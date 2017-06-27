ສປຊ ປະກາດວ່າ ການສູ້ລົບ ຢູ່ໃນໂຄລອມເບຍ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການແລ້ວ

ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ປະກາດວ່າ ​ສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບ​ຍ ​ແລະ ພວກ​ກະບົດ

FARC ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນສຸດ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ແລ້ວ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ ຫລັງ​ຈາກເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​

ປົດ​ອາວຸດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ “ລົງ​ທະບຽນອາວຸດ

ສ່ວນ​ບຸກຄົນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໄປເກັບ​ຮັກສາ​ໄວ້” ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນອາວຸດ​ຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ກຳລັງ​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​

ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຢູ່ໃນ​ບັນດາຄ້າຍປົດ​ປະຈຳການ​ໃນຊົນນະບົດ​.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຄລອມ​ເບຍ ທ່ານ Juan Manuel Santos ​ແລະ ຜູ້​ບັນຊາ​ການ

FARC ທ່ານ Timochenko ຈະ​ຈັດ​ພິທີ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍໃນ

​ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ບັນດາ​ຄ້າຍເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄາມ​ມື້​ນີ້.

​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບ​ຍ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ກະບົດ FARC ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ສັນຕິພາບ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ​

ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ລຸກ​ຮື​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ​ໂຄ​ລອມເບຍເປັນ​ເວລາ 50 ປີສິ້ນສຸດ​ລົງ

ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 200,000 ຄົນ.

​ໃນ​ຖານະ​ທີ່​ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ ອະ​ດີດ​ພວກ​ກະບົດ​ຈຳນວນ​ຫຼວງຫລາຍ​ຄົນ

ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຄຸກ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຖືກ​ປົດ​ເປັນ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ ​ແລະກຸ່ມ​ກະບົດ FARC

ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ ມາ​ເປັນ​ພັກ​ການ​ເ​ມື​ອງ.

ລັດຖະບານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ສົນທະນາ​ສັນຕິພາບ​ກັບກຸ່ມ​ກະບົດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ອັນ​ດັບ​ສອງ​

ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກອງທັບປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ແຫ່ງຊາດ.

The United Nations declared the war between Colombia and FARC rebels formally over Monday after the rebels completed their disarmament.

U.N. monitors say they have "the entirety of the FARC's registered individual arms stored away," except for a handful of weapons being used for security at rural demobilization camps.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC commander Timochenko will hold a formal ceremony marking the end of the fighting at one of those camps Tuesday.

Colombia and the FARC rebels signed a peace accord last year, ending more than 50 years of an uprising against a series of Colombian governments, killing more than 200,000 people.

As part of the accord, many of the former rebels will avoid prison as they transition into civilian life, and FARC will transform itself into a political party.

The government also has opened peace talks with the country's second rebel group, the National Liberation Army.