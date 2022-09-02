ຄະ​ນະພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານນິວເຄລຍຂອງອົງ​ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ການເຂົ້າໄປກວດ​ກາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແລະ​ຄວາ​ມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ພວມ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ປະ​ລະ​ມາ​ນູ​ສາ​ກົນ ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ຟາ​ແອ​ລ ກ​ຣອ​ສ​ຊີ ທີ່ນຳ​ພາຄະ​ນະ​ກວດ​ກາ 14 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ປະ​ລະ​ມາ​ນູ​ສາ​ກົນ​ “ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງການ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ໜ້າ” ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊ​າ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກວດ​ກາ​ຂອ​ງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທັງໆ​ທີ່​ທ່ານກ​ຣອ​ສ​ຊີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ “ກິດ​ການ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ມື້ນີ້.”

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປິດ​ເຕົາ​ປະ​ຕິ​ກອນ​ໜ່ວຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ກ່ອນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກວດ​ກາ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ ແຕ່​ທ່ານກ​ຣອ​ສ​ຊີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເມື່ອຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເບິ່ງການ​ເຫັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ແລະ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ.”

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ພາ​ລະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ” ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ເພື່ອ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແລະ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ.”

ທ່ານກ​ຣອ​ສ​ຊີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ເພືື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງການ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ປະ​ລະ​ມະ​ນູ​ສາ​ກົນ ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ ​ຢູ່ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ແບບ​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື ບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຂ້າງ​ອອກ​ຂາ ເປັນ​ກາງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຍິງ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແມ່ນ​ຕົກ​ຫ່​າງ​ຈາກ​ເຕົາ​ປະ​ຕິ​ກອນ​ນ້ຳ​ເບີ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ພຽງ ​400 ແມັດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກີ​ຢິບ​ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ຫາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເມືອງ​ອີ​ເນີ​ໂຮ​ດາ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຕຍັ້ງ​ຢູ່ ແລະ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ ທີ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກວດ​ກາ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ.

​ໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຊຸມມື້​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ ແຕ່​ແລ່ນ​ໂດຍ​ວິ​ສາ​ວະ​ກອນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ຕ່າງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕ່າງ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່​ອີກ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ແຫ່ງນີ້​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

A United Nations team of nuclear experts completed its first safety and security tour of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday, even as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces raged near the facility.



International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, leading a 14-member inspection group, told reporters the agency was “establishing our continued presence” at Europe’s biggest nuclear facility, but offered no public assessment of what he saw.

The U.N. inspectors arrived at the nuclear site even though Grossi said there was “increased military activity, including this morning.”



The attacks forced the shutdown of one of the plant’s nuclear reactors before the inspectors arrived, but Grossi said, “Weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping.



“We have a very important mission to accomplish," he noted, adding, "We are going to start immediately an assessment of the security and the safety situation at the plant.



"I am going to consider the possibility of establishing a continued presence of the IAEA at the plant, which we believe is indispensable to stabilize the situation and to get regular, reliable, impartial, neutral updates of what the situation is there," Grossi said.



Russia said some Ukrainian shells landed 400 meters from the plant’s No. 1 reactor on Thursday, while the Kyiv government accused Moscow’s forces of attacking the city where the plant is located, Enerhodar, and the corridor the U.N. inspectors traveled through.



The Zaporizhzhia plant has been controlled by Russia since the earliest days of its invasion but is operated by Ukrainian engineers. Each side has accused the other of imperiling the facility with continued attacks in the region.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow expects "impartiality" from the U.N. inspectors.