ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່​ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້

ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫາ​ນບັ​ນ​ດາ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບຂອງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ແລະ​ ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກ

ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ແ​ອນ​ໂຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ກູເຕເຣ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ

​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ “ເສົ້າ​ສະ​ຫລົດ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ສຸດ” ຕໍ່​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຂອງກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​

ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ ໄນ​ຈີນເຣຍ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ “ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ບາດ​ແຜ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ອາ

​ວຸດ​ ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຊາບ​ຊື່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ ທິມ​ບັກ​ຕູ.”

ທ່ານ​ ກູເຕເຣ​ສ ໄດ້ອວຍ​ພອນໃຫ້ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຮຍ ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່

​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດຽວ​ກັນ “ຫາຍ​ດີ​ໄວໆ.”

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຫດການທີ່​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ທະ​ຫານຮັກ​ສາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ຊ​າດຊາວ ແຊັດ ​ອີກ​ສາມ​ຄົນ ໄດ້

​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ ເທັ​ສ​ຊາ​ລິ​ຕ, ພາກ​ພື້ນ ກິ​ດາ​ລ ຂອງປະ​ເທດ ມາ​ລີ, ເວ​ລາ​ລົດ​ປ້ອງ​

ກັນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຝັງ​ດິນໄດ້​ຕຳ​ເອົາ​ລະ​ເບີດ. ທ່ານ​ກຸດ​ເຕ​ເຣ​ສ ໄດ້ອວຍ​ພອນ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

“ຫາຍ​ດີ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ” ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

​ທ່ານ​ ກູ​ເຕ​ເຣ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວວ່າ ກ​ານ​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເປົ້າໃສ່​ທະ​ຫານຮັກ​ສາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ ອາ​ດ​ເປັນ​

ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ແລ​ະ​ ໄດ້​ຮຽ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຈົ້​າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ມາ​ລີ “ເອົາບ​າດ​ກ້າວ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ

​ດ່ວນ​ ເພື່ອ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວ​ຜູ້​ກະທຳ​ຜິດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີເຫ​ລົ່າ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ນຳ​ພວກ​ເຂົາມາລົງ​ໂທດ​

ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ.”

The United Nation Secretary-General has condemned recent attacks in Mali that killed and wounded the alliance's peacekeepers.



A spokesman for António Guterres said the U.N. chief was "deeply saddened" by the death of a Nigerian peacekeeper who "succumbed to his wounds following the armed attack by unidentified assailants in Timbuktu."



Guterres wished a "speedy recovery" to another Nigerian peacekeeper who was wounded in the same attack.



In a separate incident, three Chadian peacekeepers were wounded in Mali's Tessalit, Kidal Region, when their mine-protected vehicle hit an IED. Guterres wished them"a swift recovery."



Targeting peacekeepers may be a war crime, Guterres said, and urged Malian officials "to take swift action to identify the perpetrators of these attacks and promptly bring them to justice."