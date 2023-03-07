ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ເຕືອນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ໃນການເລີ້ມກອງປະຊຸມພວກແມ່ຍິງທີ່ສຳຄັນວ່າ ໃນລະດັບປັດຈຸບັນ ຄວາມສະເໝີພາບທາງເພດ ໄດ້ຄາດຄິດໄວ້ວ່າ ຍັງຢູ່ 300 ປີຂ້າງໜ້າ.
“ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ຊະນະມາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍທົດສະວັດນັ້ນ ກຳລັງຫາຍໄປຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າຕໍ່ຕາຂອງພວກເຮົາ” ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງຄະນະກຳມາທິການກ່ຽວກັບຖານະຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ (CSW.)
CSW ດັ່ງທີ່ຮູ້ກັນ ຄາດວ່າຈະດືງດູດເອົາບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີລັດຖະບານຫລາຍ ກວ່າ 4,000 ຄົນ ບັນດານັກການທູດ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກປະຊາຄົມພົນລະເຮືອນ ສຳລັບການເຕົ້າໂຮມປະຈຳປີ ເປັນເວລາສອງອາທິດ ເພື່ອສົນທະນາວ່າຈະປັບປຸງຊີວິດພວກແມ່ຍິງຢ່າງໃດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດນັບແຕ່ເກີດການລະບາດໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ຄົນ.
ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ພິທີເປີດກອງປະຊຸມວ່າ CSW ໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວສຳຄັນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ກຳລັງຖືກໃຊ້ໄປໃນທາງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ແລະລະເມີດຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.”
The United Nations secretary-general warned Monday at the start of a major women’s conference that at the current pace, gender equality is projected to be 300 years away.
“Progress won over decades is vanishing before ຢຄ່our eyes,” Antonio Guterres said at the start of the Commission on the Status of Women.
The CSW, as it is known, is expected to draw more than 4,000 government ministers, diplomats and civil society members for the annual two-week-long gathering to discuss how to improve the lives of women around the world. It is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the conference is fully in person.
Guterres told the opening session that the CSW takes on even greater significance at a time when women’s rights “are being abused, threatened and violated around the world.”