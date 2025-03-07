ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເຜີຍວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຍັງຄົງປະຕິເສດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງກໍຕາມ.
ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ແຊລມອນ ຜູ້ລາຍງານພິເສດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດວ່າດ້ວຍສິດທິມະນຸດໃນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວໃນອາທິດນີ້ວ່າ ສະຖານະການດ້ານມະນຸດສຳທຳໃນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຍັງຄົງເສື່ອມຖອຍລົງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.
ທ່ານນາງ ແຊລມອນ ກ່າວໃນລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານນາງຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະໄໝທີ 58 ຂອງສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດວ່າ “ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະ ອົງການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະ ການພັດທະນາບໍ່ສາມາເດີນທາງກັບໄປສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ປະຊາຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີໄດ້.”
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕໍ່ວ່າ “ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະ ການພັດທະນາທີ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດສາມາດໃຫ້ໄດ້ນັ້ນມີຈຳກັດ ແລະ ບໍ່ສາມາດທຳການປະເມີນສະຖານະການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໂດຍອິດສະຫຼະໄດ້.”
ຊື່ທາງການຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແມ່ນ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ປະຊາຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີ.
ມາດຕະການຫ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນໃນຊ່ວງໂຣກະບາດເມື່ອປີ 2020 ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ, ຄະນະທູດຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຕ້ອງອອກຈາກປະເທດ.
ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດທີ່ເບິ່ງແຍງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໃນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວວ່າກຳລັງຫາລືກັບລັດຖະບານ ພຽງຢາງ ເພື່ອກຳນົດວັນທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈະກັບໄປເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ອີກຄັ້ງ ໂດຍກຳນົດເສັ້ນຕາຍສຳລັບການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ວາງແຜນໄວ້ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນປາຍປີນີ້.
ໂຄສົກຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານ ໂຈ ໂຄລອມບາໂນ, ຜູ້ປະສານງານປະຈຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອສຳລັບອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ “ປັດຈຸບັນຍັງບໍ່ມີກຳນົດທີ່ແນ່ນອນສຳລັບການສົ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕ່າງຊາດຈະກັບໄປ ພຽງຢາງ ແຕ່ການຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄລຍະເວລາ ແລະ ຮູບແບບຕ່າງໆຍັງຄົງດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປ.”
North Korea continues to shun international humanitarian workers despite ongoing humanitarian needs in the country, U.N. officials say.
Elizabeth Salmon, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, said this week that human rights conditions in North Korea continue to deteriorate as a result.
"International staff of the United Nations and humanitarian and development organizations have not been able to return to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Salmon said in her report to the 58th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council.
"That means that the humanitarian and development assistance that the United Nations could provide is constrained, and an independent assessment of the humanitarian situation is not possible," Salmon continued.
North Korea's official name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The country's pandemic border restrictions in 2020 forced international aid groups, foreign diplomatic corps, and tourists to leave the country.
Ongoing humanitarian needs
The U.N. office that oversees humanitarian work in North Korea said it has been talking with Pyongyang for a possible date for its staff to resume their work. The deadline set for completing its planned goals in North Korea is set to expire at the end of the year.
"There is currently no firm date for the return of international staff to Pyongyang, but discussions are continuing on timing and modalities," said a spokesperson for the office of Joe Colombano, the U.N. resident coordinator for North Korea.
