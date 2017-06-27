ສປຊ ປະກາດວ່າ ການສູ້ລົບ ຢູ່ໃນໂຄລອມເບຍ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການແລ້ວ

ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດປະກາດວ່າ ສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງໂຄລອມເບຍ ແລະ ພວກກະບົດ
FARC ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການແລ້ວ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກເສັດສິ້ນ
ປົດອາວຸດເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ “ລົງທະບຽນອາວຸດ
ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທັງໝົດໄປເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້” ຍົກເວັ້ນອາວຸດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງໃຊ້ເພື່ອ
ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຄ້າຍປົດປະຈຳການໃນຊົນນະບົດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຄລອມເບຍ ທ່ານ Juan Manuel Santos ແລະ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການ
FARC ທ່ານ Timochenko ຈະຈັດພິທີຢ່າງເປັນທາງການເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍໃນ
ການສິ້ນສຸດການສູ້ລົບ ຢູ່ໃນນຶ່ງຂອງບັນດາຄ້າຍເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນວັນອັງຄາມມື້ນີ້.
ໂຄລອມເບຍ ແລະພວກກະບົດ FARC ໄດ້ລົງນາມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບປີກາຍນີ້
ເຮັດໃຫ້ການລຸກຮືຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໂຄລອມເບຍເປັນເວລາ 50 ປີສິ້ນສຸດລົງ
ຊຶ່ງມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຫລາຍກວ່າ 200,000 ຄົນ.
ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ອະດີດພວກກະບົດຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫລາຍຄົນ
ຈະບໍ່ຖືກຄຸກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກປົດເປັນພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະກຸ່ມກະບົດ FARC
ຈະປ່ຽນແປງຕົນເອງ ມາເປັນພັກການເມືອງ.
ລັດຖະບານຍັງໄດ້ເປີດການສົນທະນາສັນຕິພາບກັບກຸ່ມກະບົດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ອັນດັບສອງ
ຂອງປະເທດ ກອງທັບປົດປ່ອຍແຫ່ງຊາດ.
The United Nations declared the war between Colombia and FARC rebels formally over Monday after the rebels completed their disarmament.
U.N. monitors say they have "the entirety of the FARC's registered individual arms stored away," except for a handful of weapons being used for security at rural demobilization camps.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC commander Timochenko will hold a formal ceremony marking the end of the fighting at one of those camps Tuesday.
Colombia and the FARC rebels signed a peace accord last year, ending more than 50 years of an uprising against a series of Colombian governments, killing more than 200,000 people.
As part of the accord, many of the former rebels will avoid prison as they transition into civilian life, and FARC will transform itself into a political party.
The government also has opened peace talks with the country's second rebel group, the National Liberation Army.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ