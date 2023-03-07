ເລ​ຂ​າ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ການ​ເລີ້ມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນວ່າ ​ໃນລະ​ດັບປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ ຄວາມສະ​ເໝີ​ພາບ​ທາງເພດ ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ຄິດ​ໄວ້​ວ່າ ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່ 300 ປີ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ.

“​ຄວາມກ້າວ​ໜ້າທີ່​ຊະ​ນະມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ນັ້ນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຫາຍ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ຕໍ່ຕາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ” ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ກູເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ (CSW.)

CSW ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ດືງ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຫລາຍ ກວ່າ 4,000 ຄົນ ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ອາ​ທິດ ເພື່ອ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເກີດ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ໂຄວິດ-19 ​ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ.

​ທ່ານ​ກູ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ພິ​ທີ​ເປີດກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ວ່າ CSW ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທ​າງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ແລະ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.”

The United Nations secretary-general warned Monday at the start of a major women’s conference that at the current pace, gender equality is projected to be 300 years away.

“Progress won over decades is vanishing before ຢ​ຄ່our eyes,” Antonio Guterres said at the start of the Commission on the Status of Women.

The CSW, as it is known, is expected to draw more than 4,000 government ministers, diplomats and civil society members for the annual two-week-long gathering to discuss how to improve the lives of women around the world. It is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the conference is fully in person.

Guterres told the opening session that the CSW takes on even greater significance at a time when women’s rights “are being abused, threatened and violated around the world.”