ຫົວໜ້າ ສປຊ ກ່າວວ່າ ວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ຕ້ອງໄປເຖິງປະເທດຮັ່ງມີ ແລະທຸກຍາກຢ່າງໄວ

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກຸຍເຕເຣສ ໃນວັນຈັນ

ວານນີ້ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ມີການປຸກລະດົມໃນການສັກຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ຂະໜາດໃ

ຫຍ່ ແລະຮີບດ່ວນ ທັງຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດພັດທະນາ ແລ້ວ ແລະປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະ

ນາ ໂດຍແນະນຳໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຈົນ ເຂົ້າຫາຢາ

ວັກຊີນນັ້ນໄດ້.

ທ່ານກຸຍເຕເຣສ ໄດ້ເຕືອນ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມເສດຖະກິດໂລກ ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ທີ່ ເມືອງດາໂວ (Davos) ວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຈົາເຊື່ອວ່ າການສັກຢາວັກຊີນເປັນ ໄປໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນ

ປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີຂອງໂລກ ແລະລືມປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຍາກຂອງໂລກ. ຖ້າຫາກທ່ານປ່ອຍ

ໃຫ້ໄວຣັສແຜ່ລະບາດ ຄືໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຍາກຂອງ ໂລກມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້

ມີການກາຍພັນ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງວ່າ ຖ້າໄວຣັສມີການກາຍພັນແລ້ວ ມັນອາດສາມາດທີ່

ຈະຕໍ່ຕ້ານຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ຫາກໍພັດທະນາໃໝ່.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມສ່ຽງມີຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ເບິ່ງມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນແກ່ໄຂ້ຫວັດ? ທຸກໆປີ ພວກເຮົາ

ຕ້ອງມີວັກຊີນໃໝ່ຮັບມືກັບໄຂ້ຫວັດເພາະວ່າໄວຣັສໄດ້ມີການກາຍພັນ.” ພວກເຮົາຢາກ

ໃຫ້ໂຄວິດມີສະຖານະການແບບດຽວກັນບໍ່.”

ທ່ານກຸຍເຕເຣສ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນປະລິມານທີ່ສຳຄັນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ການອະນຸຍາດຕ້ອງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບການຜະລິດຂະ ໜາດທີ່ມີ

ຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຕົວຢ່າງຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ ເຊັ່ນອິນເດຍ ບຣາຊີລ ຄວາມສາ

ມາດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງການຜະລິດຢາທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ແລະ ຈະມີຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍຂອງ

ການຜະລິດວັກຊີນຖ້າຫາກໃຫ້ການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ແກ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແລະນີ້ຈະສ້າງ ແນ່ນອນ

ຄວາມສາມາດໃນການສະໜອງຢາວັກ ຊີນໃນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເຫດທີ່ພັດ

ທະນາແລ້ວ ແລະແກ່ບັນດາເຂດ ທີ່ທຸກຍາກທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.”

ການໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈຳນວນການເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່

ໃນທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ກາຍ 2 ລ້ານຄົນແລະມີກໍລະນີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນເຖິງ 100 ລ້ານຄົນ

ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮັອຟກິນສ໌. ການແຈກຢາຍຢາວັກຊີນໄດ້ມີການ

ຫລ້າຊ້າ ແລະບໍ່ລະມັດລະວັງຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງ ມີຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງໝົດ ຢູ່ໃນບາງປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຍາກ.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for massive and speedy COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in both developed and developing countries, urging rich nations to make their excess doses available to poorer ones.



“If we believe it is possible to vaccinate the global north and forget about the global south. If you let the virus spread like wildfire in the global south, it will mutate,” Guterres warned in a virtual presentation at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda.



He cautioned that if the virus mutates, it could become resistant to the newly developed vaccines.



“That risk is there. See what happens with the flu? Every year, we have to have a new vaccine on the flu because in between, the virus has mutated," he said. “Do we want the COVID to have that same situation?”



Guterres said vaccine production needs to be significantly scaled up.



“Licenses should be made available to the huge production capacity that exists, namely in several developing countries — countries like India, like Brazil — have huge capacity of production of generics and will have a huge capacity of production of vaccines if licenses are made available to them,” he said. “And this will create, of course, the capacity to provide vaccines in large quantities also to developed countries and to the poorest areas of this world.”

The secretary-general’s remarks come as the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 2 million and confirmed cases approach 100 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The vaccine rollout has been slow and clumsy in some of the richest nations, while virtually non-existent in some of the poorest.