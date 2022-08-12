ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ປະ​ລະ​ມານູ​ສາ​ກົນ ຫຼື IAEA ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້​ນ ຈາກ​ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໃນທັນ​ທີ ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ປອ​ດ​ໄພທາງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການຍິງຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ ​ຢູ່​ອ້ອ​ມ​ແອ້ມ​ໂຮງໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ “ອາດ​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໄດ້​ທຸກ​ເວ​ລາ.”

​ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ອົງ​ການ IAEA ​ທ່ານ​ຣາ​ຟ​າ​ແອ​ລ ໂກ​ຣ​ສ​ຊີ (Rafael Grossi) ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້​ນ​ຄົງສ​ະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາທັງ​ໝົດ ແນ່ນອນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອ​ມ​ນຳ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ໃດໆ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນຄວນ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ພ້ອມ​ພຽງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ສິ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ທັງ​ສອງ​ກ້ຳ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ຈົ່ງໃຫ້​ການ​ຮ່ວ​ມື​ກັບ​ອົງ​ການ IAEA ແລະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ນິວເຄ​ລຍ Zaporizhzhia ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ ໂດຍໄວ​ເທົ່​າ​ທີ່​ຈ​ະ​ໄວ​ໄດ້.”

​ທ່ານ​ໂກ​ຣສ​ຊີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຢູ່ບັນ​ດາ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ນິວ​ເລຍ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະແມ່ນ​ຢູ່ໂຮງ​ງາ​ນ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ Zaporizhzhia “ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ໄວ” ​ເຖິງ​ຈຸດ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.” ​

​ອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ປ​ຊາ​ດ ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ດ້າ​ນ​ເທັກ​ນິກ ​ໄປກວດ​ເບິ່ງໂຮງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ Zaporizhzhia ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ປະ​ລະ​ມາ​ນູ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແຕ່​ໂຊກ​ບໍ່​ດີ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ເມືອງຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ ​ແລະ​ການ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ອື່ນໆ ມັນຈຶ່ງເປັນ​ໄປ​ ບໍ່​ໄດ້. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ສິ່ງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ພວກ​ເຮົາມີ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ອອກໄປ​ໄດ້​ອີກ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມໂຮງ​ງານ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ Zaporizhzhia ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 4 ມີ​ນາ ໂດຍ​ປະ​ຈຳ ​ການກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ​ແຕ່ໄດ້ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຊາວ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານງານ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ກັນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຍິງຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ທີ 6 ສິງ​ຫາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ລ​າຍງານການ​ຍິງ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ໃໝ່ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that a preliminary assessment from his agency’s experts concluded there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety following shelling around a major nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but he cautioned that “could change at any moment.”

“We certainly can all agree that any nuclear catastrophe would be unacceptable, and therefore, preventing it should be our overarching goal,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told the U.N. Security Council in a video briefing.

"To achieve that, I ask that both sides cooperate with the IAEA and allow for a mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to proceed as soon as possible,” he said.

Grossi said that recently the situation at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, and in particular at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site, has been “deteriorating rapidly, to the point of becoming very alarming.”

A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency has been trying since June to send a technical mission to check the Zaporizhzhia site. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

“But unfortunately, due to political factors and other considerations, it was not possible,” he said. “We have seen what has happened over the past two months; we cannot allow such factors to delay us any longer.”

Russia took over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on March 4, stationing troops there and keeping the Ukrainian staff in place to run it.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for shelling around the site since August 6, including reports of new shelling earlier Thursday.