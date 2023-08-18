ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ຂອງ ສປຊ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຫຼາຍໆຄົນຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການສະແຫວງຫາ ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟ

ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ຢູ່ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະແຜ່ກ້​ວາງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງໂດຍກົງ ກັບລະບອບການປົກຄອງ ທີ່ສະແຫວງຫາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ.

“ການລະເມີດຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງນັ້ນ ມີສາເຫດໂດຍກົງມາຈາກ ຫຼືສະໜັບສະໜຸນການເພີ້ມກຳລັງທາງທະຫານຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາທິປະ ໄຕ ປະຊາຊົນເກົາຫຼີ ຫຼື ສ​ປ​ປ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ” ຂ້າຫຼວງໃຫຍ່ດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ທ່ານໂວລເກີ ເທີກຄ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມພິເສດຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງສິດທິາມະນຸດໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ ການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃຫ້ອອກແຮງງານ ມີຢ່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍ - ລວມທັງການອອກແຮງງານຢູ່ໃນຄ້າຍ​ນັກ​ໂທດການເມືອງ, ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ພວກເດັກນັກຮຽນໃຫ້ເກັບກ່ຽວຜົນຜະລິດ, ວາງຂໍ້ກຳນົດໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວອອກແຮງງານ ແລະສະໜອງໂຄຕ້າສິນຄ້າທີ່ຕ້ອງມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານແລະ ຢຶດເອົາເງິນເດືອນຈາກພວກຄົນງານຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ທັງໝົດນັ້ນ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນເຄື່ອງມືດ້ານທະຫານຂອງລັດ ແລະຄວາມສາມາດໃນການສ້າງອາວຸດຕ່າງໆຂອງຕົນ.”

ທ່ານເທີກຄ໌ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດເຖິງການກົດຂີ່ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງບໍ່ຄ່ອຍດີຂອງປະເທດທີ່ແຮງເພີ້ມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊາຍແດນໄດ້ຖືກປິດລົງ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີ 2020 ຂະນະທີ່ມີໂຣກລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ໄດ້ແຜ່ລະບາດໃນເອເຊຍ.

ຂ້າຫຼວງໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆ ລວມມີການຄວບຄຸບຕໍ່ການເດີນທາງພາຍໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຂັດ, ການປິດຕະຫຼາດຕ່າງໆ ແລະການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ພາຍໃນອອກແຮງງານ ທັງໝົດນີ້ ໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະສິດທິທາງສັງຄົມໃນປະເທດຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນນັບມື້.

