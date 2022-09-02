ຄະນະພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານນິວເຄລຍຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ສຳເລັດເສັດສິ້ນການເຂົ້າໄປກວດກາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງເທື່ອທຳອິດທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສູ້ລົບກັນ ລະຫວ່າງກຳລັງທະຫານຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຢູເຄຣນ ພວມມີຂຶ້ນໃກ້ໆກັບໂຮງໄຟຟ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ຂອງອົງການພະລັງງານປະລະມານູສາກົນ ທ່ານຣາຟາແອລ ກຣອສຊີ ທີ່ນຳພາຄະນະກວດກາ 14 ຄົນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ອົງການພະລັງງານປະລະມານູສາກົນ “ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງການສືບຕໍ່ມີໜ້າ” ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງຢູໂຣບ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບກ່ຽວກັບການຊັ່ງຊາໃນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ.
ຄະນະກວດກາຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ໄປເຖິງໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ທັງໆທີ່ທ່ານກຣອສຊີກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີ “ກິດການທາງດ້ານທະຫານເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຮວມທັງໃນຕອນເຊົ້າມື້ນີ້.”
ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການປິດເຕົາປະຕິກອນໜ່ວຍນຶ່ງຂອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າກ່ອນຄະນະກວດກາເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງ ແຕ່ທ່ານກຣອສຊີກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງການເຫັນດ້ວຍແລະຄັດຄ້ານແລ້ວ ແລະການເດີນທາງມາໃນໄລຍະໄກ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາ.”
“ພວກເຮົາມີພາລະກິດທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດ” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະເລີ້ມໃນທັນທີ ເພື່ອຊັ່ງຊາໃນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແລະສະຖານະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ.”
ທ່ານກຣອສຊີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະພິຈາລະນາ ເບິ່ງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ເພືື່ອສ້າງຕັ້ງການສືບຕໍ່ມີໜ້າຂອງອົງການພະລັງງານປະລະມະນູສາກົນ ທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການມີຄວາມທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບລາຍງານຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ ຢູ່ເປັນປະຈຳ ແບບໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ບໍ່ເຂົ້າຂ້າງອອກຂາ ເປັນກາງ ກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການ ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”
ຣັດເຊຍກ່າວວ່າ ການຍິງໂຈມຕີຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນຕົກຫ່າງຈາກເຕົາປະຕິກອນນ້ຳເບີນຶ່ງຂອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພຽງ 400 ແມັດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານກີຢິບໄດ້ກ່າຫາກຳລັງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີເມືອງອີເນີໂຮດາ ບ່ອນທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າຕຍັ້ງຢູ່ ແລະເສັ້ນທາງ ທີ່ຄະນະກວດກາຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເດີນທາງໄປນັ້ນ.
ໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຣັດເຊຍນັບແຕ່ຊຸມມື້ທຳອິດໃນການບຸກລຸກ ແຕ່ແລ່ນໂດຍວິສາວະກອນຢູເຄຣນ. ຕ່າງຝ່າຍຕ່າງກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ອີກຝ່າຍນຶ່ງວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າແຫ່ງນີ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍດ້ວຍການສືບຕໍ່ບຸກໂຈມຕີທາງທະຫານຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.
A United Nations team of nuclear experts completed its first safety and security tour of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday, even as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces raged near the facility.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, leading a 14-member inspection group, told reporters the agency was “establishing our continued presence” at Europe’s biggest nuclear facility, but offered no public assessment of what he saw.
The U.N. inspectors arrived at the nuclear site even though Grossi said there was “increased military activity, including this morning.”
The attacks forced the shutdown of one of the plant’s nuclear reactors before the inspectors arrived, but Grossi said, “Weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping.
“We have a very important mission to accomplish," he noted, adding, "We are going to start immediately an assessment of the security and the safety situation at the plant.
"I am going to consider the possibility of establishing a continued presence of the IAEA at the plant, which we believe is indispensable to stabilize the situation and to get regular, reliable, impartial, neutral updates of what the situation is there," Grossi said.
Russia said some Ukrainian shells landed 400 meters from the plant’s No. 1 reactor on Thursday, while the Kyiv government accused Moscow’s forces of attacking the city where the plant is located, Enerhodar, and the corridor the U.N. inspectors traveled through.
The Zaporizhzhia plant has been controlled by Russia since the earliest days of its invasion but is operated by Ukrainian engineers. Each side has accused the other of imperiling the facility with continued attacks in the region.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow expects "impartiality" from the U.N. inspectors.