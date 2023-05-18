ຜູ້ລາຍງານພິເສດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສຳລັບມຽນມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງມຽນມາ ໄດ້ນຳເຂົ້າອາວຸດ ແລະ​ຍຸດ​ໂທ​ປະ​ກອນຕ່າງໆ ມູນຄ່າ 1 ຕື້ໂດລາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຢ່າງເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2021, ໂດຍຣັດເຊຍເປັນຜູ້ສະໜອງອາວຸດຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານທະຫານ.

“ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຈີນ ສືບຕໍ່ເປັນຜູ້ສະໜອງຫຼັກ ຂອງລະບົບອາວຸດຍຸດໂທປະກອນທີ່ທັນສະໄໝ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກອງທັບມຽນມາ ໂດຍກວມເອົາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400 ລ້ານໂດລາ ແລະ 260 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຕາມລຳດັບ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ ຊຶ່ງການຊື້ຂາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນມາຈາກຫົວໜ່ວຍລັດວິສາຫະກິດຕ່າງໆ” ທ່ານທອມ ແອນດຣູສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ທີ່ສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ວ່າ ອາວຸດຍຸໂທປະກອນ ໄດ້ສະໜອງໂດຍພວກຜູ້ສົ່ງອອກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ໄດ້ເຄີຍກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ມະນຸດຊາດໃນມຽນມາ.

ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ພວກອາວຸດທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນຕ່າງໆທີ່ໃຊ້ເພື່ອຜະລິດອາວຸດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມນັ້ນ ກໍຍັງສືບຕໍ່ລັ່ງໄຫລໄປໃຫ້ກອງທັບມຽນ ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຫຼັກຖານຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນ ໃນຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງຕົນກໍຕາມ.”

The U.N. special rapporteur for Myanmar said Wednesday that Myanmar's military has imported at least a $1 billion worth of weapons and weapons materials since overthrowing the democratically elected government in February 2021, with Russia as the junta's top supplier.

"Russia and China continue to be the main suppliers of advanced weapons systems to the Myanmar military, accounting for over $400 million and $260 million respectively since the coup, with much of the trade originating from state-owned entities," Tom Andrews said.

He told reporters at a news conference at U.N. headquarters that weaponry provided by Russian suppliers has been used to commit probable war crimes and crimes against humanity in Myanmar.

"These weapons, and the materials to manufacture more of them, have continued to flow uninterrupted to the Myanmar military despite overwhelming evidence of its responsibility for atrocity crimes," he said.