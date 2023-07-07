ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການສະໜັບສະໜຸນບັນດາ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງທະຫານ ທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງມຽນມາ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ອາໄສ “ກົນ​ລະ​ຍຸດການຄວບຄຸມຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບ, ດ້ວຍຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ ແລະ ການຂູ່ເຂັນ” ເພື່ອຮັກສາອຳນາດໄວ້ໃນກຳມືຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ທ່ານໂວລເກີ ເທີກຄ໌ (Volker Turk) ຂ້າຫຼວງໃຫຍ່ດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ເປີດການສົນທະນາແບບເຊິ່ງໜ້າທາງໄກ ກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍການກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດແກ້ໄຂໄດ້.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ມັນເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີຍທີ່ຈະວາດ​ມະ​ໂນ​ພາບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ ມຽນມາ ສາມາດທົນທຸກທໍລະມານໄດ້ຫຼາຍຊ່ຳໃດ. ເຖິ່ງຢ່າງນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ດີ ປະເທດນີ້ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຕົກວູບລົງສູ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ເລິກກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ແລະຄວາມເຈັບໃຈ ກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ພວກທະຫານມຽນມາ ໄດ້ກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານໃນວັນທີ 1 ກຸມພາ 2021 ໂດຍທຳການໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຢ່າງເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງປະເທດ. ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຕົກຕ່ຳລົງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ, ສຽງຂອງກຸ່ມສັງຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກ​ຈຳ​ກັດຮັດແຄບ, ພວກນັກການເມືອງທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຫັ​ນ​ພ້ອມ​ນຳໄດ້ຖືກທັບມ້າງແລະປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຄົນໄ​ດ້​ຈັບອາວຸດ​ຂຶ້ນຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການປົກຄອງທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງທະຫານແລະການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ.

Leading United Nations and human rights experts are calling on the international community to end its support for Myanmar's brutal military rulers who, they say rely on "systematic control tactics, fear, and terror" to maintain their iron grip on power.

Volker Türk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, opened an interactive dialogue on the situation in Myanmar at the U.N. Human Rights Council on Thursday, saying that "The situation has become untenable."

He said "it is impossible to imagine that the people of Myanmar can endure more suffering. Yet the country continues its deadly freefall into even deeper violence and heartbreak."

Myanmar's military junta mounted a coup Feb. 1, 2021, overthrowing the country's democratically elected government. Since then, the country's economy has been on a downward spiral, the voices of civil society have been strangled, political dissent has been crushed, and more people have taken up arms in response to the military's brutal and wanton attacks against the population.