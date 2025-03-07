ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ເຜີຍ​ວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເອ​ລິ​ຊາ​ເບັດ ແຊ​ລ​ມອນ ຜູ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້​ວ່າ ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສຳ​ທຳ​ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ເສື່ອມ​ຖອຍ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຊລມອນ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ທີ 58 ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ແລະ ອົງ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ແລະ ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາບໍ່​ສາ​ມາ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວ່າ “ນັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ແລະ ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ນັ້ນ​ມີ​ຈຳ​ກັດ ແລະ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທຳ​ການ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ໂດຍ​ອິດ​ສະຫຼະ​ໄດ້.”

ຊື່​ທາງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ແມ່ນ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີ.

ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ໂຣ​ກະ​ບາດ​ເມື່ອ​ປີ 2020 ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ກຸ່ມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ຄະ​ນະ​ທູດ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຕ້ອງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ທີ່​ເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຫາ​ລື​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖ​ະ​ບານ ພຽງ​ຢາງ ເພື່ອ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ວັນ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໄດ້​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ເສັ້ນ​ຕາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້​ໃນ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ປາຍ​ປີນີ້.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໂຄ​ລອມ​ບາ​ໂນ, ຜູ້​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜື​ອ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງ​ຊາດ​ຈະ​ກັບ​ໄປ ພຽງ​ຢາງ ແຕ່​ການ​ຫາ​ລື ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ໄລ​ຍະ​ເວ​ລາ ແລະ ຮູບ​ແບບ​ຕ່າງໆຍັງ​ຄົງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.”

North Korea continues to shun international humanitarian workers despite ongoing humanitarian needs in the country, U.N. officials say.

Elizabeth Salmon, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, said this week that human rights conditions in North Korea continue to deteriorate as a result.

"International staff of the United Nations and humanitarian and development organizations have not been able to return to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Salmon said in her report to the 58th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

"That means that the humanitarian and development assistance that the United Nations could provide is constrained, and an independent assessment of the humanitarian situation is not possible," Salmon continued.

North Korea's official name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The country's pandemic border restrictions in 2020 forced international aid groups, foreign diplomatic corps, and tourists to leave the country.

Ongoing humanitarian needs

The U.N. office that oversees humanitarian work in North Korea said it has been talking with Pyongyang for a possible date for its staff to resume their work. The deadline set for completing its planned goals in North Korea is set to expire at the end of the year.

"There is currently no firm date for the return of international staff to Pyongyang, but discussions are continuing on timing and modalities," said a spokesperson for the office of Joe Colombano, the U.N. resident coordinator for North Korea.