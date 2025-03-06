ລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການແມ່​ຍິງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ໄດ້​ຖົດ​ຖອຍ​ລົງ​ເມື່ອ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ສີ່​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ປັດ​ໄຈ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໄປ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຖົດ​ຖອຍ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ “ການ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ພ້ອມໆ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ທາງ​ເພດ” ແລະ ເສີມ​ວ່າ “ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫາ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢ່າງ​ຂະ​ຫຍັນ​ຂັນ​ແຂງ.”

ລາຍ​ງານ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ກ່າວ ໂດຍ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ເອ​ກະ​ສານ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ໂລກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ແມ່​ຍິງ​ໃນ​ປີ 1995 ວ່າ “ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ທາງ​ເພດ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຂອງຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ ຫຼື Beijing Platform for Action.”

ໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ 30 ປີ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັ້ນ, ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ທັງ​ດີ ແລະ ບໍ່​ດີ.

ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ, ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ສອງ​ເທົ່ານັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1995, ແຕ່​ຜູ້​ຊາຍຍັງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ມານ​ສາມ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສ​ະ​ພາ.

ຕົວ​ເລກ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ໃນ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສາມ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປີ 2010 ແລະ 2023, ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກ​ຍິງ​ສອງ​ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ.

ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າ​ງ​ການ​ຈ້າງ​ງານ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ເພດ “ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້ຢຸດເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວມາຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ” ຜູ້​ຍິ​ງອ​າ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 25 ເຖິງ 54 ປີ ຈຳ​ນວນ 60 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄ່າ​ຈ້າງ, ເມື່ອ​ທຽບ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ມີ 92 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງເຖິງ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ ໂຄວິດ-19, ຄວາ​ມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ໃນ​ໂລກ, ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ແລະ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກຳ​ເນີດ​ຂຶ້ນ, ເຊັ່ນ​ປັນ​ຍາ​ປະ​ດິດ ຫຼື AI, ລ້ວນ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໃໝ່​ທີ່​ອາດຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ທາງ​ເພດ.

Women's rights regressed last year in a quarter of countries around the world, according to a report published by UN Women on Thursday, due to factors ranging from climate change to democratic backsliding.

"The weakening of democratic institutions has gone hand in hand with backlash on gender equality," the report said, adding that "anti-rights actors are actively undermining long-standing consensus on key women's rights issues."

"Almost one-quarter of countries reported that backlash on gender equality is hampering implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action," the report continued, referring to the document from the 1995 World Conference on Women.

In the 30 years since the conference, the UN said that progress has been mixed.

In parliaments around the world, female representation has more than doubled since 1995, but men still comprise about three-quarters of parliamentarians.

The number of women with social protection benefits increased by a third between 2010 and 2023, though two billion women and girls still live in places without such protections.

Gender employment gaps "have stagnated for decades." Sixty-three percent of women between the ages of 25 and 54 have paid employment, compared to 92 percent of men in the same demographic.

The report cites the Covid-19 pandemic, global conflicts, climate change and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), as all new potential threats to gender equality.