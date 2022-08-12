ຫົວໜ້າອົງການພະລັງງານປະລະມານູສາກົນ ຫຼື IAEA ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ການຊັ່ງຊາຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານອົງການຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ລົງຄວາມເຫັນວ່າ ບໍ່ມີການຂົ່ມຂູ່ໃນທັນທີ ຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພທາງນິວເຄລຍ ຫລັງຈາກການຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມ ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍທີ່ສຳຄັນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ “ອາດມີການປ່ຽນແປງໄດ້ທຸກເວລາ.”
ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການ IAEA ທ່ານຣາຟາແອລ ໂກຣສຊີ (Rafael Grossi) ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຜ່ານທາງວີດີໂອວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດ ແນ່ນອນສາມາດເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນວ່າ ໄພພິບັດໃດໆທາງດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ຈະເປັນທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະເພາະສະນັ້ນ ການປ້ອງກັນຄວນເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍພ້ອມພຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸສິ່ງນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທັງສອງກ້ຳສອງຝ່າຍ ຈົ່ງໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມືກັບອົງການ IAEA ແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຄະນະປະຕິບັດງານທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍ Zaporizhzhia ສາມາດເຮັດວຽກຕໍ່ໄປ ໂດຍໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້.”
ທ່ານໂກຣສຊີ ກ່າວວ່າ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ສະພາບການຢູ່ບັນດາໂຮງງານນິວເລຍຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຢູ່ໂຮງງານນິວເຄລຍ Zaporizhzhia “ກຳລັງຊຸດໂຊມລົງຢ່າງໄວ” ເຖິງຈຸດທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ສຸດ.”
ອົງການພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍຂອງສະຫະປຊາດ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມນັບແຕ່ເດືອນມິຖຸນາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງໜ່ວຍ ປະຕິບັດງານດ້ານເທັກນິກ ໄປກວດເບິ່ງໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍ Zaporizhzhia ທີ່ເປັນໂຮງງານພະລັງງານປະລະມານູທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນຢູໂຣບ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ໂຊກບໍ່ດີ ເນື່ອງຈາກບັນຫາການເມືອງຫລາຍຢ່າງ ແລະການພິຈາລະນາອື່ນໆ ມັນຈຶ່ງເປັນໄປ ບໍ່ໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນສອງເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາມີການຊັກຊ້າອອກໄປໄດ້ອີກ.
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມໂຮງງານໄຟຟ້າພະລັງງານນິວເຄລຍ Zaporizhzhia ໃນວັນທີ 4 ມີນາ ໂດຍປະຈຳ ການກຳລັງທະຫານຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແຕ່ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ພະນັກງານຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ບໍລິຫານງານຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ກັນ ຕໍ່ການຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ນັບແຕ່ວັນທີ 6 ສິງຫາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ຮວມທັງລາຍງານການຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມອີກເທື່ອໃໝ່ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that a preliminary assessment from his agency’s experts concluded there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety following shelling around a major nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but he cautioned that “could change at any moment.”
“We certainly can all agree that any nuclear catastrophe would be unacceptable, and therefore, preventing it should be our overarching goal,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told the U.N. Security Council in a video briefing.
"To achieve that, I ask that both sides cooperate with the IAEA and allow for a mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to proceed as soon as possible,” he said.
Grossi said that recently the situation at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, and in particular at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site, has been “deteriorating rapidly, to the point of becoming very alarming.”
A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency has been trying since June to send a technical mission to check the Zaporizhzhia site. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
“But unfortunately, due to political factors and other considerations, it was not possible,” he said. “We have seen what has happened over the past two months; we cannot allow such factors to delay us any longer.”
Russia took over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on March 4, stationing troops there and keeping the Ukrainian staff in place to run it.
Ukraine and Russia blame each other for shelling around the site since August 6, including reports of new shelling earlier Thursday.