ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ປະນາມການໂຈມຕີຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້
ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານບັນດາທະຫານຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບຂອງພັນທະມິດ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບອີກ
ຫຼາຍຄົນ.
ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກູເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຫົວໜ້າອົງການສະຫະ
ປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມ “ເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈທີ່ສຸດ” ຕໍ່ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງກຳລັງຮັກສາ
ສັນຕິພາບ ໄນຈີນເຣຍ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ “ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນບາດແຜຈາກການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍອາ
ວຸດ ໂດຍພວກທີ່ບໍ່ຊາບຊື່ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ທິມບັກຕູ.”
ທ່ານ ກູເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ອວຍພອນໃຫ້ທະຫານຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ໄນຈີເຮຍ ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່
ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຈາກການໂຈມຕີດຽວກັນ “ຫາຍດີໄວໆ.”
ຢູ່ໃນເຫດການທີ່ຕ່າງກັນ ທະຫານຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບຊາດຊາວ ແຊັດ ອີກສາມຄົນ ໄດ້
ຮັບບາດເຈັບຢູ່ເມືອງ ເທັສຊາລິຕ, ພາກພື້ນ ກິດາລ ຂອງປະເທດ ມາລີ, ເວລາລົດປ້ອງ
ກັນລະເບີດຝັງດິນໄດ້ຕຳເອົາລະເບີດ. ທ່ານກຸດເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ອວຍພອນໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ
“ຫາຍດີໃນໄວໆ” ເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ທ່ານ ກູເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການແນໃສ່ເປົ້າໃສ່ທະຫານຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ອາດເປັນ
ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ມາລີ “ເອົາບາດກ້າວຢ່າງຮີບ
ດ່ວນ ເພື່ອລະບຸຕົວຜູ້ກະທຳຜິດຂອງການໂຈມຕີເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແລະນຳພວກເຂົາມາລົງໂທດ
ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.”
The United Nation Secretary-General has condemned recent attacks in Mali that killed and wounded the alliance's peacekeepers.
A spokesman for António Guterres said the U.N. chief was "deeply saddened" by the death of a Nigerian peacekeeper who "succumbed to his wounds following the armed attack by unidentified assailants in Timbuktu."
Guterres wished a "speedy recovery" to another Nigerian peacekeeper who was wounded in the same attack.
In a separate incident, three Chadian peacekeepers were wounded in Mali's Tessalit, Kidal Region, when their mine-protected vehicle hit an IED. Guterres wished them"a swift recovery."
Targeting peacekeepers may be a war crime, Guterres said, and urged Malian officials "to take swift action to identify the perpetrators of these attacks and promptly bring them to justice."
