຍໆຈຸດຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2014 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ໄປໃຫ້ຊາວຊີເຣຍທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການປະມານ 4 ລ້ານຄົນ. ແຕ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານບາຊາ ອາລ-ອາຊາດ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຕໍ່ໄປອີກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມກວດລ້າງທີ່ໝັ້ນແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ.
ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວາສຊີລີ ເນເບັນເຊຍ (Vassily Nebenzia) ກາວວ່າ “ການຮຽກຮ້ອງທັງໝົດກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມພິນາດ ຄວາມຫາຍຍະນະ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າ ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຮົາປິດຈຸດຂ້າມຊາຍແດນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງທັງໝົດ ເພາະວ່າການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳແກ່ຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ມາຈາກພາຍໃນຊີເຣຍ ເປັນເວລານານມາແລ້ວ ແລະຈະດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປອີກ. ອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າວ່າເປັນສະພາບການຢູ່ໜ້າດິນ ທີ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ສະທ້ອນຕໍ່ບັນຫານີ້.”
ຊີເຣຍໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໃນການປິດດ່ານຂ້າມຊາຍແດນຢາຣູບີຢາ (Yarubiyah) ຈາກອີຣັກ ເຂົ້າມາສູ່ຊີເຣຍ ແລະປິດດ່ານຂ້າມຊາຍແດນອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຈາກຈໍແດນ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້. ດ່ານຂ້າມສອງບ່ອນຈາກເທີກີ ເຂົ້າສູ່ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຊີເຣຍ ຍັງຈະເປີດຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນພາກປະຕິບັດແລ້ວ ດ່ານຢາຣູບີຢາ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານການແພດສຳລັບຄົນເຈັບປ່ວຍທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ແລະສາເຫດຂອງການຢ້ານກົວສຳລັບຊາວຊີເຣຍປະມານ 1.4 ລ້ານຄົນ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດນຳເຂົ້າໄປສູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍ.
The U.N. Security Council voted Friday to allow scaled-back cross-border humanitarian aid operations to continue into Syria, adopting a resolution just hours before the operations were due to expire.
Russia won its push to cut back the number of crossing points from four to two, and to guarantee they continue only for an additional six months, instead of the one year several other council members sought.“
We find ourselves in this situation because the Russian Federation has decided to use deprivation as a weapon against the Syrian people,” U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said. “This is a crisis of Russia’s making; it is theirs to own.”
The U.N. and its partners have been delivering aid via several border points since 2014, reaching about 4 million needy Syrians. But the government of Bashar al-Assad no longer wants the deliveries to continue, as they try to stamp out the last rebel strongholds.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, seen in this Aug. 9 file photo, echoed one of his government’s ministers who said it is 'another unfriendly move by the United States.'
“ll these cries about imminent catastrophe, disaster, which the northeast faces if we close one cross-border point, is totally irrelevant because humanitarian assistance to that region is coming from within Syria for a long time, and it will continue to come,” Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters. “What we are saying is that the situation on the ground has changed dramatically and we have to reflect it.”
Russia succeeded in getting the Yarubiyah crossing from Iraq into Syria closed, and dropping another crossing point from Jordan that has not been used recently. Two crossings from Turkey into northwestern Syria will remain.
In practical terms, Yarubiyah means medical aid for chronic illnesses, vaccines and trauma cases to about 1.4 million Syrians will not be able to get into northeastern Syria.